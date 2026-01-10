Japan to enforce cyber measures to neutralize hostile servers

Japan plans to allow police and the Self-Defense Forces to access and neutralize adversarial servers from Oct 1, in preparation for the full-scale launch of an "active cyber defense" system designed to preempt cyberattacks, the government said Friday.
The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking to strengthen its cyber defenses amid concerns that cyberattacks on critical infrastructure could disrupt economic activity and people's livelihoods.
The development comes after the country's "active cyber defense" law was enacted last May. The full launch of such new defense measures is planned for 2027.
Starting Friday, the government will solicit public comments for a month regarding the envisaged start of the neutralization measure.
The envisioned active cyber defense system would partially restrict the constitutional right to the secrecy of communications, raising questions about how to prevent the government from overusing it at its own discretion.
A third-party panel will be set up on April 1 to oversee how the government monitors and uses communications data in peacetime.
The government aims to strengthen its cyber defense capabilities to levels on par with those of the United States and major European nations.
Operators of key infrastructure, such as those in the electricity and railway sectors, will be obliged to report cyber breaches to the government and to register critical equipment and devices.
In a five-year cybersecurity strategy formalized in December, the government underlined the need to boost its response to cyber threats.
It described state-sponsored attacks as a serious threat to Japan's national security and vowed to "proactively defend against and deter cyber threats" with a range of measures.© KYODO
HopeSpringsEternal
In reality, Japan needs very good cyber partners, as Japan's WAY behind in tech/AI/digital/etc. with little talent
Wesley
All these measures won't matter if you allow even a single foreign agent into your company's premises.
Cyber-security starts from within.
Do extremely stringent background checks on the personnel. Are they really Japanese or pretending to be Japanese and reporting back to their CCPEE masters?
Same goes for universities. Not all of them are simple "graduate students" or "lecturers".
isabelle
"In reality," Japan already does have the world's best cyber partners in NATO.
Of course, we'll get the usual "still using fax machines" nonsense on here that we always get. In the meantime, the SDF and Japanese government are focused on protecting the country at the cutting edge of cyber defenses.
...
https://www.nato.int/en/what-we-do/partnerships-and-cooperation/relations-with-japan
Cyber defence: Japan has participated in NATO’s cyber defence exercises Cyber Coalition and Locked Shields. The country is a contributing participant at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia.
Cephus
Excellent!