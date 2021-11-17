Japan to increase daily border cap to 5,000 people from Nov 26

Japan will relax coronavirus pandemic-necessitated border restrictions and raise the daily cap on the number of people entering to around 5,000 from the current 3,500 starting on Nov 26, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the increase in the upper limit comes after the government reviewed its quarantine system and disease control measures.
"We will positively consider what measures can be taken to further ease restrictions," Matsuno said at a regular press conference.
Earlier this month, Japan relaxed entry restrictions for businesspeople, students and technical interns, including cutting the COVID-19 quarantine period to three days from 10 for business travelers with vaccination certificates who are entering for stays of up to three months.
While the government will leave the ban on tourists in place, it will consider allowing tour groups to enter after reviewing how their activities can be controlled and monitored through trials expected to be held within this year.© KYODO
R. T.
Just open the borders already. Japan is always one decade lagging behind the developed world.
Demand vaccine certificates or PCR testing, and give people the freedom of movement.
Luddite
Tourists don’t want to be controlled and monitored. If they did they’d go to North Korea.
ian
If the developed world has controlled the infection well enough, Japan will have no problem opening the borders.
William77
Correct,and let me add that this government being ultra conservative is doing this face service just for showing to the international partners that they’re not completely closing.
But truth is that they would love to have a Sekaku 2.0.
Meiyouwenti
@R.T.
“Japan is always one decade lagging behind the developed world “
The virus is still raging in the developed world.
R. T.
"The virus is still raging in the developed world."
Hence we have to adapt (a quality that is alien to the Japanese mind).
The infections in Japan were enormous just a few weeks ago even though the borders are tightly controlled. What do you suggest? "Stay at home" for the next 8 years? Because the virus isn't going anywhere any time soon.
ian
And the logical next step according to you is open the borders.
Genius
Aly Rustom
We're slowly getting there. At least getting closer to a Chinese style surveilance state
Gaijinjland
No tourists but business people are fine? Kind of ironic considering how much money Japan pumped into the tourism industry pre- pandemic. Either open up for all or don't let anyone in!
El Rata
It has always been about that, not health. Unfortunately, most people are brainwashed by governments and msm.
Moskollo
It will be ok for a group of Chinese tourists with no connection to japan to enter the country, but if your son or daughter is married to a Japanese national and you have grand children here, you’re not allowed into the country? Your priorities Mr Kishida are tax payers not tourists..
dmhondz
This is basically aimed to increase arrivals for those under "trainee visa" from Asians countries, Japan needs cheap labor.
R. T.
"And the logical next step according to you is open the borders."
Non sequitur.
This was to show that closing the border didn't help. The current rules are nonsensical. You have to take a PCR before and after boarding, you're vaccinated, and you still have to quarantine for two weeks and take a third PCR test after that. Does not make any sense.
ian
Closing the border didn't help?
Another amazing idea
divinda
A slew of issues are is play if foreign tourists start fanning out to all corners of the country in an unrestricted way regarding the reality of covid and Japan's arguably responsible approach to the virus.
First, if a tourist feels sick and/or fears they may have been exposed to the virus, how do they even get tested?
If they are in the countryside, where even Japanese people who are sick/exposed have a hard time getting a test, it would at best be at a hospital, which can be rather far from any tourist site like a mountain onsen. And even in a city, can a non-Japanese speaker even be managed, let alone in the countryside? Perhaps with some rudimentary English (perhaps...), but what about someone who only speaks Spanish, or Thai, or Polish?
Then what happens if a tourist does tests positive while traveling around Japan? Send them "home" for quarantine, as they do with a Japanese person? Obviously not, and the hotel they are currently staying probably won't want them either if only for the fact that the night or two the tourist booked would need to be extended for a couple weeks, which would be a major issue for the hotel and the people booked next, not to mention all the quarantine needs and potential medical issues the hotel would need to manage.
