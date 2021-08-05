Gov't expands COVID quasi-state of emergency to 8 more prefectures

Japan decided Thursday to expand its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to eight more prefectures, with the serving of alcohol banned in principle, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in the areas.
The move comes after the government on Monday added Osaka and three prefectures near the capital to its virus state of emergency, already in place in Tokyo and Okinawa, and imposed the quasi-emergency on five other prefectures through the end of August.
"Infections are spreading at an unprecedented level in the metropolitan area and elsewhere," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after making the decision.
"With the increase of those infected, the number of patients in serious condition is also on the rise," Suga said, while noting the Delta variant now accounts for about 90 percent of coronavirus cases in Tokyo and the proportion is high in many other locations.
The addition of the eight prefectures -- Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto -- was finalized at a task force meeting, with anti-virus measures in effect from Sunday through Aug. 31.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, said the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition has doubled in Japan over the past two weeks, putting a strain on the medical system.
Under the quasi-state of emergency, which carries fewer restrictions on business activity than the state of emergency, dining establishments not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m.
Only when the number of infections indicates a downward trend, may provision of alcohol be allowed with a governor's approval until 7 p.m. at establishments taking anti-virus steps in areas under a quasi-emergency.
Under the state of emergency, restaurants and bars serving alcohol or offering karaoke are asked to shut during the period while the government provides money for compliance. Those not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m. as well and easing the alcohol ban is not allowed during the period.
The five other prefectures currently under the quasi-emergency are Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto and Hyogo as well as Fukuoka, which asked the central government on Thursday to impose a tougher state of emergency.
Hiroshima Prefecture in western Japan had requested to be included under the quasi-emergency measures, but the central government rejected its demand, saying the virus situation there is not currently at a serious level.© KYODO
14 Comments
Jim
Why do they even do this - just to show the population that they are doing something?
What does focusing and punishing the alcohol serving establishments - that too "In Principle" going to do different???
Judge Smails
Suga, your state of emergency is just working so flawlessly here in Tokyo!! What a brilliant idea to extend it to the rest of Japan. I am sure that will bring the number of cases down to zero in no time. Do not mind the fact that most restaurants are packed full with no social distancing. That is not the problem. It is that damn alcohol!!
marcelito
In many areas around the country, we are seeing a rapid increase (of virus cases) at an unprecedented speed," Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, said at a meeting of experts.
Yeah, thanks for letting the experts know...nobody knew that without your input. Nishimura is as hopeless as Suga..the cabinet should be resigning en mass for their incompetence over the last 18 months.
dagon
Japan on Thursday decided to expand its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to eight more prefectures, with a ban on alcohol service in principle
The lazy LDP, whose main concern is maintaining the Japan Inc. status quo, may have have to realize that making performative gestures of doing something to address a crisis may not be enough in this case.
If they get their reckoning there will probably be much feeling of schadenfreude.
N.M.
J-gov: young people (i.e. underage) are causing the outbreak
Also J-gov: let's stop serving alcohol (which they already can't drink).
What we need is proper testing (not just 10k a day in Tokyo for instance),proper enforced rules for quarantines, more beds in hospital, more vaccines.
Bobo
Vaccinations are moving quiclkly and most people ain’t ant- vaxxers,so hang in there folks all under control. Could be worse could in Australia.
Ligger2
Only 31% of Japanese people have gotten two shots. Disgraceful.
blue
Gov't expands COVID quasi-state of emergency to 8 more prefectures
Quasi-Gov't expands COVID quasi-state of emergency to 8 more prefectures
Fixed it.
Tristis Quepe
Vaccinations are moving quiclkly
I'd like to see you demonstrate that so I can get my first shot. Thanks in advance.
Kev James
Quasi didn’t work in Tokyo or Osaka
SOE didn’t work in Tokyo or Osaka
What should we do about the other prefectures with spikes in cases?
hmmmmm, I know……let’s do a Quasi measure!!
Get ready for it…….hahahahaa
ShotenGuy
Just got my first dose 3 hours ago and my body is certainly reacting to it. I think tomorrow is a sofa and Xbox day. At least I know it's working...or is it quasi-working?
jansob1
Ah, the old "In principle"...meaning there really isn't a rule if you are connected, but the rule is strict and inviolable if not.
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Alcohol rule aside.
Instead of packing more people into spaces in a shorter time window, how about requesting business owners to extend their hours. and requesting limit capacity to 50%?
Win for society, win for the business, win for the consumer, aids in social distancing while reducing the mad dash after work to jump in the sardine can of a restaurant for a bite or pick up food b4 you go home.
You could apply this concept in many industry.
I can’t wrap my head around how you are trying to slow the spread when your current measures (recent stats over the last month) actually promote the spread.
Quit attempting the same thing the same exact way over and over again while expecting different results. It’s obviously not working. - This is the single most frustrating thing about living in Japan.
shogun36
Let's continue to do exactly the same garbage, that has not worked yet.
Maybe things will change the fifth time around..........(or however many times this has happened.)
Can these completely inept and ignorant morons come up with a plan that might actually work for once?
If they can't get people who CAN get the job done already.
Eliminate the real cancer.