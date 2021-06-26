Japan to give 6 mil doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 Southeast Asian nations

Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its diplomatic influence in Asia, come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX to cover a 200-million dose shortfall.
While densely populated lower-income countries act as incubators for new and more dangerous strains of the coronavirus, some of the poorest countries have vaccinated fewer than 1% of their populations, according to estimates from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that runs COVAX with the World Health Organization.
Japan has pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to the COVAX facility and said this month its direct shipments to Asian neighbors are being made outside of COVAX to speed up delivery.
Japan donated 1.24 million doses to Taiwan and 1 million to Vietnam this month and plans to share an additional 1 million doses each with the two.
A Taipei-based official familiar with Japan's two vaccine donations said while the Japanese government has been subtle in its offers, mainly focusing on Taiwan's urgent medical need, there was a broader message.
The donations are actually an important move to echo the U.S. campaign of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to counter China's geopolitical clout in the region, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Taiwan has accused China of blocking its access to foreign vaccines, which Beijing denies. The island, which China claims as its own territory, also received 2.5 million vaccine doses from the United States this month.
Japan is drawing on 120 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it has reserved, as it has no immediate plans to use the shots at home amid lingering concern over international reports of blood clots.
Its foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Friday Japan would start to supply 11 million doses in total to regions including Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Pacific islands through the COVAX from mid-July.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
16 Comments
Login to comment
Fiddlers
Why not offer some of these vaccines to anyone in Japan without the need for this stupid voucher which I still haven't received.
JeffLee
That's priority No. 1 -- the power and prestige of the Japanese state and its elite stakeholders. The rest of us here can just die for all they care.
Michael Machida
That will take about 10 to 20 years to do.
koiwaicoffee
Didn't they say yesterday they will stop the reservations for worplace vaccinations because there are no more vaccines???
Philip Johnson
Hello Japanese Government!
Is anybody there?
You forgot to vaccinate me, before you started to give away doses!
Hiro
Didn't any of you read the post properly? Japan is just taking a small chunk out of the 120mill doses of Astra we have. This is not even the total amount of vaccines we have had ordered which include moderna and pfizer and other types. Nor is anyone taking into account the amount of vaccine we are also currently producing. Is not like we can let the 120mill vaccine expired anyway if it's not use soon.
So stop get worried every time the government decide to donate some vaccine. The main point is that most of the nation population does not want AstraZeneca but instead want Pfizer. So if other countries desperately is asking for some vaccines, then is only natural we ship out some extra Astra vaccine.
virusrex
This becomes necessary because of the retrograde anti-scientific position of the Japanese government of blocking a vaccine that can be used without increasing importantly the risk of problems in people or certain ages. It becomes then necessary to choose between letting anybody else use it or let it spoil away without anybody getting it.
The Japanese government should abandon its excessively cautious approach that is only causing deaths that could have been prevented, but at least much smarter countries that are struggling for lack of vaccine will get them on time to save lives.
Luddite
Why don’t they use the AZ vaccines?
Elvis is here
Private vaccination programmes are now back-tracking on promises of vaccinating family members.
There is not enough vaccines where they are needed. How can they be giving vaccines away?
Tom
The AstraZenica vaccine is useless at this point. Not sure if this is a good or bad thing.
shogun36
Japanese Government:
hey! We don’t have enough vaccines for the public. Stop the distribution!
worker:
uhhh, ok.
Japanese Government:
and give these 10 million doses to
other Asian countries.
worker:
uhhh, I thought you said we didn’t have enough for the public.
Japanese Government:
Don't you ever use logic in this country, do you understand!!!?!??
worker:
uhh, ok.
Japanese Government:
I’d fire you, but then I’d have to do actual work. Or worse, take the blame for something I messed up.
MrHeisei
Nice ploy…get rid of (oops, I mean donate) AstraZeneca vaccines that no first world country really wants and do it in a way that makes Japan look good.
wanderlust
For the National Interest, not their nationals' interests. Politics and diplomacy for hundreds of years.
expat
Why are we paying for this and still waiting to be vaccinated?
Sindhoor GK
Australia, UK, South Korea etc. all are using AZ vaccines. Well, the royal family in UK has been vaccinated with AZ vaccines. What's your problem again?
Zeram1
Dear Suga-san,
Could you please make sure my senior-aged mom in Ariake gets one, before you send them to other countries?