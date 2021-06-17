Gov't to begin issuing vaccine passports in July

Japan plans to issue so-called vaccine passports from around mid- to late July as more activities around the world open up to people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the nation's top government spokesman said Thursday.
The government is asking other countries to exempt travelers carrying the documents that officially certify their vaccination status from quarantine or to shorten the quarantine period, government sources said earlier.
"To prepare for prompt issuance, we will first issue the vaccination certificates by paper but will also make consideration for their issuance in the digital format," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at a regular press conference.
Business circles in Japan have been calling for the introduction of vaccine passports as economic activities reopen, hoping to revive travel.
The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are also introducing vaccination certificates for international travelers from their member states.
The certificate, to be issued by municipalities using the central government's records, will include the holder's name, birthdate, passport number, date of vaccination and the vaccine manufacturer in Japanese and English.
Applicants will be asked to fill out documents at local government locations until an electronic format is developed. The certificate will be issued free of charge.
The government will update the vaccination data system to record information both in Japanese and English before certificate applications start, the sources said.
For inbound travelers, Japan currently allows entry only to nationals and resident foreigners as well as foreigners with "special exceptional circumstances."
They must submit negative results for coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours prior to their flight departure and observe a 14-day quarantine period after entering Japan.
The vaccination rollout in Japan was launched in February starting with health care workers and expanded to those aged 65 or older from April. Inoculations for people under 65 have recently started in some municipalities and by companies for their employees.
Despite increasing its pace of vaccinations, the percentage of Japan's population that has undergone inoculation still remains far lower than other comparable advanced countries.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Tristis Quepe
I don’t know the general view on these, but I think they’re a great idea.
Just hope that we don’t need a FAX machine to get one!
Gooch
Of course it would come to this. It'll be interesting to see how far they try to push it domestically. For a disease that only affects a tiny proportion the population, and from which the vast majority who catch it fully recover.
Fascists.
didou
Before asking other countries, Japan should first show what it will be doing with its strict quarantine.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
And to think, a year agopeople who said this would happen were labeled “conspiracy theorists”. Still asleep?
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Knowing Japan these won’t be electronic. It will require a hanko and a trip to immigration
nonu6976
so this means when you get your vaccine, you need to be provided with some sort of proof.
Bjorn Tomention
Crazy isnt it? Show Us your papers and documents or you cannot cross these borders .................sounds like something from a movie out of Europe in the early 1940s
El Rata
As far as I know you don't get a vaccination certificate when inoculated in Japan, so I wonder if one can just go to their shiyakusho and get the vaccine passport by telling them they got the jab in Osaka or Tokyo at one of those mass vaccination centres allowing anyone over 18, without showing any actual evidence.
HBJ
So all the things they are asking for don’t apply to anyone entering Japan even returning from a trip - Japanese nationals included?!
Raw Beer
If the purpose is to show proof of immunity, they should also include those who recovered from an infection.
... and you'll also have to buy a stamp.