Japan to give $2 mil in aid to California for wildfire relief

A burned car is seen among debris in the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, in Malibu, Calif, on Tuesday.

Japan's government said Wednesday it will contribute $2 million in aid to California to assist in the recovery from recent wildfires that killed dozens of people and caused catastrophic damage.

The assistance will be delivered through the U.S.-based American Red Cross as a relief measure for victims of the disaster, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The financial aid is expected to be used to establish evacuation sites and offer food and psychological support to those affected by the fires in the U.S. Pacific coast state, a ministry official said.

"Japan will actively provide assistance for the relief of the victims and the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas," the ministry said.

The fires have ravaged several suburban areas of Los Angeles since Jan 7, leaving more than 20 dead and 30 missing as of Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

The wildfires continue to burn out of control due to dry conditions and strong winds, with about 88,000 residents under evacuation orders. In areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena, more than 12,000 buildings are estimated to have been damaged, and over 150 square kilometers burned.

