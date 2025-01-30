Japan to halt funding for U.N. women's rights panel over call to end male-only imperial succession

Japan on Wednesday said it will freeze voluntary funding for a United Nations’ women’s rights panel that called for an end to the country's male-only imperial succession rule.
The unusual step comes in response to a report published in October by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, or CEDAW, urging Japan to revise the male-only succession rule under the Imperial House Law to allow a female emperor.
The 1947 law, which largely preserves conservative pre-war family values, only allows a male to succeed to the throne and forces female royal members who marry commoners to lose their royal status.
Japan on Monday informed the CEDAW that it will be excluded from a list of recipients of the country’s annual voluntary contributions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura said.
The government sought the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which manages CEDAW, not to use Japanese contributions for it activities. Japan will also suspend a visit to Japan by committee members planned by the end of March, Kitamura said.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi in October called the report “regrettable” and “inappropriate,” and said Japan had requested the removal of the reference from the report.
On Wednesday, Kitamura reiterated Japan’s position that the qualifications for the imperial succession is not part of basic rights and that the male-only succession under the Imperial House Law does not violate the basic rights of women and that it is not subject to discrimination against women.
Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family currently has only 16 members, including four men. The youngest male member of the imperial family, Prince Hisahito, is currently the last heir apparent, raising a concern for the system.
Still, the conservative government is looking for a way to keep the succession stable without relying on women, such as allowing the family to adopt new male members from former noble families that lost their status after World War II.
Asiaman7
A bit hypocritical, Japan.
In the days before Princess Kiko’s pregnancy was announced in 2006, the Diet was making moves to end the country's male-only imperial succession rule.
Yrral
Nobody cares what Japanese think as long they cut a check
factchecker
A bit hypocritical, Japan.
Don't know the place very well do you. They won't be told what to do by outsiders. It's a loss of face.
syniksan
Nobody cares what Japanese think as long they cut a check
Its a cheque.
kurisupisu
History is replete with amazing female leaders but the Japanese government seems oblivious to that fact.
englisc aspyrgend
While the male only rule seems daft to me I recognise it is solely for the Japanese people to decide. As to the UN contribution, it’s their money, they have a right to determine where it goes. It has to be said the self righteous arrogance of the UN and its feather bedded bureaucrats is unbelievable.
Fighto!
The UN - an unelected, murky body not accountable to anyone - should keep out of each nations internal politics and decision making.
The Japanese people can make these decisions themselves - no external help nor advice is required. I don't see how a figurehead with zero political power should be of any concern to the UN.
itsonlyrocknroll
I am fully supportive of a change in the law.
However, this is a matter for the people of Japan, J government only.
ThThe United Nations’ women’s rights panel,
GuruMick
I suppose restating slavery or such would be a matter for an individual country as well, reading some comments here.
I cant see the UN as " murky " when everything it does is criticized by the right in their culture wars
Politik Kills
Come on Japan. Don’t be petty.
itsonlyrocknroll
sorry fingers and thumbs...to continue..
If J tax payers helps fund the United Nations’ women’s rights panel, through the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, and this entity chooses to makes political statements opinions that could directly interfere with japans democratic cultural choices
Then quiet rightly a clear strong response is necessary,, withdraw all funding.
Pacificpilot
Had there not been a male only dominated society in Japan in the 1930s, Japan would have avoided all the atrocities that it committed before and during the Second World War.
mist1
Sulking.
Some dude
I like Japan a lot, but it has a very thin skin at times.
GuruMick
In Australia, this behaviour is called "taking your ball and going home "
Like the sulky kid
Primusinter
Only a male can be the successor of a family or dynasty. And it has nothing to do with any traditional stubbornness. The male is the carrier of Y chromosome. Only this chromosome can be an indicator that the imperial genetic information has been passed on to the heir. It's like that... Apparently, the Japanese know this information. And women's rights activists are not familiar with the laws of genetics.
The_Beagle
The Japan that can say no. Well done.
Meiyouwenti
Good. Quite appropriate response to the rude and intrusive suggestion from the UN committee. Mind your own business, UN, and don’t meddle with someone else’s domestic affairs.
