Japan to quarantine visitors from China, S Korea for 2 weeks

By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Chris Gallagher

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday in response to a widening coronavirus crisis.

Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

The government also insisted the outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo Olympics which begin in late July.

Public broadcaster NHK confirmed cases had risen to at least 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning, 20 more than the previous day, with new infections reported across the country, including seven in Nagoya in central Japan and the first in the western prefecture of Shiga.

Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry.

Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports.

Under the new measures, most of which will start on March 9 and last until the end of the month, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites.

The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals from those countries to Tokyo's Narita airport and Kansai, which serves Osaka in western Japan.

From March 7, the government will also bar entry to people who have been to areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran.

Visitors from areas affected by the new travel restrictions will also be asked not to use public transport.

Earlier in the day, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the 2020 Tokyo Games would go ahead as planned.

"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.

She stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could allow a postponement" up to the end of the year.

