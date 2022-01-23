Japan to expand quasi-emergency areas as virus cases surge

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to place more prefectures under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency as the number of cases continues surging, government sources said Sunday.
The decision, likely to be formalized Tuesday, may see 32 of the nation's 47 prefectures under restrictions, such as shortened hours at restaurants and bars. While the measures are already in place in 16 prefectures including Tokyo, 16 more prefectures, including Hokkaido, Kyoto and Osaka, have requested or plan to request the inclusion of their regions.
On Sunday, Japan's confirmed daily coronavirus cases reached more than 50,000, the second largest on record after some 54,500 logged Saturday.
In Tokyo, the number of people recuperating at home after being infected with the virus rose to 26,556, a record high. Newly confirmed daily cases came to 9,468, down from Saturday's all-time high of more than 11,000 but still the largest for any Sunday.
Tokyo and 12 other prefectures were added to regions subject to the quasi-emergency measures on Friday after three prefectures -- Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa -- were placed under the measures from Jan. 9 following a spike in infections that local officials linked to nearby U.S. military bases.
The restrictions were scheduled to last until the end of this month in the three prefectures, but the government is considering extending the period, the sources said.
The COVID-19 restrictions are slated to be in place until Feb. 13 in Tokyo and the 12 prefectures, including Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Nagasaki and Kumamoto.
Japan has seen rapid increases in the number of virus cases since the country confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant on Nov 30. The number of cases increased 100 times in three weeks since the start of this year, rising to 54,576 cases on Saturday from 534 logged on Jan 1.© KYODO
8 Comments
Asiaman7
These states-of-emergency have become such money grabs. Is the typical drinking establishment really bring in 25,000 to 200,000 yen a day in profit after 9 p.m. these days? In profit after 9 p.m.?
Tokyo establishments that serve alcohol and close by 9 p.m. are paid 25,000 to 200,000 yen a day. Those that close by 8 p.m. without serving alcohol are paid 30,000 to 200,000 yen per a day.
Bronco
How many of these 26,000 are asymptomatic meaning they're not actually recuperating from anything, merely locked in the homes until they ping negative on the all important test.
kurisupisu
Recuperate at home?
Just like my friend did a year ago when he had hot sweats,a lung infection and lethargy.
The change is the virus has mutated to a weaker strain but the medical treatments haven’t.
Let the emergencies continue!
Sam Watters
The vast majority.
chinpo wo sasageyo
Definitely, any place that follows the emergency rules is profiting from the government payouts paid by our taxes and devaluation of JPY.
Kenchi
@ Asiaman7
my local establishment’s pints cost at least ¥1000.
If we use myself as an example (I consume about 4 pints per visit, give it take…), he would only require 7.5 customers like me.
I wouldn’t call that a cash grab for most places. At least not for the couple places I frequent.
but the couple of places I frequent have done the math and will not be closing at all. they simply can’t afford to.
dagon
Tokyo establishments that serve alcohol and close by 9 p.m. are paid 25,000 to 200,000 yen a day. Those that close by 8 p.m. without serving alcohol are paid 30,000 to 200,000 yen per a day.
There are a couple of hole in wall businesses, "snack" like, in my neighborhood where there is a multi-generational living upstairs, they own the building and though there rarely seem to be any customers the building just got a spanking new renovation. Your tax yen at work.
R. T.
Probably the quasi-emergency (whatever that is) will be extended beyond March since the worst hasn't come yet. Granted, these emergency states are useless.
You know, I am something of a scientist myself.
PepperLunch
Interesting that To@yo already in so called emergency and Osaka have applied foremergency but neither have cancelled upcoming large scale Marathons, and the return of Sporting leagues.
Whilst personally happy attendances came come normally to J league games, hard to justify an emergency whilst holding such large gatherings.