GuruMick
"Only a male can be a successor to a dynasty "
Guess someone forgot to tell the UK and Europe.
itsonlyrocknroll
The is solely a matter for the the people of Japan, there government, The Imperial Family through the Imperial household agency....
The Imperial House Law
Chapter 1. Succession to the Imperial Throne
https://www.kunaicho.go.jp/e-kunaicho/hourei-01.html
There are procedures, protocols, clearly stated..
And such changes, in fact any changes, must follow strict rules through the imperial house council.
*Article 32. **Term of office for the members of the Council, who are members of the Imperial Family and a judge other than the Chief Judge of the Supreme Court and their reserve members shall be four years.*
*Article 33.** The Imperial House Council shall be convened by the president of the Council.*
The Imperial House Council must be convoked, if demanded by four members of more, in the cases as under Article 3, Article 16, paragraph 2, Article 18 and Article 20.
*Article 34. **The Imperial House Council, unless attended by six members of more, may not open deliberations and make decisions.*
*Article 35.** The deliberations of the Imperial House Council shall be decided by a majority vote of two-thirds or more of the members present, in the cases of Article 3, Article 16, paragraph 2, Article 18 and Article 20; and by a majority in all other cases.*
In case of a tie in the case of the latter clause of the preceding paragraph, the President shall make the decision.
This is not open to be lobbied by some politically posturing virtue signalling Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, that smugly calls upon change, without any mandate from the people of Japan.
This action is outrageous overreach .
Primusinter
Obviously, it doesn't matter to them. They have their own view. Or such a catastrophic lack of men that they have to do what they do... However, your sarcasm is inappropriate here. I've told you a fact that you don't know about because of the lack of education, but how to manage it is your business.
travelbangaijin
This week, the UN and Colombia discovered not to bring the woke stuff to sovereign nations. A new day.
Gobshite
The UN isn't fit for purpose, can anyone here remember the last election for members? No I thought not.
They don't seem to care what's happening in other countries but hey, let's criticize Japan.
bo
Women in japan should stay home and have kids according to the old guys who run the place .The old guys are slowly destroying this great country by living in the past
deanzaZZR
@Primusinter Thanks for that. TIL imperial princes are given DNA tests before they can ascend the throne. While we are at it let's also do some DNA testing on the human remains found in the kofun burial sites in Nara and Kyoto.
Samit Basu
@Primusinter
Queen Elizabeth II of UK says hello...
Samit Basu
@deanzaZZR
What about princes who ascended to the throne before the invention of DNA test?
Ass
Good.
dbsaiya
Japan's response is an overreaction. The panel likely has many worthwhile projects that rely on contributions from member nations, so withdrawing funding over a perceived slight is poor diplomacy. A more measured approach would have been to state: "Japan remains committed to supporting the panel’s mission, but matters of imperial succession are an internal affair." Simple, no fuss.
wallace
The UK law of succession was changed in 2011 allowing female heirs to the throne to keep their position instead of being passed over for a male heir. This effectively established a system of absolute primogeniture where the eldest child, regardless of gender, becomes the heir to the throne.
Yubaru
Interesting theory, seeing as how it's the IJA, and members of the Diet that decide anything regarding the royals here.
History has also shown, far too often, that the "people's" voice is hardly, if ever, listened to as well.
Nice idea in theory though.
JJE
A textbook example of Japan not taking constructive criticism well.
But this time it's not just the online army spitting the dummy, but the ruling class - evidenced by their actions.
And that really underlines the broader issue here.
GBR48
A petty and childish decision.
GuruMick
I,m still waiting on amplification of the "gene theory " posed above.
Chromosomes , male only, of course, the governing factor in who ascends the throne. ?
Nah...not buying it.
Tokyo-m
Empress Suiko (592–628)
Empress Kōgyoku (642–645)/Saimei (655–661)
Empress Jitō (690–697)
Empress Genmei (707–715)
Empress Genshō (715–724)
Empress Kōken (749–758)/Shōtoku (764–770)
Empress Meishō (1629–43)
Empress Go-Sakuramachi (1762–70)
GuruMick
Thailand, for example, has no bar on a woman being Queen and head of state.
Guess Thailand didn't get the memo either.
itsonlyrocknroll
I know what I about to contend is hypocritical, but I feel valid.
