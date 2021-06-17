Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to begin COVID vaccinations for foreign embassy officials on Monday

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's government will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign embassy officials in the country as early as Monday, as their local municipalities may not be able to provide the vaccine in time for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics starting July 23, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry sent letters to all embassies from 156 countries stationed in Japan, requesting each to present a list of up to 10 applicants if they wish. But the detailed schedule and venues for the vaccination plan have yet to be decided.

Those working at foreign embassies in Japan are able to be inoculated through local municipalities' vaccine programs as local residents are. There are foreign embassies which use vaccines sent from their home countries.

Japan is lagging behind other counties in rolling out vaccines and the plan is designed to help embassy officials be vaccinated before they need to treat dignitaries visiting from their own countries for the Tokyo Games.

The decision comes as part of Tokyo's effort to hold the major sporting event in a "safe and secure" manner, as promised by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, earlier this week.

Embassy officials may join a workplace inoculation program for Japanese government officials, the sources said.

Earlier in the month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Foreign Affairs Division called on Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to provide vaccinations to the ministry's employees and embassy officials before they treat dignitaries.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

But the diplomats have been vaccinated A long time ago as they are much above us mere humans. There is a special section at the ministry of foreign affairs that took care of that. And the diplomats families. And all of them quietly accepted it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog