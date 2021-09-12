Japan to begin discussions on 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shots this week

Japan will start discussing as early as this week whether to administer third shots of coronavirus vaccine, potentially by the end of the year, amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, sources familiar with the matter say.
Health experts on a government subcommittee on the coronavirus vaccine are expected to take up the matter as well as the possibility of combining doses of vaccines produced by different manufacturers. Three COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are currently available in Japan, which are all administered in two doses.
The vaccine makers have said third shots would be necessary to increase protection, with a number of breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 reported in Japan and abroad. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, said late last month the health ministry is weighing cross vaccination to help ease supply concerns and accelerate the country's inoculation program.
Studies show that COVID-19 antibodies decrease six months after second shots have been administered and vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant becomes lower over time.
The discussions will take place after World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that some wealthy countries should suspend their ongoing or planned administration of third shots until at least the end of the year to ensure vaccine supplies for developing countries.
Vaccinations in Japan have picked up pace in recent months, nearly catching up with the United States. As of Sept 9, 61.9 percent of the Japanese population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49.8 percent two doses.
The government is aiming to complete the full vaccination of all eligible people who wish to be inoculated by early November, and the administration of third shots would start sometime after that.
Some countries have already selected target populations for booster shots, such as 12-year-old or older in Israel, 18 or older in the United States, and elderly and immunocompromised people in France and Germany.
The government has signed contracts to receive an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's vaccine as well as 150 million doses from Novavax Inc. and is discussing an additional 120 million doses with Pfizer. The vaccine doses will be used if the government decides to administer booster shots.© KYODO
divinda
Wash, rinse, repeat.
noriahojanen
In a cynical view, it seems that the vax markers are trying to sell their products, ideally for a higher price.
Simian Lane
lol 3rd shots will alienate the unvaccinated even more.
ive had my 3rd shot, how about you ?
erm I haven’t had any.. long silence
Monty
Will that be the last shot for at least 1 year?
I have no problem to get a booster shot once a year, same as my influenza vaccination.
But every 6 months really sucks.
Albert DeFilippo
Get two jabs to protect yourself from the original Covid virus. Get a third to protect you from the variant Delta. What will they say/suggest with Lambda? Eta? Mu? and every other variant that will come into light? Let's not forget where, when and how this all started that has already infected 225,057,535 and killed 4,637,421 people worldwide (that we know of) We need to demand that China give the world a formula to eradicate this deadly disease as, according to Worldometer, is the only country that has been mostly flat line in cases/deaths since February 2020.
purple_depressed_bacon
The side effects of the second shot (for Moderna) were so awful for me that I can't even fathom what the side effects from the third shot will entail.
Mark
Bring it on, I'm ready !!
Monty
@purple deppresses bacon
I agree!
For many people who I know, want to refuse the 3rd shot because they are worried that the 3rd shot will bring them more strong and probably more serious side effects.
A very good and clear safety information must be given to the public in advance.
But not by the self nominated so called experts and big pharma industries which just like to sell their vaccine products.
It must come from trustfull medical doctors who are sticked to reality and understands the publics concerns about a third shot.
Oxycodin
No 3rd jab for me
Legrande
Is Big Pharma and the government officials they are cozy with handling this crisis in a competent manner with the interests of citizens at heart?-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmy8znrLPc0
OssanAmerica
My understanding is that the third booster shot is to be done 8 months after the second shot. Assuming "end of the year" means December, how many people in Japan had completed their second shots by April 2021??
Good
Well, if they start talking about it now, they might reach a decision by 2024.
dan
No thanks!!
Meiyouwenti
It’s beginning to look like there’s going to be fourth and then fifth shots. And probably even sixth. Give us a break.
The Avenger
https://bestlifeonline.com/moderna-vaccinated-people-covid-news/
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/dr-fauci-warns-not-got-140220113.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
shogun36
Good time to start Japan.
You always want to be next to or dead last when starting world wide relevant issue discussions, such as covid booster shots.
Way to keep thing fresh and innovative as usual.
Gobshite
Begin discussions, then a meeting, and another meeting to discuss why the previous meeting yielded no result. New PM, same old shite
Foreigner In Tokyo
It's fascinating to read all the comments here from vaccinated people who are opposed to or hesitant to get a third shot. People who so obediently got the first two under the assumption it was the be-all-end-all solution to the problem, only to now be told it's not. Do you think the government cares if you had side effects and are worried about more intense/dangerous reactions to a third injection? In Israel for example, the authorities there will no longer consider people vaccinated after 6 months from their second:
https://www.news.yahoo.com/amphtml/israels-vaccine-pass-expire-6-102521992.html
You have to wonder what Japan will do. And it's all the more relevant given how so many people on this site are pro-vaccine passports.
I totally understand why people who had terrible reactions to their second injection would be scared about a third. But at the end of the day, it will come down to either accepting the risk and getting another or else being lumped in with the unvaccinated/at greater risk of being infected and developing severe symptoms. Objectivity doesn't care about your unique situation, it only cares about if you have the third shot.
Beyond that, just how many people will be comfortable with getting a booster shot every six months? Especially for products with zero long-term study information. What happens after three years pass and someone has received potentially a total of 6 injections? Does anyone know? Of course not, but nonetheless the government and the drug companies will be pushing for it anyway.
I'm not opposed to vaccines nor am I opposed to these specific vaccines. I am however a realist. These vaccines have been marketed to the world as the solution to a very serious problem, and one that is turning out to be less perfect than they were initially believed to be. That's just after less than a year from the release of the Pfizer shot no less. What happens as more time passes? What happens as more robust virus variants emerge with the potential to circumvent vaccines partially or entirely?
The world needs to accept the fact that COVID isn't going anywhere and life for the foreseeable future will just have to be different. Lockdowns are not the answer, but mass gatherings without masks and without any social distancing aren't, either. Perhaps a company will develop a vaccine that doesn't target the S-Protein and instead goes about providing immunity in a different and more permanent way. Perhaps the virus itself will mutate to the point of being as "mild" as seasonal influenza. Either way, life for the time being is not going to be as whole as it was before 2020, but that's just how it goes. The key is making the most with what you are given, something that at least part of the world already knows just from being born less-privileged.
Larr Flint
Guys don't be such a crybabies if it has to be done every 6 months than just do it.
I'm just curious if I haven't been vaccinated do I have to take all the 3 shots eventually more later on?
Strangerland
No. The first one is the main shot, and the second is a booster. The third is another booster after antibodies drop.
Farmboy
My experience is that I didn’t even feel the first shot (Pfizer), but my arm was sore and I felt tired for a couple of days. My second shot hurt a little, but I had almost no reaction. It’s a little different for everybody, but the vaccine hurts less than most shots.
Trinity
Will that be the last shot for at least 1 year?
No.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Considering how many vaccines were developed around the world in under a year, in theory there is no reason why more can't be discovered, specifically new inventions that provide longer-lasting immunity or, as I mentioned in my initial post, that circumvent the S-Protein factor entirely and go about a different method of action. Who knows, maybe a company will develop a "safe" version of an "active sample" product that would in fact trigger the same immune response as a full-blown infection.
What worries me however, is that companies may not be developing such products because the world governments have decided that Pfizer and Moderna already made the panaceas and thus there is very little ROI to be had from such an enormous expenditure. Furthermore governments may not be willing to fund/provide as much funding for additional ventures as who needs more when the current lot already "work"? Of course therein lies the "benefit" of booster shots, because they create an endless method to generate revenue and suddenly the business element of the "health" industry comes into play.
