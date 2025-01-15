 Japan Today
A burned car is seen among debris in the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, in Malibu, Calif, on Tuesday. Image: AP/Ethan Swope
Japan to give $2 mil in aid to California for wildfire relief

TOKYO

Japan's government said Wednesday it will contribute $2 million in aid to California to assist in the recovery from recent wildfires that killed dozens of people and caused catastrophic damage.

The assistance will be delivered through the U.S.-based American Red Cross as a relief measure for victims of the disaster, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The financial aid is expected to be used to establish evacuation sites and offer food and psychological support to those affected by the fires in the U.S. Pacific coast state, a ministry official said.

"Japan will actively provide assistance for the relief of the victims and the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas," the ministry said.

The fires have ravaged several suburban areas of Los Angeles since Jan 7, leaving more than 20 dead and 30 missing as of Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

The wildfires continue to burn out of control due to dry conditions and strong winds, with about 88,000 residents under evacuation orders. In areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena, more than 12,000 buildings are estimated to have been damaged, and over 150 square kilometers burned.

Giving money to the one of the richest economies in the world. Just think how much $2m could help the working poor here in Japan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

David BrentToday  04:56 pm JST

Giving money to the one of the richest economies in the world. Just think how much $2m could help the working poor here in Japan.......

....or the Noto folk

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Yes please give money to a state that actively slashed the budget for the Fire Department. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to get some brownie points.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Good for Japan. Friends and allies help one another in times like this.

Giving money to the one of the richest economies in the world. Just think how much $2m could help the working poor here in Japan.

Japan accepted financial and material help gratefully from the US after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I agree with most that it is little money. But I guess that it is a payback for the donations Japan has received in the past from the state of California.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

