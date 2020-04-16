Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe to declare nationwide state of emergency over virus spread

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to declare a nationwide state of emergency in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus in Japan, a government official said Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week issued the declaration in seven prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, prompting local authorities to request residents to refrain from nonessential outings and some businesses to shut.

The seven prefectures already covered by the declaration also include Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later

