Japan to pull out of IWC to resume commercial whaling

Japan has decided to pull out of the International Whaling Commission (IWC), officials told AFP on Thursday, as Tokyo reportedly gears up to resume commercial whaling activity next year.
Such a move would spark international criticism against Japan over whale conservation and deepen the divide between anti- and pro-whaling countries.
"We are considering all options" including the possibility of withdrawal from the 89-member IWC, Fisheries Agency official Yuki Morita told AFP. Another official at the foreign ministry confirmed "all options are on the table but nothing formal has been decided yet".
Both stressed Tokyo has not yet changed its whaling policy but Japan threatened to pull out of the IWC in September when the commission rejected its bid to return to commercial whaling.
Citing unnamed government sources, local news agency Kyodo said a formal decision to withdraw from the IWC would come by the end of the year.
After a tense September vote in Brazil, the IWC rejected Japan's bid to return to commercial whaling, prompting vice-minister for fisheries Masaaki Taniai to say Tokyo would be "pressed to undertake a fundamental reassessment of its position as a member of the IWC".
Anti-whaling nations -- led by Australia, the European Union and the United States -- defeated Japan's "Way Forward" proposal in a 41-to-27 vote.
Following the ballot, Japan's IWC commissioner Joji Morishita said differences with anti-whaling nations were "very clear" and Japan would now plan its "next steps".
The IWC was established in 1946 to conserve and manage the world's whale and cetacean population. It introduced a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986 after some species had been fished to near extinction.
Japan insists whale stocks have now recovered sufficiently to allow commercial hunting to resume.
Tokyo currently observes the moratorium but exploits a loophole to kill hundreds of whales every year for "scientific purposes" as well as to sell the meat.
According to Kyodo News, the country is unlikely to catch whales in the Antarctic Ocean even if it did withdraw from the IWC, as it is eyeing commercial whaling only in seas near Japan and its exclusive economic zone.
Iceland, along with Norway, openly defies the IWC's 1986 ban on commercial whale hunting.© 2018 AFP
Cricky
Pulled out of the League of Nations too just grabbed their Top Hats and walked out. Join international organisations, can't get their way and leave. Seems to be a pattern here. Kind of like a spoilt child who can't get their way.
Ganbare Japan!
Excellent decision by the Abe Cabinet. IWC was undemocratic and unreasonable to Japan.
Cricky
It was democratic and Japan lost....so they walked away. It's sad when no one else understands, I remember when my parents didn't understand me.
klausdorth
Follow the "leader" .... i.e. DeDonald?
If you don't like it, if you can't get it, try it your way?
What a shame!!!
Bintaro
At least they're being honest on the subject for the first time...
Does it mean the government will stop subsidizing ? No reason to pay whaling companies anything. If it becomes officially commercial, it means it's a viable business that should be able to support itself.
And if not... I'm sure they will find an excuse to give them taxpayers money !
taj
Following Norway, you mean. If the "Whaling" body opposes any and all whaling, there's no point in paying the membership fees.
M3M3M3
If Australia were to withdraw from the Antarctic Treaty, it would be free to assert its claim to the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone off its Antarctic coast. It could detain any vessel fishing within its EEZ. This would significantly cripple Japanese whaling.
Matt Hartwell
How much whale meat do Japanese actually eat? From what I've read its minuscule these days so resuming whaling offers little other than employment for what, a few hundred people at the most?
Seems to be very little gain.
Anyway as far as Australia is concerned, we need to enforce the whale sanctuaries in Australian territorial waters with the Navy and if Japanese ship is found in that area, then follow the procedures in place.
http://www.environment.gov.au/system/files/pages/e0444cc5-6dd7-4afb-b3f5-2d9642482e96/files/sanctuary-map.pdf
Outside of Australian territorial waters there is probably not a lot that can be done. Can cordinate with other like minded countries in setting up sanctuaries in their territorial waters, all the Pacific nations and supply them with the means to monitor it. Just need a few long endurance drones which is probably a good idea of security anyway.
I expect the public flogging of Japan in the court of public opinion to be a lasting one and that's a real pity.
Joeintokyo
Conservation undergoes Nippon threat, malevolence on deep sea.
Laguna
"Resume" implies a moratorium which Japan has never followed. Instead, they're simply re-terming their ruse of "scientific whaling" more accurately.
Andrew Crisp
Didn't the Japanese Government mention something about policing the Pacific Oceans to stop illegal fishing only a few weeks ago, now this - you cant make this stuff up the double standards.
Hallowed
Amazing news and finally! About time Japan left that club of virtue signalers that served no purpose. The anti-everything crowd should be pleased, Japan will only be hunting locally. Well played!
M3M3M3
That raises an interesting question about where Japan will go now that they are free to go anywhere and hunt any species of whale. I assume the Antarctic Minke whales were selected for research due to their commercial desirability, but I'm not an expert on this. Are there tastier whale species off the coast of Japan or Africa etc? Maybe they won't return to Antarctica at all?
Thadpadaman
This is a good and practical step by Japan, they should follow the Nordic whaling nations for better and more sustainable whaling. The IWC has no legitimacy whatsoever
Thunderbird2
This is disgusting... Norway, Iceland and Japan should hang their heads in shame for what they are doing. I only hope that their ships are harried by the likes of Sea Shepherd.
Ipanema Beach
Japan showing that it is behind the times once again.. It's fine that Norway and those other whaling countries commercial whale as they do it humanely and sustainably which Japan will never be able to do
The Avenger
Good for the Japanese! I'm sick of us in the west imposing our attitudes on others. As deer are considered messengers to the gods in Shinto, I would suggest Japan insist on their right to hunt whales until the rest of the world agrees to outlaw deer hunting.
Eppee
Hope they'll cut the government funding too, just let the market take care of that.
Eppee
You know that whales are in international waters right ? That make a huge difference.
frenchosa
The school system that I work for has whale meat on their lunch menu about 2 or three times a year. It is a city of close to a half of a million people. I am sure there are many other cities and towns that feed their students whale. I bet schools are the biggest consumers, students being captive consumers.