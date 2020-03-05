Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks sit front of Nakano Station in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
national

Japan to quarantine visitors from China, S Korea for 2 weeks

14 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Chris Gallagher
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday in response to a widening coronavirus crisis.

Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

The government also insisted the outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo Olympics which begin in late July.

Public broadcaster NHK confirmed cases had risen to at least 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning, 20 more than the previous day, with new infections reported across the country, including seven in Nagoya in central Japan and the first in the western prefecture of Shiga.

Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry.

Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports.

Under the new measures, most of which will start on March 9 and last until the end of the month, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites.

The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals from those countries to Tokyo's Narita airport and Kansai, which serves Osaka in western Japan.

From March 7, the government will also bar entry to people who have been to areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran.

Visitors from areas affected by the new travel restrictions will also be asked not to use public transport.

Earlier in the day, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the 2020 Tokyo Games would go ahead as planned.

"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.

She stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could allow a postponement" up to the end of the year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

14 Comments
Login to comment

This article had to be at least a 6 weeks ago to be any comforting to Japan. A tad bit too late, I'm afraid.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

That’s not going to work well for a four day spending spree in Ginza.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Most of us posting here having been calling for this week’s and weeks ago. Better late than never I guess......

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

As you all know I’m not a big fan of Abe san but criticism isn’t going to make things any better. No matter what he does will not stop the spread. He is not god! Only we the people can slow down and stop the spread. As I posted in another article, parents are not doing their part. Kids are out and about all over the city, mothers are filling the parks with their kids and friends and people are coughing and sneezing in public without a mask and covering their mouth. So stop passing the blame on government and make the necessary changes to your life until this thing is controlled. Short term sacrifice, long term gain.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

How's the saying? Better now than never? At last.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The virus is basically all over Japan now.

What is the point of placing people from Pusan or Seoul under a two week quarantine when those areas are not hotspots?

Should Japanese from Yokohama also be quarantined?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This isn't a quarantine, it's a de facto travel ban.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Why not just ban? This quaranteen is on Japan's dime? And if he implemented this 6 weeks ago people would be saying he's way overreacting.

Just hilarious

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Cool beans... what if they travel for only 3 days????

2 ( +2 / -0 )

parents are not doing their part. Kids are out and about all over the city, mothers are filling the parks with their kids and friends and people are coughing and sneezing in public without a mask and covering their mouth. So stop passing the blame on government

Hmmm, if only there was a place that kids could go to each day, where they could sit in a room with other students under the management of a professional, who could monitor their health, instruct them on proper hygiene, and make sure they were not spreading the virus to others!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Where exactly will they put the visitors for two weeks' quarantine? I hope not in some sort of floating hotel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's 50% of the visitors to Japan.

https://www.tourism.jp/en/tourism-database/stats/inbound/

That's gonna hurt.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s obvious that Abe decided to take the new quarantine measures simply because the planned state visit by Chinese Premier has been postponed. Apparently Abe was more concerned about the state visit than protecting lives of people living in Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JonathanJoToday 07:31 am JST

Where exactly will they put the visitors for two weeks' quarantine? I hope not in some sort of floating hotel.

That's a good question.

There's this place in Shimonoseki called Uzuhouse that might have some spare rooms. Perhaps the quarantined could stay there...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Macarons

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel