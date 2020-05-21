Japan to ease state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefectures

The Japanese government decided Thursday to lift a state of emergency declared over the novel coronavirus in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, as experts judged that the number of new cases is on a clear downtrend.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce his decision to ease the virus emergency later in the day, while leaving Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures as well as Hokkaido under the measure due to run through May 31.
As a result, only five of the country's 47 prefectures will remain under the state of emergency, but the impact is significant as they make up about a third of the Japanese economy.
Japan has so far prevented an explosive surge in infections and reduced the number of newly reported cases in recent weeks as a result of stay-at-home and business suspension requests made under the state of emergency.
Compliance with the measures has been voluntary as the country has not employed the hard lockdown steps seen in Europe and the United States.
The state of emergency was first imposed in limited areas such as Tokyo and Osaka and expanded nationwide last month. It was lifted for 39 prefectures last week.
Abe faces the task of keeping the downward trend in new cases intact while allowing more social and economic activities to resume at a time when the Japanese economy has already slipped into a recession.
Medical experts will check recent data on the number of newly reported infections, the availability of medical services, and the capacity to perform virus tests and trace infections.
One criterion used by the government and experts is whether new infections have fallen below 0.5 per 100,000 people in the past week. In Tokyo with a population of about 14 million, it means that the number of people infected with the virus would have to be fewer than 70 in one week.
Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in the Kansai area all cleared that threshold in the week until Tuesday. Tokyo and Kanagawa in the metropolitan area and Hokkaido in northern Japan were still above that level.
The government is tilting toward taking a group-based approach in lifting the state of emergency by dividing the prefectures into large groups based on geographical proximity and economic linkages.
One group consists of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in the Kansai region, while the other includes Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama. Hokkaido does not belong to either group but has been hit by a fresh wave of infections.
Tokyo is the worst hit among the 47 prefectures with more than 5,000 infection cases but in recent days new cases have been in the single digits.
Still, health experts say it is too early to lower the guard against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and infections could surge.
Abe is calling for people to adjust to a new normal and change their behavior, as the coronavirus fight is expected to be protracted without effective treatment drugs and vaccines.
Since the end of the Golden Week holidays in early May -- a period during which the government sought to prevent travel beyond prefectural borders -- crowds have returned in urban areas, raising concern about a rise in infections in the days ahead.
The state of emergency is designed to prevent the collapse of health care systems due to the overcrowding of hospitals and lack of medical supplies.
On top of requests for staying home and temporarily shutting shops or businesses, prefectural governors can expropriate private land and buildings for emergency medical use. They can also requisition medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them and punish those that hoard or do not comply.
Legislation to allow Abe to declare a state of emergency was passed in mid-March. In early April he announced a monthlong state of emergency until May 6. He then expanded it to the entire nation and extended it to May 31.
As the spread of the virus was kept in check, Abe lifted the emergency in the 39 prefectures on May 14, saying that more could follow even before the end of the month.© KYODO
oldman_13
Lift all restrictions, enough damage has been done.
Burning Bush
The worst threat to a second wave is public transportation.
Cramming 50 strangers into a box like a bus or train together for 30 minutes is basically the worst thing you can do.
Cars and motorcycles keep commuters isolated and are far better at containing the spread.
There should be an action plan to get people to use private transportation for commuting.
We need something like a moratorium on parking tickets and highway tolls for private vehicles.
Monty
What is the difference between Osaka and Tokyo according the daily life?
Osaka is reopen but Tokyo not. I dont understand that.
It is time to reopen Tokyo, and let the people live their lifes like they want.
My home country with the top number 3 worldwide cases opened its beergardens already.
The people all over the world want to go back to their lifes!
So let them do!
carpslidy
Now most people have called b.s on the constant "in two weeks"
This fictitious threat of a second wave is used to stop people figuring out it was all a complete waste of time.
Lift the s.o.e, return to normal life
Simian Lane
As long as Koike is mayor, Tokyo is doomed,
Kobe White Bar Owner
I think I’m gonna vomit if I read about the diaomando princess again!
finto
Burning bush, private transportation to and from work for Tokyo is out of the question, it cannot be achieved in anyway, considering the no. Of people who commute to Tokyo to work and those who live in Tokyo
finto
The best they can do is add more trains and flexible working hrs plus opening the windows on all the trains which they are doing
finto
“I think I’m gonna vomit if I read about the diaomando princess again”
Kobe, you made me laugh this morning, that was funny!
Fred Lewis
Hokkaido:- - 0.5 cases / 100,000 in HOK equals 27.5 new cases daily to satisfy these arbitrary draconian standards... - - Cases in Hokkaido haven't been that high since May 4th / more than 2 weeks ago... ***Source:*** https://stopcovid19.hokkaido.dev/en/
Truth be told - even though its a tremendous pain in the backside with the minor restrictions that come with a SOE, I am happy that those of us living in HOK are being forced to endure this for a few more days / weeks of this nonsense - the extra days may make our situation for the better in the long run but PULEASE don't throw out these "standards" and then ignore them of suggest that the environmental, cultural and social norms can be compared using the same numbers between HOK and Tokyo - the sheer size of HOK and it's population base means that we are already ahead of the curve in regard to social distancing...
Happy to take a couple of extra days in isolation if it helps in the long run though....
finto
Monty, Kanagawa still has some cases they are worried about and considering people from those 4 prefectures mingle all the time, it’s on the safer side to wait it out for them to see fewer or zero cases from Kanagawa and Tokyo, Japanese before lifting it for all four prefectures, even with the emergency in place a lot of people have returned to work, I’m in Shinjuku station now and it’s busy as compared to last week
Big
A major difference? Space. Despite being a busy city, Osaka has nothing on Tokyo. Ever tried to change trains between JR and Ginza lines at Shinbashi station in peak hour? You're up close and personal with the hairs on the next person's neck all the way from the wicket, down the stairs, to your next stop. Plus, Tokyo commute times are loooonnnggg.
Sam Watters
Memo to Abe and the other fools who comprise you panel of "experts": the number of new cases over the last five days according to the official Hokkaido webpage are as follows: May 16th (7), May 17th (8), May 18th (1), May 19th (3) and May 20th (1). 12 out of these 20 cases involve people 60 years or older. Abe's math doesn't even match the criteria he has set up for this shutdown. What a pathetic excuse for a leader and this government, in general.
noriahojanen
The decision of reopening (its postponement) would be plausible and acceptable so long as it is made based on objective criteria.
I would be more troubled if it is on a basis of public feelings, in an arbitrary manner.
Ashley Shiba
Mid-April an 80 year old man who was deathly sick in Saitama could not be admitted into hospital due to a 200 patient waiting list due to the virus he died alone at home.
May, a Sumo wrestler also gravely ill with the virus and his stable tried over and over to get him tested for the virus and only near the end of his life did he get tested. The stable called an ambulance and only days before he died, and the ambulance drove around for 3 hours to find a hospital to have this man admitted into that is incredibly sad. The question begs, why, could this man be admitted sooner all beds were full of virus patients?
The reason Tokyo and surrounding areas are not opening up is the numbers they are providing like other countries are not been fully disclosed and or there not enough testing and or both and there will be a huge wave of cases.
I have not followed Osaka's cases and pray they will not rebound and deaths.
JCosplay
Well I’m actually glad on both ends with this. Warm glad then three more prefectures I’ve opened up, and therefore the vast majority of them have opened up, I’m glad that the areas hard is it haven’t yet. Because we don’t want a resurgence of this virus when reasonably possible, right? And since I live in the US, let me just tell you, you don’t know what I would give for that sort of situation here in the US.
