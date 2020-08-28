Japan to lift re-entry restrictions on foreign residents from Sept 1

Japan will lift re-entry restrictions on foreign residents from Sept 1, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday, changing an aspect of the government's coronavirus response that has been strongly criticized within the expatriate community.

Returning residents will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction test before departing for Japan and provide documentation of a negative result to authorities upon arrival.

Once in Japan, they will have to take another PCR test that returns a negative result, according to government officials. If the test indicates they are infected with the novel coronavirus, they will be forced to leave the country.

If permitted to enter Japan, they will be required to self-isolate for two weeks to monitor their health and to refrain from using public transportation during that period, they said.

Until the change comes into effect, Japan will continue to deny entry to all foreign nationals who have recently been to any of 146 countries and regions including the United States, China and all of Europe.

Thirteen more -- Bhutan, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Ethiopia, Gambia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Nigeria, Malawi, South Sudan, Rwanda and Lesotho -- will be added to the list on Sunday, the government said.

The lifting of restrictions on foreign residents will be welcome but considered long overdue by those who had been unable to travel to their native countries or did so and have been stuck outside Japan.

Many took social media to vent their frustrations and organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan have issued statements asking that the policy be reviewed.

© KYODO