Any UN body, cannot simply insist values can, in some case must, be followed, seemingly imposed without question, in an indignant self rigorously, sanctimonious hissy fit.
Japan is a democracy about to make political choices, rightly or wrongly, must be through Japan peoples choice pathway.
I believe that change need to take place, I sense change will come but naturally, with debate and the will of J people.
The change suggested with involve review to centuries of tradition, cultural change, this is a matter for the people pf Japan only.
Opinion is fine the express, however first and foremost this is a matter for J government, its people, the Imperial Family.
I suggest such changes will inspire necessary reflection on women's role in J society, and ultimately depopulation, if time allows.
GuruMick
Primusinter...come on mate....support your own argument on the Y Chromosome theory.
Bet its a ripper !
Primusinter
As for the Japanese princes, genetic tests are unnecessary. It is enough to have a properly compiled family tree. Genetic analyses can reveal some hereditary diseases, physiological features, etc. Or they can reveal evidence of infidelity of the prince's mother (sorry sorry!)
For the purity of the imperial lineage and the connection of each subsequent emperor with ancient ancestors, it is enough to trace the transmission of the Y chromosome. No son of a woman from the imperial family can be the heir to the throne, since he received his Y chromosome from his mother's husband, who had no imperial ancestors.
So, deanzaZZR, you're right, they need to put all the efforts on some DNA testing on the human remains found in the kofun burial sites in Nara and Kyoto.
WoodyLee
"" The 1947 law, which largely preserves conservative pre-war family values, only allows a male to succeed to the throne and forces female royal members who marry commoners to lose their royal status. ""
Submit an amendment to the Law/Constitution and Let The People Of Japan decide and no one else.
kokontozai
I think there should be a female emperor. Although unrelated to this issue, the UN has no power or authority, so contributions should be reduced.
Pukey2
If I were Aiko-sama, I'd be glad to get out of all that. Privacy and a normal life is what I cherish.
WoodyLee
In my humble opinion Women make better leaders than Men.
itsonlyrocknroll
With Royal privilege come duty, for all female members of Japan Royal family,
Princess Aiko, Princess Kako are devoted to duty without question.
I believe times have changed, and its long over due that their role be formally reviewed.
Without the UN priggish political sanctimony.
GuruMick
Primusinter....you seem to neglect the fact of EMPRESS of Japan as listed in a comment above.
Lets see this "gene theory " shrink before our eyes , over an hour or so.
Now, only applies to Japan, and only post war Japan ?
Sounding like the theory on the length of the Japanese intestine and smelling like the contents of same.
GillislowTier
lol literally “we don’t discriminate against women but watch us discriminate and get mad when you also arnt dumb enough to not see it”
Also looking for royals who lost status from back in ww2? Instead of just picking one of the well liked princesses in front of you? Talk about making it even worse. Just pick that cute princess who everyone likes and be done with it
Alan Harrison
I think that the Japanese Imperial Household should stay exactly the way it is.
TokyoLiving
Excellent, well done Japan..
Let Japan be Japan..
TokyoLiving
It is not woke that the president of Colombia has asked the US government to treat immigrants who are not criminals with dignity..
Think before write..
Simon Foston
englisc aspyrgendToday 07:03 am JST
They don't get to decide, though. A lot of Japanese people, maybe even the majority, agree with you but the government isn't interested in what they think.
Alan HarrisonToday 09:30 am JST
About to become extinct?
BakabonPapa
What's most "regrettable" is the power of Nippon Kaigi - the nefarious ethno-fascist organization that lies at the heart of this.
Deo Gratias
Good for Japan.
A male-only imperial succession is not a case of "discrimination against women."
When I think of "discrimination against women," I think of things like paying them less money for equal work.
Or not letting them vote.
Or Islamic countries not letting them drive cars.
Or forcing them to accept people who claim to be women, even though they have male genitalia and Y chromosomes, into their bathrooms or their sports teams.
The UN panel on discrimination against women should fight actual discrimination against women.
It should not be meddling in a country's internal affairs which don't involve anything with any substantive impact on people's lives.
This is akin to white liberals in America pressuring sports teams to drop their Native American team names.
It doesn't do a blessed thing to improve socioeconomic outcomes for Native Americans -- especially when the vast majority of those Native Americans had no problem with those team names. It only makes the white liberals who push this stuff feel better about themselves.
Good on Japan, again, for not tolerating this nosey busy-body crap. Japan seems to be, correctly, following a page from the Trump playbook.
kurisupisu
@Fighto
It’s not the ‘Japanese people’ making these decisions for themselves is it? It’s entrenched civil servants and the politicians.
If the voices of ‘the people’ are to be heard then a referendum would be the way to go…
kurisupisu
Unfortunately, the Royals of Japan are not allowed to express their own opinions on matters of state and political matters.
References to cherry blossoms and the weather are permitted though…
Jimizo
The polls I’ve seen from Japan show majority support against the idea of male-only succession.
Those praising ‘Japan’ could be a bit more specific regarding who should be praised here.
GuruMick
Kusispusu....true indeed.
Wifey was giggling at a video of previous Emperor and his wife touring a garden.
Lots of back and forth conversation between them recorded....all about a plant and its leaves, some had curled, some had not.
Empress posed the question to her husband, on looking at a "non curler "
"Do you think it will curl "?
My wife said I would likely answer "How the expletive deleted would I know ? I,m not the leaf police "!!!
ian
Of course.
Doesnt seem right to fund a panel meddling in your affairs
itsonlyrocknroll
kurisupisu,
No needs to......
Support for female emperors in Japan reaches 81% in latest Mainichi poll
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20240520/p2a/00m/0na/009000c
It is just a question of when, not if.
The latest poll also showed that 56% support the proposal of allowing female members to remain in the Imperial Family after marriage, a recommendation from a December 2021 government expert advisory panel report.
Anyone suggesting otherwise is on the wrong side of history.
UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women is and will continue to be a unnecessary political boil, interfering in Japan natural cultural development.
KnightsOfCydonia
more than likely this is part of ishiba's coalition of the unwilling making demands.
MilesTeg
Then don't be a member of a UN women's right panel. Simple.
JJE
The elephant in the room is the country has some ingrained misogynist attitudes, that filter all the way to the top.
Some comments are proof the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
diobrando
Just a step behind by dinosaurs govt. If prince Hisahito has not kids, what will happen ? coming back to the same situation of 2006, over 20 years lost for nothing.
grund
I think it is a sensitive issue to Japanese conservatives because they know that the criticism is valid. There is only 16 royals left and the future of the Japanese royal family hangs by a thread, but as with many other issues there are a group of super conservative elder LDP politicians preventing any change.
Primusinter
Then the question arises: does Japan need the imperial family? Maybe just choose the prom queen every year?
Aikokushin Senshi
Based.
grc
The timing is interesting, given another leader’s antipathy toward multilateral agencies. But I do agree with comments that mention words like ‘petty’ and ‘misogynist’. Also worth remembering that change sometimes does need to be imposed from without - Perry and MacArthur are the two examples usually given, but one could add the BBC and Fuji TVs ’foreign shareholder.
Carossi
Genetics could be a complicate matter, but there are some facts.
Offspring inherit "Mitochondrial DNA" from the mother (in very rare cases it is present in males).
Nuclear DNA comes from both parents.
Carossi
I wonder why "Women's Rights Panel" are so concerned with Empires and Monarchies inheritances, considering the amount of serious human rights problems against women in other countries.
Wesley
The UN is as corrupted as they come.
I don't see them worried about women's rights in Tibet where nuns and girls are tortured and raped.
I don't see them worried about women's rights in Hong Kong where women activists for Democracy are arrested and tortured.
I don't see them worried about women's rights of Fulong Gong members in china where not only are they tortured and raped, they only have their ORGANS STOLEN FROM THEM.
I don't see them worried about middle-eastern hospitals with pregnant women and children being bombed to smithereens.
But I guess they can take time off their busy schedules to whine & order the Japanese around.
The Japanese are getting sick of foreigners telling them what to do.
Toblerone
Japan should withdraw from the stupid and hypocritical UN.
Ricky Kaminski13
What was the Star Trek ultimate directive? Non-interference. Even if Japan is wrong on this one, and personally I think it'd be ok to change the laws regarding male-only imperial succession rule. It's not up to us nor the U.N. to decide how, when, where and what Japan does to steer their culture and traditions. Remember this is the oldest living royal family known to mankind!
