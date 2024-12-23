Japan to revise law for emergency animal shootings due to rise in bear attacks

A sign warns against bears in the Tohoku region of Japan.

The Japanese government plans to revise the law to allow municipalities to authorize "emergency shootings" by hunters when animals enter populated areas, a source close to the matter said, amid a rise in bear attacks.

The planned revision to the law on wildlife protection and management is designed to enable quicker and more effective prevention compared with current measures, which allow police to only permit emergency shootings once people are in danger.

The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aims to submit the proposed amendment to parliament during the ordinary Diet session slated to begin in January, with the revised law expected to take effect in 2025.

The present law prohibits hunting with firearms in residential areas or places where people gather, such as train stations or plazas.

In Japan, however, bears have recently been seeking food near human habitats due in part to a poor nut harvest. The Environment Ministry reported a record high 219 casualties, including six deaths, from bear attacks in the year through March 2024.

