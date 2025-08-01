Japan to invite nuclear disarmament confab chair for A-Bomb anniversary

The Japanese government plans to invite Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Nations Do Hung Viet, who will chair next year's major nuclear disarmament conference, to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima in early August, government sources said Thursday.
It will be the first time a chair of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference, which is held every five years in principle, attends the memorial ceremony, the Foreign Ministry said, citing data since 2000. The move signals Japan's desire to use his presence to help build momentum toward disarmament.
The Japanese government also expects Robert Floyd, head of the body overseeing an international nuclear test-ban treaty, to attend the Aug. 6 ceremony in Hiroshima and the Aug. 9 ceremony in Nagasaki, the other city hit by an atomic bomb.
Floyd has served as executive secretary of the preparatory commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization since 2021 and previously attended the ceremony in Hiroshima in 2023 at the invitation of the Japanese government led by then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The CTBT, adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1996, prohibits countries from carrying out all types of nuclear explosive tests but has yet to enter into force as nuclear powers like the United States and China have not ratified it.
The Japanese government sees the treaty as "a key norm that does not allow nuclear testing and plays an important role in nuclear nonproliferation," according to a senior Foreign Ministry official.
A total of 178 countries, including Japan, have ratified the CTBT, but for it to take effect, it must be signed and ratified by 44 treaty-defined nuclear technology holder states. Nine of these, including China, North Korea and the United States, have yet to sign or ratify.
While advocating for a world without nuclear weapons, Japan has not joined the U.N. nuclear ban treaty, as a complete prohibition conflicts with its policy of relying on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection against potential threats.
The Japanese government has called for maintaining and strengthening the NPT regime, which includes both nuclear and non-nuclear states.
Amid deep divisions between nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states, the NPT review conference has failed to adopt a final document for two consecutive meetings. The most recent gathering in 2022 flopped due to opposition from Russia.
The chair of next year's NPT review conference is expected to be invited to Japan for a four-day visit starting Monday, the sources said.© KYODO
14 Comments
sakurasuki
It's August, so it's time of the year where Japan show the world becoming victim of the war without really telling who started it.
Kyle Bluestone
I have been to Hiroshima twice. It is a beautiful city with a sad history. Innocents died on 8/6/1945, as war frequently takes as its victim. If mankind is going to survive, the only rationale path is for all countries to destroy their nuclear weapons under the supervision of the UN. Our beautiful planet and its innocents cannot survive a nuclear exchange. The leaders of all countries that possess nuclear weapons should spend a few hours going through the museum in Hiroshima. Not too many people leave that museum with dry eyes after reading the personal accounts. The weapons need to be destroyed before they destroy us!
John
Good luck Japan, true leader in the world. A-bombs are becoming redundant and not so necessary anymore. Some of the conventional weapons recently developed are similarly strong, without the radiation impact.
A-bombs should be totally removed from the world to eliminate the radiation impact.
OssanAmerica
Overthink much?
Agent_Neo
It was America that wanted war, and it was Truman who pushed for the dropping of the atomic bomb, despite opposition from Eisenhower, MacArthur, and others.
For Japan, it was a war of self-defense, as MacArthur later said.
JboneInTheZone
Not even remotely true. America wanted nothing to do with a war in the pacific and were trying to stay as focused on the European theater as possible.
You’re misunderstanding the context of this quote. MacArthur wasn’t saying that’s what he believed, he was saying that was the perspective of the Japanese leadership of the time.
Ive never met someone opposed to the bombings who actually has a basic understanding of the history. This seems to be another case of that
Agent_Neo
I can see that you have no understanding of the situation at the time.
Your explanation does not take into account the Monroe Doctrine, and you deliberately fail to mention that, unlike the US government, which was requested by Britain, the American people at the time had no intention of intervening in the European war.
Furthermore, the US was competing with Japan for interests in China, and before the war with Japan began, it was already providing China with weapons and supplies through Chiang Kai-shek's route.
You had no interest in the Pacific side? That's a complete lie.
In addition, it was the US that presented Japan with the Hull Note and showed no intention of negotiating, including an oil embargo.
This is because, in order to attack Germany, they needed an attack from Japan, which was allied with Germany.
The US could have stopped the war with Japan at any time.
It was the US that chose not to.
As for the dropping of the atomic bomb, most generals who were aware of the situation, including Eisenhower and MacArthur, and even William Leahy, Chief of Staff to the US Supreme Commander of the Army and Navy (President), opposed it.
Even American historians now acknowledge the following fact:
In July 1945, when the UK, the US, and the Soviet Union were discussing postwar settlement in Europe and Asia, the US had four options for ending the war with Japan: (1) conduct a mainland invasion, (2) issue a surrender recommendation on the condition that the Imperial family be preserved, (3) drop the atomic bomb, or (4) wait for the Soviet Union to enter the war. In other words, it was not a binary choice between a mainland invasion or the atomic bomb.