Captain Kirk and Doctor Spock inherently knew that outside interference most likely backfires, and can do more harm than good, something that these social justice crusaders don't seem to have the humility to understand.
What is interesting here is that it's unusual for Japan to take such dramatic actions as cutting ties and funding to a U.N-related body! Can we read the tea leaves and suggest that they may even be emboldened by the waves of self-determination and resetting the game from the states? I wouldn't be surprised if there is a link here and congratulate them for taking back their own destiny if that turns out to be the case. They will do things in their own way, in their own time. We should respect that.
Brian Nicholls
Others have pointed this out, but Japan has had 8 reigning empresses throughout its history. Amaterasu, the chief deity of Shinto is female, and ancient Japan is widely considered to have been matriarchal. The only reason females were excluded from succession in 1947 was to placate the desire of the US occupying forces to control the power and influence of the imperial family. Since then the law has been a convenient way for the Imperial Household Agency to maintain its iron grip over the family. A UN committee whose purpose is to combat discrimination against women would not be doing its job if it failed to comment on the Japanese law. The Japanese government has a perfect right to disagree, but withdrawing funding in a fit of pique is not a good look, and is reminiscent of the revenge politics of a certain US president.
GuruMick
Disagree with all you have written Ricky
Simon Foston
TobleroneToday 12:12 pm JST
The UN is more in line with what most Japanese people think than the moldy old fogeys in the LDP and the government.
quercetum
This like the CCP in the old days. If you criticize then you will be cut off. The change has to come from within the Imperial Household.
MilesTeg
Captain Kirk & Mr. Spock broke the Prime Directive on numerous occasions and in most cases the result was positive. In about half the scenarios they were also dealing with alien species. Not the case here is it. Dr, Spock was a pediatrician.
rivx
Well done Japan! Take that fund and support this U.N. bs. Some how U.N. just dont respect boundaries. It’s none of your business how Japan handles their royal family business
Geeter Mckluskie
UN Women's rights panel...いらない
Michael Machida
The problem is, Women are second class citizens in Japan and do not have a voice about this issue. So, the U.N. steps in to remind the males of the Japanese Government that to be a modernized country, Women should have an equal voice in the country in all areas of society because Women are not second class citizens in a modern society today. So, the ball is in your court Japanese male government staff members.
zulander
Being British, I am very pro-female succession. I don't think there will be any leader to surpass Queen Elizabeth II.
However, I must admit a chuckle at the UN panel, failing miserably in their strategy, and facing consequences of their actions.
Eat the left
They all are criminals virtue of the fact they entered the US illegally.
Geeter Mckluskie
Women in Japan don't have a voice? Piffle
Geeter Mckluskie
Indeed! Their household, their decision.
The UN can kick rocks!
Ricky Kaminski13
Hehe, love it. A pediatrician of all things. Interesting. Live long and prosper! Will stand by the original point. Japan gets to decide about Japan. We are just guests here enjoying the show. The U.N needs to stop thinking it has a manual and a formula that works for all, cause it clearly doesn't. Remember Emperor Palpatine the Sith lord! See what I did there? May the force be with yaz.
Ricky Kaminski13
Zulander gets it.
virusrex
In comparison with countries with actual gender equality it is a terribly bad situation for women. Second class citizens with lots of frequency.
And the UN panel, so their decision to make or not to call countries to do what their governments openly said they would do. After all that is the whole purpose of the panel, to express these kind of things.
Of course some people would think the only priority should be to only say whatever the people with the money want to hear, and if funding is cancelled over an panel doing its job properly then they would qualify this as a failure, when it is nothing but.
Redtail Swift
Very smart move!! Applause!
Why would you pay money to an organization that tries to tell you how to run your house thereafter?
That would be like me paying a donation to a political party that wants to deport me or take away my birthright.
Good one. They don't support you, then don't support them.
Zaphod
Good decision, but for the wrong reason. They should defund this corrupt UN organization anyway, but not for a one particular domestic issue. Anyway, well done.
MilesTeg
I haven't watched any Star Wars drivel for the last couple of decades so no but it's probably pointless as well.
