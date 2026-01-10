Japan to enforce cyber measures to neutralize hostile servers

Japan plans to allow police and the Self-Defense Forces to access and neutralize adversarial servers from Oct 1, in preparation for the full-scale launch of an "active cyber defense" system designed to preempt cyberattacks, the government said Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking to strengthen its cyber defenses amid concerns that cyberattacks on critical infrastructure could disrupt economic activity and people's livelihoods.

The development comes after the country's "active cyber defense" law was enacted last May. The full launch of such new defense measures is planned for 2027.

Starting Friday, the government will solicit public comments for a month regarding the envisaged start of the neutralization measure.

The envisioned active cyber defense system would partially restrict the constitutional right to the secrecy of communications, raising questions about how to prevent the government from overusing it at its own discretion.

A third-party panel will be set up on April 1 to oversee how the government monitors and uses communications data in peacetime.

The government aims to strengthen its cyber defense capabilities to levels on par with those of the United States and major European nations.

Operators of key infrastructure, such as those in the electricity and railway sectors, will be obliged to report cyber breaches to the government and to register critical equipment and devices.

In a five-year cybersecurity strategy formalized in December, the government underlined the need to boost its response to cyber threats.

It described state-sponsored attacks as a serious threat to Japan's national security and vowed to "proactively defend against and deter cyber threats" with a range of measures.