Last year there was talk of a Japanese vaccine that would likely be ready towards the end of 2021. And now another potential option for next year:
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210804/p2a/00m/0sc/006000c
The key takeaway from the above story though, which speaks to my points, is:
So right there a problem is already evident in that, even if the product is able to produce better results than the current ones, the logistics of testing and bringing it to market are impacted by the push that Pfizer and Moderna's offerings already "solved the problem". Just the end bit about potentially doing the clinical trials overseas would seemingly defy the "requirements" of Japan's regulatory body that saw Japan-specific clinical trials of the current products and thus a significantly delayed release compared to that in the UK and USA. If 90% of the clinical trial data were to be from overseas participants (i.e. not Japanese) would that "count" since Japanese are clearly so unique and special that they require their own specific, segregated trials in Japan?
It's somewhat ironic, but the speed at which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, coupled with their catch-all usage is actually hurting the development of new products, something that is all the more relevant given the need for booster shots so soon after the second injection. And that's not even considering the Janssen (J&J) and AstraZeneca solutions already released.
qazwsx
I had side effects after my second Moderna. So what? I have side effects after getting the influenza vaccine every year. I’d rather have aches and pains and feel crappy for a couple of days then get Covid and possibly die.
Conspiracy theorists with their ideas about drug companies making money off of extra vaccines makes me laugh. On average it costs over US$150,000 to treat every hospitalized Covid patient. Much more than giving a vaccine away for free. Just take your free vaccine and be happy you most likely will never be hospitalized for Covid
didou
First , Japan must make its own study to make sure if with Japanese people, the vaccine efficiency decreases with time and a third dose is necessary. Japan can not rely only on what makers say and foreign studies show.
Fuzzy
I'd like to see the governments of the world doing mix and match studies, not just between the two mRNA vaccines, but all available vaccines. I've now had two Moderna shots and I'm not opposed to a booster despite having a very rough time after my second shot. If given the choice, I would have gone for the Novovax, but decided it was not worth the risk to wait for it. But, instead of a booster, what about a Novovax shot to top up...? It would be good to see some date on this approach. The pharma companies are not likely to do it as they want you locked into their product. Governments would need to do these studies.
Marcus Clarke
Lets not forgot that all the vaccines were developed and approved in record time, to help prevent the spread and deaths. It's working. They did this without really knowing the long term effectiveness of these vaccines. I am sure these companies still have teams working around the clock to produce something more permanent.
Probably in the future there will be something better. Maybe once a year or even a booster after ten years, whos knows. Everyone is talking like what we have now is it, with no possibility of a bright outcome.
For now we can only go by current data, results. Our results now is what will allow researchers to find something better. I know the companies are making big $$ but my hat is off to the people working in them.
There would be a lot more deaths without them. In my opinion everyones 2c worth is just that, worth only 2c.
Just had my second jab, am not doing real well right now, but with any luck it will keep me safer.
Wick's pencil
But Delta is already on the way out. By the time they start vaxxing people for it, it will no longer be a problem.
Just because someone wants you to get it does not mean you have to get it; it does not have to be done.
blue in green
As someone else said earlier, who is this Japan person?
Are they a medical doctor?
The jabs are causing the variants.
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/08/10/covid-vaccines-likely-to-cause-more-and-more-viral-variants-worlds-leading-vaccine-expert/
ShinkansenCaboose
I feel like I just read a graduate school text book. Isn’t there a limitation on Moji for responses?
I will take one every month if told to do so. I like life. No complaints
Robert Cikki
Are the discussions about the third batch just beginning? Why are they just starting? In many European countries, concrete steps are already under way and there is talk of several additional doses for different mutations. Here, because of the belief that we are unique, this will be discussed. The final result will be like in other countries, but with a delay.
The officials and most of the public seems to have forgotten the previous government aiming, when we were supposed to be vaccinated by September. It is now almost mid-September and less than half the nation has been vaccinated (two doses are needed). I would be quite interested in an excuse as to why it is no longer September and suddenly it is the beginning of November.
Superhero
Its still chaos here and lof of people didn’t get one or second shot and they are talking about third already? What a muppet show!
N.M.
It's "weird" that they are only starting to discuss it given that they already ordered those shots per a previous article.
Just a way to pretend they are doing something by holding those "debates" where the decision was already made.
Source: https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-orders-150-million-doses-of-novavax-covid-vaccine
Bob Fosse
They are working, just not in the magical infallible way you imagine.
Trinity
They are working, just not in the magical infallible way you imagine.
”I want to believe” - Fox Mulder, The X Files.
ShortMemories
Waiting for Novavax before my kids get vaccinated. (a 'Normal' vaccine)
mRNAs have killed 1100 healthy people in Japan in 6 months. Covid has killed 8000+ not so healthy people in the same period. Flu vaccines killed only about 20 people in 5 years of shots
Hard to compare covid and mrna deaths for various reasons but easier to compare mrna and flu mortality.
mrna vaccines are statistically 1000x more likely to kill you than a flu vaccine
mrna's should be used for the elderly and immunue infirm, BMI 30+ people etc. not on healthy young people.
ShortMemories
There won't be mRNA boosters for ever. negative reactions climb with more you take. you'll get doctor-stop orders after 3 or 4.
Research data coming out of Israel is showing all sorts of new information.
Don't believe me, don't believe the media, don't believe the govt (or the 'doctors' they claim to use). ... educate yourself, especially if you have kids! look at real articles from established universities with real statistics doing their own research
JaneM2
Even now between 65% and 80% of the people who get infected display no symptoms. I know this is not in the news because it doesn’t give the media the views they so desperately need, but stats exist and are available for everybody who is interested.
syzyguy
anyone with eyes could see that since the early 20th century, pharmaceutical companies have largely been an extension of the eugenics movement, so this depopulation agenda being out in the open is not surprising.
what is surprising is the amount of useful idiots willing to betray humanity and do their dirty work for them.
i don't keep score but god definitely does.
Zaphod
Albert DeFilippo
It was predicted (by Vandenbosch, Montagnier, Malone, and others) that mass vaccination with a leaky (non immunizing) vaccine during an epidemic will create more resistant variants. The critics where dismissed and censored by the establishment. Now we see that exactly this is happening.
Get ready to learn the entire Greek alphabet.
Concerned Citizen
How many more shots will be required after the 3rd shot? And in the future, as the number of vaccines and disease variants multiply, how many shots will be required from birth onward to vaccinate against every disease for which there is a vaccine? How will our bodies react to being pumped full of such foreign substances? Nobody knows.
Let every person make their own informed decision without penalty or discrimination.
virusrex
Who of the experts mentioned in the article do you imagine are "self nominated"?
If you need to invent imaginary facts to defend your decision it may be necessary to reconsider it. Purposefully using false information to convince others is sure proof your intention is not their well being.
Scientific information demonstrate exactly the contrary of what you mistakenly think, so your conclusion is as invalid.
Then again anybody that can reason can easily understand how this conspiracy is completely debunked by reality and based on lies and distorted information, it is fortunate all scientists and doctors of the world are not the cartoon evildoers that conspiracy fans think they all are.
And it was observed in the current pandemic that this simply did not happened, demonstrated easily when vaccinated population failed to produce any new variants, which have appeared instead on populations with wide spreading and low rates of immunity.
Criticizing people that pushed baseless explanations that turned up being completely wrong is something positive, people that should know better made predictable mistakes and had to deal with the consequences of those mistakes.
The more people is vaccinated the harder is for variants to appear, and even harder for them to spread. And since the main neutralizing antigen is also the protein that gives the pathogen its advantage it is irrational to expect it to endlessly be able to change it without losing that advantage.
WilliB
virusrex
Please stop this repetitive appeal to authority already. Scientific information is always changing, as science develops. What you endlessly refer to as science is just the narrative promoted by big media, big tech and those governments who have bought into it.
gokai_wo_maneku
As long as this virus keeps mutating, we are going to need to get new vaccines (unless they find target that is common to all mutations).
virusrex
Again, if the scientific proves something you don't like the usual excuse is that every institution of the world is being bought to say false things, right? sorry but that is not credible.