Especially if you’re in places like Italy, which are in lockdown. As well as New York and California here in the US. As much as I want this shut down to be lifted, and for things to get back to normal, let’s do it carefully. Besides, like I said, it could be worse.
JCosplay
*while I’m glad that 3 prefectures... * sorry, my bad.
Christopher Glen
At this point, it’s time to reopen. The cure is now worse than the prevention.
The flu is a more dangerous virus, and yet the economy isn’t shut every winter to slow it down. Nor are many people vaccinated against it.
COVID-19 IS dangerous, but people should go about their lives, using common-sense precautions.
N.M.
So Tokyo is using "medical institution inspections" which are not PCR tests as a justification for less cases and artificially low positive/negative ratio.
Despite WHO and experts advice that asymptomatic people are the one spreading the disease. So just because a person has no symptoms it shouldn't be concluded as a negative case.
Source: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
Where they pretend that more than 1000 tests have been conducted when in fact only 80 are actual tests. Reopening under those blind conditions is just irresponsible.
CEOB55
What a ridiculous, stupid, moronic metric of basing the emergency order on new infections falling below 0.5 per 100,000 people in a week. There is absolutely no common sense or rationality to this heavy handed metric. So if 70 people over the age of 75 in nursing homes or other facilities are infected a prefecture of 14 million people are still under the emergency order jackboot. I know Planet J can be weird but this is bizarre!
klausdorth
So how are we gonna go with Ehime?
Quite some new infections during the past couple of days.
"They" call it clusters .... but since those folks were most definitely not staying in one place, I expect more to come. Even Kanagawa has seen a new increase. I DO understand that there can't be a "permanent" lockdown, but please be careful! In addition, I appreciate the explanations by Fred Lewis! That made the Jpaanese counting system easier to understand!
zichi
How did the old folks become infected without leaving the premises?
Alexander O'Neill
Concerning transportation conditions, many people have brought this up as an area of concern. However, that may not be as much of an issue in Japan as elsewhere—and this may explain why there was not a surge in cases despite transportation conditions. Note that in Japan talking on trains is quite rare, and since the state of emergency, coughing has also been rare to hear on trains. Thus, the possibility for droplets and aerosols is significantly lower than might be expected. Of greater concern would be snack bars or girls bars, where people are talking or singing without masks in a closed environment. Regardless, even with masks, we know based on a few studies that the SARS-Cov2 virus is smaller than the fibres on most masks, and that they have negligible if no effect. While SARS-Cov2 is in the obvious droplets that a mask prevents spreading, it is also airborne and pays no heed to the barrier that a typical non-N95 mask would present.
I couldn't find any statistics regarding locations of infection in Tokyo. However, there is some interesting evidence from NYC in a National Bureau of Economic Research paper which shows that there is not a clear correlation between transportation lines and areas of high rates of infection. The New York State data that can be found on a CNBC article from May 6th suggests that 66% of people are getting infected while staying at home, 18% while at nursing homes, and the other areas of infection were not as statistically relevant. So primarily, people are getting this regardless of whether they're taking transportation or not. The minor interactions people have while attempting to remain in home-quarantine (be it with deliveries or short trips to the shops) are still contributing the most.
Essentially what this means is that there's very little that we can do in terms of legislation or human action to prevent the spread of the virus. Lethality depends a lot upon health and pre-existing conditions, which may be why NYC got hit so badly, since obesity and other diseases are quite common there. There are many factors that may contribute to why Japan is not exhibiting a bad outbreak—lack of serious pre-existing health conditions, BCG vaccination, pneumonia vaccination, and also the likelihood that Japan received a less-virulent strain than that which spread west. It is hard to know for certain what the best course of action to take would be, but I would say it depends mainly upon the ability to treat those who are critically ill. At the moment, with 210 critically ill cases nationally as of May 20th, and 700 ICU units available for COVID in Tokyo, in addition to thousands of extra beds acquired from hotels and so forth, it seems like we have little reason to fear. I agree that it is helpful to see a downward and sustained trend before opening, but we also have to accept that COVID is going to be with us for a few years, and as long as we can manage to treat those who are critical, we should not close down the economy.
