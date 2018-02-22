Japan to buy at least 20 more F-35A stealth fighters

Japan plans to buy at least 20 additional F-35A stealth fighters over the next six years, some or all of which it may purchase directly from Lockheed Martin Corp in the United States rather than assemble locally, three sources said.
"In view of budgets and production schedules, a new acquisition of around 25 planes is appropriate," said one of the sources with knowledge of the plan. The sources asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
The sources said buying complete aircraft from the United States, at about $100 million each, will save Japan about $30 million per airframe.
The purchase will add to an earlier order for 42 of the fighters, most of which are being constructed at a "final assembly and check out" plant in Japan operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the country's leading defencse contractor.
That plant is one of only two such factories outside the United States. The other, in Italy, is operated by Leonardo Spa.
As China fields ever more advanced aircraft, including stealth planes, and as North Korea pushes ahead with its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs, adding F-35s will further increase Japan's reliance on U.S. military technology to give it an edge over potential foes in East Asia.
Japanese military planners are also considering buying F-35Bs, the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) version of the aircraft. Those models can operate from small islands skirting the East China Sea or from ships such as the Izumo-class helicopter carriers.
"We have not yet made any plan and we are evaluating what fighter aircraft we need," Itsunori Onodera said at a news briefing on Tuesday when asked whether Japan planned to buy more F-35s.
Onodera's ministry will release two defense reviews by the end of the year that will outline Japan's security goals and military procurement plans for the five years beginning in April 2019.
The first of the 42 F-35As ordered by Japan's Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) are being deployed to Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture. Japanese government officials and Lockheed Martin executives are set to attend a ceremony there on Saturday to mark the entry of the first Japanese F-35 into service.
The F-35 accounts for about a quarter of Lockheed Martin's total revenue. The company is hiring 1,800 workers for its Fort Worth, Texas, factory to build a fleet that is expected to grow to more than 3,000 jets worldwide. Lockheed Martin is scheduled to nearly triple annual production to more than 160 jets by 2023.
The first Japanese F-35s will replace aging F-4 Phantom fighters that date back to 1960s. The next batch will allow Japan to retire some of the aging 200 F-15s flown by the ASDF that are the main interceptor workhorse of the nation's air defences.
Japan also wants to build its own stealth fighter, dubbed the F-3, although the high cost of military aircraft development means it will probably need to find foreign partners to share the expense.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
SaikoPhysco
Very good move... it is good to see Japan is concerned with the U.S. trade imbalance.
Cricky
Well new toys are needed and replacing the fleet of 40+ year old F4 Phantoms is not a bad choice. Toys for the boys. Tax dollars that actually we can see.
theFu
So there's a 30% overhead for building each plane in Japan?
As a former LM employee, thank you for buying.
RealCDN
great stuff. load up on some quality new aircraft.
Samit Basu
@SaikoPhysco
Has nothing to do with US trade imbalance(US gets same amount of money reguardless of the location of final assembly) and everything to do with lack of funding at the Japanese defense ministry.
Japan has to buy more weapons with less money in the face of Chinese/NK threats, so the cheapest way to do this is to abandon expensive Japanese production and import finished weapons.
@TheFu
Indeed, a good news for LM because it eliminates a potential competitor, the Japanese military aerospace industry.
Now, the F-35 has just two competitors in the international fighter jet market in the 2025~2039 time period, the J-31 and the KF-X. Unlike Japan's troubled fighter program, the KF-X program is advancing smoothly for a 2021 target roll out date.
Bintaro
So, 25x100 million, that makes 2.5 billion. Added to 42 already ordered x100 million, 4.2billion.
2.5+4.2=$6.7 billion
So that's why we'll need to pay more taxes next year...
maybeperhapsyes
The sources asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
Often wondered what this actually means.
Why is this person potentially risking his career or even jail time? (money?)
Who else is he willing to give information away to?
If someone in my business was leaking information to other parties, I'd want to know who it is.
Samit Basu
@Bintaro
42 already ordered cost $180 million each plus $1 billion FACO.
That's a total of $8.5 billion.
Originally the deal was worth $10 billion to include Japanese manufactured parts re-licensed from original parts suppliers, but Japanese suppliers balked at the price offered by Japanese government and each one of Japan assembled F-35 has 100% foreign content with zero Japanese parts.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics-Economy/Policy-Politics/Japan-s-deployment-of-F-35A-mired-in-controversy
SaikoPhysco
@ Samit... "additional" 20 fighters. Total cost over 6 years, $2 Billion. Your argument that "US gets same amount of money regardless of the location of final assembly". I understand exactly what you're saying but how the heck does this not get added to trade numbers. Japan buys fighters from USA... additional order for 20 more. Japan pays USA... number gets added to trade figures. Maybe the Lockheed Martin will just donate them.... yeah... why not.
Samit Basu
@SaikoPhysco
The 30% premium for Japan assembled F-35A is an assembly fee paid to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Lockheed Martin doesn't see any of it, other than salaries and service fees for its US employees dispatched to the Mitsubish FACO to conduct classified assembly operation.
The US gets same $100 million per jet regardless of where it's assembled, in Texas or in Japan. To have it assembled in Japan, Japanese government has to pay Mitsubishi $30 million per jet for assembly and checkout service and Japanese government now considers it a wasteful spending.
