Japan to ease COVID-19 border controls on travelers from China

Japan is considering easing COVID-19 border controls on travelers arriving from China by the end of this month, a government source said Thursday, with the rate of arrivals testing positive for the virus dropping recently.
Instead of requiring testing of all visitors from China, the government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to adopt a selective approach to testing arrivals, the source said.
In China, the number of infections with the novel coronavirus exploded after Beijing in December last year started drastically relaxing its stringent "zero-COVID" policy that had involved lockdowns and quarantines.
The Japanese government is likely to continue requiring tourists from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure, according to the source.
The Kishida administration, meanwhile, plans to scrap a rule limiting departures and arrivals of direct flights connecting Japan with mainland China to four major airports -- Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu.
The government will also allow airlines to increase the number of direct flights to and from China, the source said.
Japan tightened quarantine measures for arrivals from mainland China in late December.
Currently, all travelers from China, including those who have visited the country within seven days, are asked to take a PCR or high-sensitivity antigen test upon arrival in Japan. People who test positive must quarantine at a designated facility for up to seven days.
The rethink comes as the rate of positive COVID tests among travelers from China has stayed below 1 percent since late January, with only a limited range of mutations found, the health ministry said.
After Japan bolstered COVID-19 steps against Chinese nationals, the Communist-led government suspended issuing visas for Japanese citizens in early January before resuming the service later in the month.© KYODO
Elvis is here
Here we go. Back to living the way normal human beings live. The way we were living pre-2020.
Fighto!
Too early to consider this.
The CCP still have not got control of this pandemic - and are hardly transparent about the situation. Keep up the mandatory testing of all travellers from China.
Zeram1
Here comes the ninth wave
tora
But, but, but....They were crying out that when china opened that new variants would pop up and we were doomed. So much for that eh! Not a new variant in sight.
And, the Chinese didn't use mRNA vaccines eitherm And guess where the new variants continue to come from?
wolfshine
Love it. Japan is finally putting on its big boy pants and accepting the reality that you cannot control Covid. Every measure the Japanese government implemented has been a failure. It's way past time to undo all of them, not arbitrarily add new ones. Hopefully before too long, Japan ditches negative PCR/3x vaccinated proof on arrival - at least for citizens and residents.
Whether we like China or not is a different story. Yeh, they are an authoritarian nightmare. But no country has been transparent about Covid from the beginning; that includes the US, India, ect.
Elvis is here
Well, that's inaccurate for a start. Japan's mask and vaccine programs have been widely embraced and have saved the population from the worst of it.
Fact.
ian
Yep like the vaccines are more harmful than the virus lol
Roy Sophveason
And that was the entire point of the exercise. Of course the rate of positive arrivals is minimal, that is by design.
Think about it, why would anyone who tested positive back in China even continue to board the flight? If you test positive upon arrival in Japan you are royally screwed. Not only do you have nowhere to go and have to quarantine for probably the remainder of your stay. You will also have trouble coming up with a negative test to re-enter China.
The point was never to check and see how many would arrive positive, it was to deter you from coming if you are positive.
Elvis is here
Wolfie must be checking his/her little red book for directions on what to say next.
ian
Well I hope he shares the lastest researches and studies related to covid. Useful at least
Dave
It's all about the money as we all know.
Joe Blow
No thanks!
tora
The point was never to check and see how many would arrive positive, it was to deter you from coming if you are positive.
But it's all over Japan, even though they're still masked up. So it's just a politically motivated xenophobic move with no scientific basis. I hope the Chinese public realse they have been played and just refuse to visit, just like what happened in Australia. You reap what you sow.
But it's all over Japan, even though they're still masked up. So it's just a politically motivated xenophobic move with no scientific basis. I hope the Chinese public realse they have been played and just refuse to visit, just like what happened in Australia. You reap what you sow.
Roy Sophveason
Sure. And that's why everyone is masked up and trying to keep numbers down. Seriously, you're confusing cause and effect.
Of course it's political, as is every move to protect one's own population and infrastructure. What "scientific basis" do you need for the fact that a foreign tourist can not only be asymptomatically positive and infect others, but also become symptomatic (i.e., sick), requiring medical treatment or even hospitalisation? Why do you hold it against Japan to implement these measures at a time when it was dealing with the biggest outbreak itself?
What's the point of revenge phantasies?
Bob
Tourism is big money, understood and completely agree!