In particular, the US knew that there was an extremely high chance that Japan would surrender if they offered to preserve the Imperial family. Therefore, it is not true that the only options were between dropping the atomic bomb or a mainland invasion, and that the US chose the former to avoid losing the lives of many American soldiers.
Americans tend to think that they were not at fault, but unfortunately, that is not the truth.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Japan's war against China which kicked the whole thing off was not for self-defense. Also dubious to claim that countries can make themselves dependent on the US and then attack it militarily in response to sanctions.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I guess it is awfully convenient that both Germany and Japan declared war on the US first then.
Well yes, after demolishing the Japanese navy at Midway the US could have just walked away. Some people need to be taught lessons, though.
Yes, and how many of those options results in Japan retaining control over Hokkaido?
Japan still had dreams of holding on to territory acquired through war.
Close enough. If you also want to throw in the US not wanting half of Japan being run by russia to this day, sure.
Japan was 100% at fault for starting a nonsense war.
Agent_Neo
So you're saying that the Japanese are to blame for being deceived by the con artists that are the Americans?
Japan started the war, but it was undoubtedly the US government that wanted it.
And the US government could have stopped the war before it started but didn't. They wanted to start the war even at the expense of their own people.
If Japan had won the war, people wouldn't blame Japan for starting it.
In other words, it's precisely because America won that America's opinions have been given weight up until now.
With its navy completely annihilated and its army isolated in China, do you have any evidence to support this opinion? If not, it's simply your own wishful thinking.
If the US didn't want half of Japan to be occupied by the Soviet Union like Germany did and used the atomic bomb to end the war quickly, then the atomic bombings were simply a US decision to end the war quickly, without regard for Japanese casualties.
The Soviet Union's stumble in Hokkaido was simply the result of the Japanese military resisting more than expected. It wasn't the US government or military that did anything.
In other words, it was America's convenience that started the war and dropped the atomic bomb. Isn't that right?
JboneInTheZone
So you have 2 things wrong here: The Monroe doctrine applied to North and South America and only was directed at European powers, not the Japanese empire. So you’re already embarassing yourself on the history here.
The U.S. wanted a free China because U.S. trade was significantly increasing in the region. Hostilities began because of Japan’s aggressive imperialist attacks on China which caused U.S. trade to suffer as a result. And no, you’re completely wrong saying that the U.S. was providing weapons to Chiang Kai-Shek prior to the Japanese invasion. Another point you’re completely historically wrong on
Are you illiterate? Can you not read? I said the US had no interest in a war in the pacific. Of course the US had trade interests in the region.
The Hull note was only given to Japan because the U.S. had cracked Japanese code and discovered they were positions their units in ways that suggested a further campaign within the pacific despite saying they wanted to negotiate with the U.S. they were acting in bad faith. In fact FDR was excited to negotiate with Japan prior to finding out they were maneuvering their troops for assaults later on.
This is absolutely incorrect. The U.S. had no intelligence that suggests Germany would have declared war to support Japan. There is so much evidence from American higher ups that state they wanted to stay out of a pacific war in order to support the campaign against Germany.
Japan never responded to the Potsdam declaration so there’s no indication at all that Japan was willing to negotiate peace. In fact the government publicly stated they would just ignore the terms. How do you negotiate with a nation that refuses to negotiate?
Then why didn’t Japan ever come to the table with terms? They never once engaged the U.S. in any type of negotiations. From the U.S. perspective the Japanese had ignored all calls to surrender and were amassing troops in Kyushu in preparation for an invasion. That in no way signals any sort of willingness to surrender.
When you’re so uneducated on the basics of history it’s no wonder you think America was at fault. You have no grasp of basic history
Agent_Neo
Isn't your opinion too immature to call someone illiterate?
The US government wanted to go to war with Germany at the request of Britain, but it's only natural that the Monroe Doctrine and American national sentiment prevented this. Don't you understand that America encouraged Japan, Germany's ally, to join the war in order to wage war against Germany?
Ah... you're illiterate. It's a shame you don't even know about the Tripartite Pact between Japan, Germany, and Italy.
Japanese and American interests clashed in China, and the Philippines was a US colony, so the US did not want Japan to expand its territory into Asian countries.
Naturally, the US government was also looking for an opportunity to crush Japan in the Pacific.
It's also a lie that the US didn't support China before the Pacific War. The Lend-Lease Act was enacted in March 1941, which included not only Britain and the Soviet Union, but also China. (War between Japan and the United States broke out in December.)
Even before that, the United States sent 100 fighter planes and 200 airmen to China, known as the Flying Tigers, under the command of veteran Claire Chennault. Although the planes were marked with the Nationalist Army's markings, the United States was effectively participating in the Second Sino-Japanese War.
