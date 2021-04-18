Japan to procure enough COVID vaccines for all eligible by end of September

Japan's vaccine minister said Sunday that Pfizer Inc will increase supply of its coronavirus vaccine, allowing the country to procure enough doses by the end of September to inoculate all eligible residents.
Taro Kono said on a Fuji TV program that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla agreed to boost supply during telephone talks Saturday held as part of the premier's three-day visit to Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden.
"We will work on a detailed schedule," Kono said during the program.
Under its current contracts with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant, Japan is due to receive enough doses for two shots for 72 million people. In all, the government currently plans to offer vaccination to all residents over 16, or some 110 million people.
Kono, meanwhile, said Pfizer is expected to file a request to expand the use of its vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 15, having submitted a similar request in the United States. The government will take this into account in rolling out vaccinations, he said.
Japan trails far behind countries such as Britain and the United States in providing vaccinations. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine supplier approved in Japan at present and all supplies are imported.
Britain's AstraZeneca Plc filed for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in early February, followed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc in March.
Bourla was quoted by Japanese officials as saying Pfizer would promote consultations swiftly and coordinate closely with the Japanese government.
Japan only began inoculating its elderly aged 65 or older -- about 36 million people, or some 29 percent of its population -- on Monday after beginning its campaign with health care workers on Feb. 17.
Out of Japan's 4.8 million health care workers, about 1.1 million, or 0.87 percent of the population, had received at least one dose as of April 9, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Seeing a recent spike in the number of infections, the Japanese government has been expanding tougher COVID-19 restrictions. Four more prefectures will be added Tuesday to complete bringing the country's three biggest metropolitan areas centering on Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya fully under the measures less than a month after a state of emergency was lifted.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
There is a huge difference between getting enough vaccine and getting the vaccine in people's arms.
They are just starting refresher courses for retired nurses to administer the jabs. This should have been done weeks ago. Where are the mass vaccination centers like in the UK and US?
sakurasuki
It doesn't mean that by September all eligbile people will be inoculated, there will take another time to administer that, we already progress for this.
So far we don't hear anything about syringe supply that important for inoculation process.
GdTokyo
Great, another summer shot to Hell.
Ricky Sanchez
@GdTokyo
summer isn't cancelled. You can go out! I was going out EVERYDAY since the pandemic..my family never had issues. Yes I wore a mask, but my life never changed. In fact I am outside now, at my home in mexico not wearing a mask and not have had a COVID shot. I am alive and well. Have no fear!
P. Smith
Has Japan caught up to Zimbabwe in terms of vaccinations yet?
jiji Xx
since somewhere in the middle of last year they've been bruiting their deal guaranteeing hundreds of millions of doses....
Fuzzy
The spin doctors at work again. Just like the testing "capacity" increases. Completely meaningless. When do they expect to actually vaccinate all of these people by?
Paul
How many of you think it will actually happen?
Ricky Sanchez
@Fuzzy
Not everyone "NEEDS" it. People have got the Virus, and were able to live just fine. Japanese are immune, so the only people that need it are the foreigners. How many Japanese are falling over dead on the street like they were in the US? Let me answer that for you..NONE.
Sal Affist
From February 17 to April 9, they were only able to vaccinate 1.1 million of 4.8 million health care workers. 1.1 million over a 50-day period... absolutely staggeringly slow, about 20,000 per day. At that rate, it will take years to vaccinate the 36 million elderly, some of whom will die of coronavirus and some will die of natural causes while they are waiting.