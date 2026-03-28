Japan to double residency period for naturalization to 10 years starting April 1

The Japanese government will double the minimum residency requirement for naturalization to 10 years starting April 1.

The Justice Ministry said it will also extend the verification period for tax payments to five years and for social insurance premiums to two, both from one year currently. Those who have already applied will also be subject to the changes.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi in November to tighten the rules on acquiring Japanese nationality, saying the current conditions were too lax.

The country's Nationality Act sets the minimum requirements for naturalization, including residing in Japan for at least five consecutive years and being a person of good conduct with adequate means of support in terms of assets or skills possessed by the applicant, spouse or relatives.

The screening process also takes into account "compatibility with Japanese society," including the ability to speak Japanese without difficulty in daily life.

According to the ministry, extending the minimum residency requirement to 10 years is part of efforts to ensure such compatibility.

The changes were included in comprehensive measures on foreign resident policy compiled in January.

For permanent residency, Japan sets detailed eligibility requirements under the immigration law, including properly fulfilling public obligations such as tax and national insurance payments, as well as a minimum residency period of 10 years.

In 2025, a total of 14,103 people applied for naturalization, with 9,258 approved and 666 rejected, according to the ministry.

© KYODO