Japan to redesign banknotes in 2024

Japan will introduce new 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen bills in 2024 with cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting protections in the first design overhaul since 2004, the government said Tuesday.
The banknotes will feature, respectively, industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931), educator Umeko Tsuda (1864-1929) and physician and bacteriologist Shibasaburo Kitasato (1853-1931), Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a news conference.
The reverse sides of the new bills will show, in turn, the red-brick Tokyo Station building, which was originally built in 1914, wisteria flowers, and "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" from the "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" series by famed ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and one of Japan's best-known woodprints.
Both the 10,000 yen and 5,000 yen bills will incorporate a hologram, the former showing a three-dimensional portrait of Shibusawa and the latter of Tsuda, as part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen the notes' security.
The Arabic numerals denoting the value of the bills will be larger than the Chinese characters that show the amount, unlike the current notes, to make them more instantly recognizable.
The announcement of the new banknotes comes as Japan prepares to usher in the new Reiwa era when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the throne on May 1 following his father Emperor Akihito's abdication the previous day.
"We will revamp the designs to ensure counterfeit prevention," Aso said, adding new materials will also be used for the 500 yen coin.
The minister said the three people appearing on the new banknotes were picked because they are well known in the country through history textbooks.
"I believe they are suitable for Bank of Japan notes under the new era name for their endeavors in overcoming various challenges that we continue to face today, including fostering new industries, women's empowerment and technological advancement," Aso said.
The new bills will be put in circulation in the first half of fiscal 2024 and the 500 yen coin in the first half of fiscal 2021.
Shibusawa is widely known as the "father of Japanese capitalism." He founded the first modern bank in Japan, named The First National Bank, which is currently Mizuho Bank.
Ken Shibusawa, a descendant of Eiichi and chairman of Tokyo-based Commons Asset Management Inc., told Kyodo News he is pleased to see Shibusawa "become widely known at home and abroad" through the new bill.
Tsuda is remembered as a Christian and pioneer in education for women in the country. She established what is now Tsuda University in Tokyo.
Kitasato helped discover a method to prevent tetanus and diphtheria and, in the same year as Alexandre Yersin of France, discovered the infectious agent responsible for the bubonic plague.
The current banknotes feature educator Yukichi Fukuzawa (1835-1901) on the 10,000 yen bill, Meiji-era novelist Ichiyo Higuchi (1872-1896) on the 5,000 yen bill and microbiologist Hideyo Noguchi (1876-1928) on the 1,000 yen bill.© KYODO
Goodlucktoyou
Ugly design. Japan should move into the 21st century and use plastic notes like in Australia. This will be a massive problem for people traveling overseas with these new notes. Even now I sometimes have difficulty changing money because money changers don’t know what a real Japanese note looks like.
gogogo
These look like they were designed 100 years ago, you think Japan would be the future of money not the opposite.
theResident
Like the new designs. Suitably Retro and traditional. Agree that they should be of the same material that Australia, Singapore and the Uk are now using purely from an enviromental standpoint.
Where on earth have you have trouble changing Yen @goodlucktoyou? There are only three notes (lets forget about the 2000 yen note) and they haven't changed in 15 years! Never had a problem changing Yen anywhere.
Lindsay
But, they will still be made out if paper. The modern PET plastic notes last much longer. A paper ¥1,000 note has a circulation life of one year. Whereas, a PET plastic $10 (AUD) note has a circulation life of five years plus.
garypen
I just wish they were a little shorter to better fit in my wallet.
Cricky
Wisteria? ,stylised waves (they're reproduced everywhere ), Tokyo Station? Although to be fair none of it's going into anyone's wallets for any great length of time. Was going to suggest the Emperors faces but realise that's a can of worms. Plus printers would again have caniptions.
Hallowed
Yeah they don't look bad, and good choice for front side people and back side images. Although I think plastic notes would have been better
Triring
How in the world would using plastic be on a environmental stand point?
Haven't you read about all the concerns of micro plastics polluting the ocean?
theResident
@Triring:
Its a Polymer. Quote from the BOE:
"Polymer banknotes last longer, so they are more environmentally friendly than paper banknotes. The waste from old polymer banknotes is turned into pellets before being transformed into new plastic items, such as plant pots."
Seems better to me.
Peeping_Tom
Japan should change their currency, given that gaijin are against the design.
Triring
Polymer is plastic.
expat
In point of fact, they've already been redisigned, and very badly. Japanese currency is already almost impossible to counterfeit. A more intelligent re-design would have been to cut 10,000 to 100, revaluing the rest of the currency to match and getting most coins out of circulation. I suspect it has something to do with the government wanting to be able to locate money people have squirreled away over the years, and that exchanging large numbers of old bills for new will require the use of your taxpayer number. Keep your ATM receipts.