Scientific conclusions change, but that is according to the evidence collected, if until now the evidence clearly shows that side effects do not increase with a third shot that is the only valid conclusion to be made until other evidence proves the contrary, do you have that evidence? because if not your argument is irrelevant. The same as the excuse of the world wide conspiracy that makes everything false except for what you want to believe.
That is the thing, there is no infinitive possibilities of mutations that allow for the virus to infect easily human cells and at the same time avoid the immune system. At some point the remaining possibilities would only allow for one or other thing, which would make a new vaccines unnecessary.
Bob Fosse
That’s your narrative Zaphod. It’s not the only one.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Have any of the deaths been conclusively linked to the vaccines, or are they simply people who died that had been vaccinated? There is a very big difference. And I might point out that these kinds of statistics are absolutely meaningless other than for the most superficial objectivity. Due to things like privacy laws, no one has the ability to just randomly look up a deceased person and examine their medical profile unless the family were to make it public.
Even if someone "dies" from a vaccine you know absolutely nothing: Did they have some kind of allergy to one of the ingredients either active or not? Did they have some kind of underlying health condition that primed them for mortality before the vaccine was administered? Were they killed in a car accident? Unless you can cross-reference the names of the deceased, their cause of death, and their full medical profile, saying any vaccine is directly responsible for someone's death is irresponsible and doing nothing more than fearmongering. It is one thing to be skeptical of a product's safety and want more information, but it is another to make baseless accusations.
That is how it should be, but pretty soon the goal post will have been moved from "get vaccinated" to "get the first booster" to "get the second booster" and so on. There will never be an end to this unless the virus is eradicated. And like I said earlier in the comments, no one cares what someone's individual excuses are: either you are considered "vaccinated" or you aren't, and soon that will include boosters.
No, they are not working in the way they were sold, not at all. The governments, especially the Biden Administration, tried to sell these vaccines as the cure for the disease, and the panacea by which all life could return to normal. This message has been shoved down people's throats for over a year - even before the vaccines were developed - and many who were skeptical or who wanted to wait for more research to be done shut up and signed up because they were promised normalcy. You can not blame people for being angry that they were lied to.
Had governments been responsible and transparent, they would have been far more nuanced in the language used to push these vaccines along with a wait-and-see approach before making absurdly optimistic conclusions. What they have done now is cause many people to feel lied to, and many people to question medical guidance from the government as well as medical experts who have been pushing vaccines. This is not the way to keep trust in government or trust in the medical system.
In an almost ironic way, Japan's horribly botched handling of these vaccines has almost served to avoid the scenario I described above due to the fact that these SOEs have continued throughout the year and people are not seeing any kind of "attempted normal" by the government. Meanwhile you look at the US and you have a growing degree of defiance about wearing masks and being forced to go back to pandemic-level behavior due to the situation there.
divinda
@Foreigner in Tokyo
To answer, no.
This was made abundantly clear a few days ago when Kono (the next PM?) stated how Pfizer had trouble doing clinical trials in summer 2020 in Japan since the spread of the virus was not severe enough (you need a certain amount of infection in the population to see if it's actually effective).
And in (correctly) foreseeing the approval resistance Japan would pose since there were no trials done here, Pfizer went out of their way to include in their trials over a hundred Japanese citizens living in the US (these were expat Japanese, not descendants).
But the data was still rejected because, and get this, Japanese living abroad may eat different food than Japanese living in Japan.
Read about it here
https://www.thenewzealandtimes.com/japan-prioritized-national-testing-of-pfizer-ahead-of-deployment-vaccine-czar-says/
Raw Beer
They were perhaps first detected in unvaccinated people, as they are more likely to have symptoms and get tested. But the variants were likely created and selected for in vaccinated people, who then transferred them to the unvaccinated.