The plan for a preemptive bombing of Japan disguised as the Nationalist Army was revived the following year, in 1941. On July 23, Roosevelt signed a document known as JB355. This document called for the provision of 150 long-range bombers to the Nationalist Army to carry out air raids on Tokyo, Yokohama, Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe with incendiary bombs. Five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt ordered the attack on Japan.
What's more, it has been revealed that the presidential aide who promoted this plan, Lauchlin Currie, was a Soviet spy. On July 25, two days after the signing of JB355, the United States froze Japanese assets within the country. When Japan invaded southern French Indochina on the 28th, the United States imposed a complete ban on oil exports to Japan on August 1st. They then instigated Britain, China, and the Netherlands to tighten containment (the ABCDE blockade). Since a country cannot function without oil, this was tantamount to telling Japan to "die."
Even after all this, did America still desire peace with Japan?
Roosevelt told the American people, "Your children will not be sent to fight in any foreign war," yet six months later he passed the Lend-Lease Act, clearly intent on getting involved in the war. So Roosevelt was trying to avoid war? Aren't we being fooled by his performance too much?
JboneInTheZone
The Monroe doctrine has nothing to do with this. It only applies to North and South America. Do you even know what the Monroe doctrine is?
No, America didn’t encourage it because the tripartite pact only permitted Germany to go to war on Japan’s behalf if they were attacked, not if Japan attacked first. Germany declared war on the U.S. but they weren’t obligated to do so under the tripartite pact. The U.S. didn’t think Germany would declare war on Japan’s behalf so your entire theory makes no sense.
Actually you’re illiterate because the tripartite pact only pulled Germany into the war in the event that Japan was attacked not if it declared war. This is basic history that somehow you don’t know
Your previous comment made it sound like you were saying that China was receiving lend lease before Japan invaded which is what I responded to. Try to be more clear. In any case the U.S. has every right to provide support to its Allie’s against an invading, genocidal regime.
Again, your lack of historical knowledge and timelines is showing. The flying tigers didn’t engage in combat until AFTER Pearl Harbor. Not before.
Why are you bringing up a plan that was never implemented? It has 0 relevancy.
Yes, FDR had tried to negotiate with Japan but was deceived when the U.S. realized Japan had been planning an attack.
The U.S. was supporting its Allie’s and trading partners which is has every right to do. Japan shouldn’t have started the war by attacking US Allies
Agent_Neo
At the Atlantic Conference, Roosevelt told Churchill, who was calling for Japan to enter the war, "I intend to coddle them (Japan) like a child for three months." He meant to imply that he wanted to buy time while he prepared for war and asked Japan to wait a while. Roosevelt tried to reassure Japan by saying, "Hawaii isn't possible, but we'd be willing to meet in Juneau, Alaska," but he never intended to hold a summit meeting from the start.
In fact, the previous year, in October 1940, Arthur McCollum, Chief of the Far East Division of the U.S. Naval Intelligence Department, had written an eight-point memorandum (the McCollum Memorandum) on ways to corner Japan and force it into a preemptive attack. These memorandums included "freezing Japanese assets in the United States" and "jointly with the Netherlands to ban oil exports to Japan." These memorandums were almost entirely put into action.
On November 15, 1941, U.S. Army Chief of Staff George Marshall stated at an informal press conference, "We will burn Japan's paper cities" and "we will have no hesitation in bombing civilians."
On the 26th, the United States presented Japan with an ultimatum known as the Hull Note, demanding that we withdraw from mainland China.
Roosevelt was an extreme racist and had a pathological contempt for the Japanese. He seriously believed that the Japanese were vicious because their skulls were 2,000 years behind those of white people. In a letter reporting his meeting with Roosevelt, Robert Campbell, the British envoy to the United States, wrote that Roosevelt believed it was important to promote racial interbreeding with white people in Asia, and that he believed in "creating an Indo-Asian, or even a Eurasian, or even a European-Indo-Asian race, which would result in the creation of a great civilization and Far Eastern 'society,'" but that "the Japanese would be excluded and isolated on their original islands, where they would gradually decline."
The Hull Note was the manifesto that articulated this delusion: "Isolating the Japanese on their original islands and gradually declining."
How would the United States react if another country told it to "return to the 13 eastern colonies where the nation was founded"? At the Tokyo Trials after the war, Judge Radhabinod Pal, representing India, quoted a historian who said, "If a similar note had been issued, even the Kingdom of Monaco or the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg would have taken up arms against the United States."
The Hull Note is so named because it was handed over by Secretary of State Hull, but it was actually written by Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Harry White. Like Calley, who promoted the JB-355, White was a Soviet spy. His unacceptably strong content, designed to pit the United States against our country, was unacceptable. (White's Soviet spy status was revealed after the war, and he committed suicide three days after being arraigned before the House of Representatives.)
So Roosevelt still tried to avoid war with Japan?
That's just delusional.