Reckless
I am a bit worried reading comments about this on Japanese news sites. There are posters in Japanese saying foreigners brought the virus to Japan so keep the border shut. I guess the kneejerk reaction to blame us is rising. I am also in a bind because if I leave Japan now as a PR, I cannot return for the foreseeable future.
Rosalind Harris
I have pre-existing conditions, so I'm glad the SOE is continuing in Hokkaido, as it means I can work from home. I'm just a little worried about what the true situation here is as Hakodate is doing less than 1 test per day.
drlucifer
The vast majority of infections will be at home because there is lockdown and everybody is at home and the streets and mass transit empty. That doesn't mean it isn't transmitted in the train even if people are not talking. The virus can also be distributed through Surface Contact. Considering how infectious the virus is there is no way it isn't transmitted in the train conjestion and lack of distancing
By the way, it is impossible to track infection in the train considerIng the large number of people that use it daily.
smithinjapan
I'm glad there are people with the wisdom enough to say it's too early to lift restrictions, especially with Hokkaido proving what happens when you do, but honestly, I think we all know that at this point the "State of Emergency declaration" is just words, and businesses are open regardless. I honestly hope that nothing comes of reopening (by nothing I mean nothing bad), and people in Japan are pretty good at staying home at the behest of the government, but otherwise words are just not enough. IF a second wave comes and we need to shut down again, laws need to be changed, and actual punishments implemented.
RationalReader
As the evidence mounts that countries and states which did not lock down are doing no worse, and often much better, than those who did, the justification for this idiocy becomes weaker and weaker. Isolate and protect the vulnerable - old or chronically sick people - and let everyone else get back to normal.
Richard Gallagher
The most 'effective' means for transmitting the virus is immediate contact. Though the virus lives on surfaces, acquiring the virus is avoidable by the simple act of washing one's hand and using disinfectant (100% alcohol destroys the virus). I have to ride the train into Osaka to work, one day a week. The trains are less crowded, everyone is masked, there is no direct contact and a determined avoidance to be face to face. Given the circumstances, that is about the best scenario, at the moment, when riding the trains. Awaiting the train, folks are spaced out. Trains are the major means of transport in Japan, no other type of locomotion comes close.
Yes, there is a large contingent of asymptomatic, perhaps larger than those with easily identifiable symptoms. This is another reason to follow protocols and hygiene standards. Minimizing contact is of course key. It tamps down the route of infection. Instead of clusters of disease, it is possible to create clusters that are disease free - difficult and the numbers would be large. Thusly, not traveling to other prefectures is incredibly sensible. Isolating the vulnerable is not just a necessity, but required.
To reduce the spread to a slow burn is the only viable stratagem, as a vaccine is lacking. The lack of determinants describing the nature of the virus, is perhaps due to the conservative nature of science - though that standard has been violated numerous times by speculative conjecture that has been proven to be inaccurate to lesser or greater degree. The course of the disease cannot be plotted out at the moment beyond the obvious data and metrics. Models are not adequate and the use of similar disease vectors, though providing insight, no matter how similar, are differing to an extent and degree it cannot predict what will rise in the next six months. An interesting study is referred to in a recent addition of The New Yorker, the town of Bolinas, California, where all the residents were tested. Japan as a whole, is in a good place. Thank one another and the culture. As for the politicians, it is in-spite of them, though whatever little help they offer is welcome. Be safe, follow protocol and standards of behavior.
Northernlife
@oldman_13 your allowed to take off your mask go into Tokyo go for a drink please yourself..thats i you even reside here....
Akula
Japan has done well in tackling the spread of the virus. Now less than 3000 active cases (and falling) in a country of 125 million or so.
This is a very positive sign.