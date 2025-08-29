 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japanese Type 12 surface-to-ship missile is launched by the Second Artillery Brigade of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Beecroft Weapons Range near Jervis Bay, Australia, on Tuesday, July 22, as part of Talisman Sabre, a biennial joint exercise involving 19 nations and 35,000 military personnel. Image: Australian Department of Defense via AP
national

Japan to deploy long-range missiles in Kumamoto in 2026

0 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japan plans to deploy its domestically developed long-range missiles a year earlier than planned, the Defense Ministry announced Friday, as the country steps up efforts to strengthen its strike-back capability in response to rising challenges in the region.

Under the new schedule, a first batch of the domestically developed Type-12 anti-ship missiles will be installed at its army's Camp Kengun in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto by March 2026, the ministry said. The Type-12 missile has a range of about 1,000 kilometers.

Japan is seeking to create a more self-sufficient military as a deterrence against China’s increasingly assertive naval activity in regional seas. Japan in June spotted two Chinese aircraft carriers almost simultaneously operating near southern Japanese islands for the first time.

Japan also has concerns about the rising tensions caused by North Korea and Russia.

These efforts mark a historic shift. Japan, under its post-World War II pacifist constitution, used to limit the use of force for self-defense only. But it made a major break from that policy in 2022 when it adopted a five-year security strateg y that names China as its biggest strategic challenge and calls for a closer Japan-U.S. alliance and more offensive roles for Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

The country is boosting military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 from an earlier level of about 1% under the buildup plan, while facing pressure from the United States, a treaty ally, to do more.

The announcement of the accelerated missile schedule coincides with a ministry request for a record 8.8 trillion yen in the fiscal 2026 budget to focus on long-range missiles and drones to counter threats from China, North Korea, and Russia.

With domestically produced missiles still under development, Japan plan to deploy U.S.-developed Tomahawks later this year.

The ministry is also seeking to deploy unmanned air, sea-surface and underwater drones for surveillance to defend Japanese coastlines, as a country with an aging and declining population struggles with an understaffed military.

© KYODO2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog