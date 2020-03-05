Japan to quarantine visitors from China, S Korea for 2 weeks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday in response to a widening coronavirus crisis.
Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.
The government also insisted the outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo Olympics which begin in late July.
Public broadcaster NHK confirmed cases had risen to at least 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning, 20 more than the previous day, with new infections reported across the country, including seven in Nagoya in central Japan and the first in the western prefecture of Shiga.
Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry.
Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports.
Under the new measures, most of which will start on March 9 and last until the end of the month, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites.
The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals from those countries to Tokyo's Narita airport and Kansai, which serves Osaka in western Japan.
From March 7, the government will also bar entry to people who have been to areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran.
Visitors from areas affected by the new travel restrictions will also be asked not to use public transport.
Earlier in the day, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the 2020 Tokyo Games would go ahead as planned.
"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.
She stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could allow a postponement" up to the end of the year.
SauloJpn
This article had to be at least a 6 weeks ago to be any comforting to Japan. A tad bit too late, I'm afraid.
Chip Star
That’s not going to work well for a four day spending spree in Ginza.
Dr. Theopolis
Most of us posting here having been calling for this week’s and weeks ago. Better late than never I guess......
since1981
As you all know I’m not a big fan of Abe san but criticism isn’t going to make things any better. No matter what he does will not stop the spread. He is not god! Only we the people can slow down and stop the spread. As I posted in another article, parents are not doing their part. Kids are out and about all over the city, mothers are filling the parks with their kids and friends and people are coughing and sneezing in public without a mask and covering their mouth. So stop passing the blame on government and make the necessary changes to your life until this thing is controlled. Short term sacrifice, long term gain.
Hokkaidoboy
How's the saying? Better now than never? At last.
kurisupisu
The virus is basically all over Japan now.
What is the point of placing people from Pusan or Seoul under a two week quarantine when those areas are not hotspots?
Should Japanese from Yokohama also be quarantined?
Alfie Noakes
This isn't a quarantine, it's a de facto travel ban.
ushosh123
Why not just ban? This quaranteen is on Japan's dime? And if he implemented this 6 weeks ago people would be saying he's way overreacting.
Just hilarious
John Beara
Cool beans... what if they travel for only 3 days????
MarkX
Hmmm, if only there was a place that kids could go to each day, where they could sit in a room with other students under the management of a professional, who could monitor their health, instruct them on proper hygiene, and make sure they were not spreading the virus to others!
JonathanJo
Where exactly will they put the visitors for two weeks' quarantine? I hope not in some sort of floating hotel.
thelonius
That's 50% of the visitors to Japan.
https://www.tourism.jp/en/tourism-database/stats/inbound/
That's gonna hurt.
Meiyouwenti
It’s obvious that Abe decided to take the new quarantine measures simply because the planned state visit by Chinese Premier has been postponed. Apparently Abe was more concerned about the state visit than protecting lives of people living in Japan.
Alfie Noakes
That's a good question.
There's this place in Shimonoseki called Uzuhouse that might have some spare rooms. Perhaps the quarantined could stay there...