Goodlucktoyou
Please add maintance, fuel, upgrades, accidents and Usa spying to the real cost.
Laguna
Yeah, sometimes I forget whether it's "defence" or "defense" too (hint: the latter), but choose one or the other, not both.
dcog9065
Good to hear. There’s never too much to spend on defense especially with Japan’s terrible neighbours..
YuriOtani
Why does Japan need stealth fighters, a first strike weapon? The SDF needs to defend Japan and nothing more.
Bintaro
@Samit Basu
Thanks ! Always good to know what I'm paying for !
SaikoPhysco
@ Samit.. so you're saying that Japan Mitsubishi has not completed the original 42 fighters at the additional $30 cost to manufacture in Japan. Where in the article or where does it say anything about that contract not running until completion? These are 20 additional aircraft... you make zero sense.
Ray Payne
A buy is a buy from the U. S. and does help off set those huge trade surpluses in Japan's favor caused by protectionism.
Peter14
Japan should be buying 20 Russia SU-35s, long range air superiority interceptors.
F35 top speed rated at Mach 1.6 : (1,200 mph, 1,930 km/h) *wiki
SU-35s top speed rated at Mach 2.25 : (2,400 km/h; 1,490 mph) *wiki
Battle simulations show when engaged against each other the win ratio is over 2-1 in favour of the SU-35s.
Unit costs
SU-35s Unit cost US$40–65 million (Su-35S) *wiki
F35 Unit cost F-35A: $94.6M (low rate initial production lot 10 (LRIP 10) including F135 engine, full production in 2018 to be $85M) *wiki
You can buy almost 2 SU-35s for the cost of 1 F35.
There needs to be a mix in any modern airforce of multi role jets like the F35 with some air superiority fighters covering them while they carry out missions. Putting all your eggs in the F35 basket will mean you need to run away when you detect an SU-35s and hope it does not see you. If it does, its greatly superior speed will see it quickly chase you down and then shoot you down.
gokai_wo_maneku
This doesn't make me feel any safer, the way these planes seem to be breaking apart and crashing. I have a cheaper plan: Let's become friends with everyone, then we don't have to worry about being attacked and don't need to waste money on this stuff. I think all this tension is being created by fake news bots of the US military-industrial complex: no war, no money.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
As Peter14 has pointed out, the Russian SU-35 knocks the F35 into a cocked hat and at half the price as well. But the vassal state would never be allowed to purchase them.
BeowulfOkami
For Air-Defence:
I'd rather they modernize the F-15 fighters to the F-15 2040C standard ( it can double the current number of missiles to 16). This will be useful for the scores of cheap fighters that a certain unfriendly neighbor will field against Japan. Their policy is to overwhelm the enemy with superior numbers rather than quality. The F-15 2040C will go some way in addressing this.
For anti-shipping & attack:
They should get upgraded F-15SAs
While the F-35A is good and all, a mere 20-30 of them will not stop an enemy that tries to overwhelm you with numerical advantage. Japan should have a mixed bag of F-35s, F-15 2040C and F-15SA.
Samit Basu
@SaikoPhysco
No Mitsubishi has not. Mitsubishi is still working on the first 6 jets of 36 jets ordered(6 are to be assembled in the US). Mitsubishi will be able to run the FACO assembly operation until 2022 with the existing 36 jet order.
@Peter14 and @Civitas Sine Suffragio
Well, you are forgetting that Japan and Russia are enemies in a bitter territorial dispute. One does not buy weapon from one's enemy.
BeerDeliveryGuy
The F-35 was never intended to be an air-superiority fighter. I won’t get started on the failings of the trend for “multi role” and “integration” vs purpose-built, however.
The F-35 is valuable for its STOVL capabilities and command and control and information sharing ability.
gaijintraveller
Doesn't the name Lockheed anything anymore in Japan?
It used to be equated with corruption.
elephant200
Soon they will find that jet has NO STEALTH plus a complicated high cost maintainence fees. But I think Abe doesnt cares at all!
maybeperhapsyes
It may have all the bells and whistles but it's hardly the sexiest fighter plane out there is it?
voiceofokinawa
Japan has already ordered 42 F-35s ($4.2 billion) and so the total price tag with the purchase this time added will amount to $6.2 billion.
Japan is also considerating buying 35Bs, the VTOL version of 35A, to be operated from Izumo-class helicopter carriers.
Are these measures a response to U.S. President Donald Trumps' call for Japan to correct trade imbalance with the U.S.?
Samit Basu
@voiceofokinawa
The first 42 units were worth $10 billion, not $4.2 billion.
https://www.flightglobal.com/news/articles/usa-pegs-value-of-japanese-f-35-deal-at-10-billion-371362/
klausdorth
Reminds me of that song: "Where has all that (tax) money gone"
Actually it was about flowers (written by Pete Seeger years ago).
Especially noteworthy (not only in the original version!!):
"When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?"
voiceofokinawa
Samit Basu,
Thanks for the tip. At any rate, it seems price tags for military equipment the sales agent U.S.A. sells overseas are pegged very randomly and arbitrarily. Is this the reason why the Japanese government decided to approach Lockheed-Martin directly this time without any intervention from the U.S. government?
If the first purchase was also made directly, Japan could have saved $5.8 billion, not just $30 million.