Therefore they shall need dedicated quarantine facilities spread all around the country for any infected tourist, hundreds of them (which remember, the government here couldn't even do for its own citizens), but how does this infected tourist now get there (Japan is pretty big, you know)? Well, it won't be via public transport... and what about their baggage still back at the hotel...
And again, if a tourist is sick, what about the language barrier for treatment? And who pays for all of this... the testing, the treatment, the quarantine, the sequestered transport? Travel insurance is not required to visit Japan. Sure, that can change, but a law will need to be enacted for it, and we know how quick that all goes...
Hito Bito
"...after reviewing how their activities can be controlled and monitored.
Controlled and Monitored The new favorite words of Governments worldwide.
Big Brother will never stop watching you now...because "science".
noriahojanen
I support, would benefit from the revised entry process. But I also understand, share the Japanese residents'concern about a possible new wave coming from overseas. In fact, many "developed" countries are now suffering the resurge following reopenings, some worse overwhelming local healthcare services (again).
Earlier Japan did make a mishap when it continued to host Chinese visitors, cotributing to a surge and subsequent nationwide restrictions. As evidenced, Japan's early case was not homegrown. One should learn a lesson from past experience or failures.
Reckless
Good. If coronavirus cases stay low we may have tourists soon.
Robert N
About time.
Pukey2
Get rid of this stupid rule that bans people from taking public transport from the airport even if have tested negative twice. I'd rather travel with them than with locals who have not even been tested once. These car rental companies and limousine driver companies are making a killing - most probably colluding with the government.
qazwsx
Even if the borders are opened up to tour groups, there won’t be tons of Chinese coming over because when they go back to China they have to quarantine for between one and two months, and that is a hard quarantine in monitored hotels. Doubt many people can do that. My Chinese friends have no chance to go home to visit family even though they can get back to Japan as residents here.
zichi
An increase of 1500 arrives.
John-San
I booked to come back in February but I can understand their action. There is still a high percent of children to get the jab. The Japan Government did a great job with get the population quickly vaccinated but not a great job on obtaining of the vaccines. So I assume those children not vaccinated will soon be quickly fully vaccinated. So I considered by February Japan should be fully open to tourist with on quarantine for those tourist fully vaccinated.
kokontozai
I feel that value of life in some countries is very low. They may not mind a lot of deaths from the Covid-19 everyday. Opening the border should be careful. Step by step is better.
Eastman
Demand vaccine certificates or PCR testing, and give people the freedom of movement.
?
I think freedom of movement looks a bit different...
Eastman
i see no hurry top open borders right now.just see what is happening say in Europe at this very moment.
noriahojanen
"Zero corona" draconian policy cannot reconcile with full border reopening. It is inconsistent and irresponsible to demand both at the same time. If you're reopening proponents, don't panic, don't try to stir doomsday propaganda & conspiracy despite a minimal resurgence. I'm fed up of it.
Sven Asai
That’s irresponsible, because the majority will quite probably be from severe hotspots , at least infection spots with much higher numbers than in Japan. We surely don’t debate here about some 5000 daily tourists from Palau or other small virus-free islands in the South Pacific, right?
John-San
So will a You Tuber be considered a business ????
Eustace
Damn, Japan is developing the backwards thinking of a country like Australia when it comes to open borders.
Lindsay
So, does a fully vaccinated tourist still have to quarantine? How about a vaccinated returning Japanese national? The details are pretty unclear from this article.
divinda
Hope you meant February 2023, not next year.
Because next February the gov plans to re-start the Go To Travel program for domestic tourists, and it would be highly unlikely they will do this while also having foreign tourists fully allowed in an unrestricted way (maybe for pre-booked packaged group tours, but not regular tourists).
Seriously, its unimaginable that non-resident foreign tourists would be available for the Go To discounts (the Go To program does not stipulate "Japanese only" or "resident only").
And this Go To stuff is expected to last till the end of May at least.
shogun36
How?
They are gonna do a daily count of every single ticket sold from incoming countries, not including transfers?