How about not making an analogy that contradicts your point. LOL!
virusrex
When you tell the world you intent to run your house in one way, then pay money to an organization that have the role of facilitation all those that said the same to reach that goal, and get angry when they tell you what you are doing wrong then the one with the problem is the hypocrite that said one thing but intended another completely different.
Rational people for example would take the declaration as useful and supportive of the government that in a goal they publicly said they were aiming for, irrational people would instead find incredible that a panel focused on human rights would do their jobs instead of only saying what the people with the money want them to say.
OssanAmerica
Japan should most certainly change it's policy.
But it's not the UN's place to stick their noses into a domestic issue of a sovereign country.
I can't blame Japan for not wanting to put in so much money just to be insulted and treated poorly.
The UN has proven itself over and over to be useless organization in resolving the world's problems.
mountainpear
I think Prince Hisahito is going to have a very hard time finding a wife! Maybe it is a good thing if they stick to this male only succession policy! It means they'll die a natural death!
Geeter Mckluskie
Well, now their funding has been cut...So they can go kick rocks.
Now they have more people freed up to support Hamas on their next terror campaign.
Geeter Mckluskie
According to the piffle metrics of the UN.
Women don't have a voice in Japan? Really? Who is the mayor of Tokyo?
virusrex
That is precisely the place of the UN, specially the place of a panel formed and funded for this specific purpose. They are not sending soldiers to force Japan to do anything, they are pointing out to a flagrant contradiction to what the country says it is aiming for.
They can still do their jobs, even if irrational people think calling out hypocrisy is not something positive and desirable.
Geeter Mckluskie
They can go kick rocks, too.
In terms of Japan, they no longer have "jobs"...they can volunteer their opinions. They're no longer paid for them. At least not by Japan. Sayonara...buh bye
virusrex
What is the point of repeating this? the panel can keep working and making declarations, after all Japan still supposedly aims to have gender equality, so they can still be instructed in how this issue contradicts their official policy. You seem confused thinking the panel can only say things about countries that fund them, that is completely mistaken.
They still have their jobs, and they have always been able to volunteer their opinions. That is the whole point of having this panel.
So you think Japan would be happy if the panel repeats their call because now Japan is not paying them? is that your argument? because it makes no sense.
Jimizo
I think I need to watch more sci-fi films to get a better handle on these matters.
I remember Captain Kirk having shenanigans with a green alien.
Is that instructive?
Cephus
"The 1947 law, which largely preserves conservative pre-war family values, only allows a male to succeed to the throne and forces female royal members who marry commoners to lose their royal status."
As much as I love, Aiko San, why not let the Japanese people decide their own future and history. Everybody else should put their running noses out of other people's business. Go sneeze somewhere else.
Simon Foston
OssanAmericaToday 02:18 pm JST
So the UN is basically right?
So if Japan puts in the money and the panel sticks its nose into the affairs of other sovereign countries that's okay? That does seem to be the panel's purpose, as the Japanese government presumably knew when they were helping to fund it.
Fighto!
Mountainpear-
He's only 18 and has plenty of time to worry about that later. In any case, I'd imagine there will be no shortage of young Japanese ladies interested in the Prince when that time comes!
virusrex
You mean let the Japanese retract their position on gender equality and instead accept men are given a higher position in society? because if not this argument holds no water. This is what the Japanese government says the people want.
Calling out hypocrisy or incongruencies in what you are saying and doing is perfectly positive and desirable, it makes people (and countries) honest. Why would anybody complain when someone else does this? specially when that is their job?
Cephus
Calling out hypocrisy or incongruencies in what you are saying and doing is perfectly positive and desirable, it makes people (and countries) honest. Why would anybody complain when someone else does this? specially when that is their job?"
Dog catchers are better equipped to do a better job than the current UN, just for example, why not start finding solutions for old and young women raped on daily in Sudan, Congo and every other part of the world? But power feels good right?
OssanAmerica
Right or wrong is not he issue. It is not the UN's place to stick heir noses into the domestic matters of sovereign nations.
Jaan isn't doing it. The UN is. Read the article.
Simon Foston
OssanAmericaToday 03:11 pm JST
Read my comment. I was referring to how the Japanese government seemed to be okay with funding this panel to do what it was doing, as long as they didn't criticise Japan too.