Vandenbosch's prediction on the outcome of mass vaccination with a leaky, non-sterilizing vaccine during a pandemic was spot on. We should have listened to him instead of censoring him and putting our head in the sand.
syzyguy
an empty vessel makes the loudest sound.
WilliB
Foreigner In Tokyo
You realize that you can say the same about Corona itself? Even official CDC figures say that 97% of "Corona deaths" had 2 or more underlying conditions. So death from Corona or with Corona?
With the vaccination you seem to have decided it is all "with" and not "from". Why the double standard?
thepersoniamnow
Simian Lane
Why the long silence? Most people I know will happily tell you why and or why not they took a certain action or did anything really.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Oh that doesn't surprise me at all unfortunately. If you've lived here long enough you meet enough types who make it abundantly clear that Japan collectively feels itself different from the rest of the world. In terms of weather, in terms of medicine, in terms of food, in terms of DNA, etc. Some of the questions that you may be asked or the comments you hear make it seem like foreigners might as well be a different species from a different planet.
In an ideal world these companies would not consider the existing vaccines a finished product and would be working double time to make a better, longer-lasting vaccine. But as some have said, the medical world is often two steps behind. Indeed, the virus has already mutated to the point that Mu has created an explosion of infections in Columbia, yet these booster shots are being discussed with respect to Delta.
Also, anyone who thinks these booster shots are not in the best financial interests of the drug companies need to wake up. Get out of Japan and spend a week in America. LOOK at the reality of healthcare costs and hurdles in the country - and this being long after the ACA was passed - and it will be impossible to ignore the fact that the medical industry is a business, just like war and prison. The scientists who have developed these vaccines may be altruistic but their overlords are not. The fact that boosters - and frequent at that - are becoming a reality is just magic to the ears of Executives, Board Members, and Shareholders at companies like Pfizer.
WilliB
Raw Beer
Exactly. He was ridiculed for this, and now what he predicted is happening. And the media have forgotten him.
Same with Prof. Bhakdi in Germany. He predicted (before the "warp speed" shots became available) that the side effects would be strokes, myocarditis, and auto immune disease.
And now, what are we seeing? Mycarditis and strokes. I say that making a correct prediction gives a lot of credibility.
WilliB
virusrex
a) you do not read every institution in the world, and b) not every scientist in an institution agrees with the official stance, which is influenced by politics and money. So your appeal to authority is a non starter.
syzyguy
this is way bigger than medicine but you're on the right track.
https://i.ibb.co/phbc7L9/pfuck-pfizer.jpg
they already have all the money in the world... this is not about money.
theResident
Really - (Dr.) Sucharit Bhakdi? An antisemetic conspiracy theorist? That Bhakdi?
You can tell a lot about people by who they admire.
virusrex
That is been repeatedly been proved false. If rates of death and complications remain the same in equivalent populations with and without vaccination that is what proves vaccines are not related to those problems. And if complications and deaths are hugely elevated on people with the same conditions but only when infected with COVID that proves the infection is a determinant factor on those problems.
But when I ask you to present examples of institutions that support what you believe you bring exactly zero examples, that means that you actually believe them all are on "it", which is clearly impossible to believe for anybody that thinks about it for a moment.
And not every policeman in a force acts legally, and not every teacher is interested in helping his students. If your argument actually require for people not to be what they are supposed to be to be doing their jobs you should really reconsider your beliefs.
He is ridiculed for pushing baseless theories that have been proved completely wrong, and no, nothing of what he predicted is happening, what the other scientists and experts did is the what is coming out as true, specifically that lack of vaccination and control of the spreading is what actually favors the appearance of variants.
The boosters shots are being used to increase base immunity against the virus, not specifically against any variant. For that a new round of clinical trials would be necessary, and precisely because it is a talk about half a year in the future it is not being thought as a solution, the real solution require a predictive solution that could protect (even at low levels of antibodies) against the most likely variants that could appear.
Which is exactly the purpose of asking for references for something and observing how you bring nothing of the sort.
