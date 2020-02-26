Japan to ban entry by foreigners who have visited Daegu after virus cases there exceed 1,000

People wait in a line to buy masks at a market in Daegu, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Japan plans to ban entry by foreign nationals who have visited the South Korean city of Daegu and neighboring county of Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, government sources said Wednesday.

The plan came a day after the Japanese Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert for the city and the county in southeastern South Korea, asking Japanese people not to make nonessential trips to the area.

The South Korean government on Wednesday reported 169 new coronavirus cases as the situation rapidly worsens in the country, taking total infections to 1,146.

The death toll rose by one to 11 from the previous day.

South Korea is on its highest alert over the outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus, with most cases found in the southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring county of Cheongdo.