And you can prove that exactly how? I mean since significant variants have appeared even when there was no vaccine available that makes your point actually impossible. You don't actually pretend for people to just believe you without any proof, right?
Sven Asai
Really sure, you all can live with the virus as I am told every day? Some day the immunity broadly fades again and I doubt a bit that everyone can or will stand or favors exposing to one booster after another in the longer run. Then the whole game starts from scratch , but with further developing viruses and stronger variants. Not earlier extinguishing it all with one or two final lockdowns that would have done it, was surely quite a stupid mistake, but you in majority preferred resisting the only problem solution, with phantasies of post-corona or new life or victory over the virus and all such. Well, so now show it, that you can stand and manage it. Raise and call, you morons…lol
WilliB
theResiden
Did you get your "information" about Bhakdi from Wikipedia, or did you actually look at the source?
The power of WIkipedia to shut down voices with smear articles is amazing.
theResident
@syzyguy - Funds like Blackrock, Vanguard etc are in the business of making money! I know, lets invest our investors money in something that's bound to lose?! Showing your true colors now mate - quite clearly just an anti-Capitalist / anti Big anything, Extinct Rebellion kind of person. Let me guess. You don't use Google, Apple, or anything 'Big'. Your type come and go with the seasons. When we've moved on from Covid, you'll just move on to criticize whatever people are asking money from next.
Hubert Gulletchip
No. Absolutely not. I already got the first 2. That’s enough. I’m not buying into this perpetual dose and vaccine passport nonsense.
thelonius
Was it at least 6 months since your 2nd dose?
Yes.
Do you want a third shot?
Yes.
End of discussion.
Why do the Japanese always - ALWAYS! - overcomplicate things?
WilliB
ShortMemories
Same here.
Have a link to those figures? The media only seems to be talking about a handful of cases.
WilliB
theResident
If you want to spend time reading an actual paper from Bhakdi instead of taking your opinion from a Wikipedia smear article, try this:
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Vaccine-immune-interactions-and-booster-shots_Sep-2021.pdf
ShortMemories
People asking me to quote sources...
Don't believe me, or any one on this forum.
Learn how to get your own information. It's a useful skill to have.
On vaccines and deaths etc, there are lots of official numbers on government medical sites. I tend to believe those even though I'm a skeptic. These are official numbers but they are cherry picked by the media to say what they want. Read for yourself and make your own opinions and learn how about the traps of statistical presentation
They are cherry picked by people on forums like this to say what people want. (yes, by people like me too)
So I say, don't believe me! I don't mean "go and read fringe blogs" I mean go and find real information. Not just sound bites of a politician's long speach on Tv or a website where context can be corrupted.
This may be the information age, but that doesn't mean it's all true. In fact it means it's often weaponised for an agenda. the people of today need to be careful and don't "believe everything you read". Mass media is not an authority, fact checkers are not always correct or change their stories.
If Corona has one good outcome is that it (will hopefully) help people to look harder for the truth amid all the noise.
Regardless of what we believe to be the truth or 'fake news' today, the truth will get out eventually and then we'll know who we should and shouldn't believe next time.
People need to have longer memories so they can learn from before
mountainpear
@Virusrex That is the thing, there is no infinitive possibilities of mutations that allow for the virus to infect easily human cells and at the same time avoid the immune system.
But is this not the mechanism of the HIV/AIDS virus? Isn't that why a vaccine has not been developed yet? Correct me if I am wrong.
Also I would like to know which vaccine you have had. Did you have a choice or did you take what was available to you? If you had a choice what your reasons for choosing one vaccine over another? And lastly did you have it in Japan or abroad?
syzyguy
if my behaviour was that predictable i would have been more easily manipulated into taking a vaccine i don't need...
kurisupisu
How effective are the vaccines?
In the case of Astra Zeneca, after 6 months from my first shot (second shot done) I took an antibody test.
Nothing was picked up in the test-negative result.