Digital Minister Taro Kono speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan to scrap current non-digital health insurance cards in 2024

TOKYO

The Japanese government said Thursday it will scrap in principle health insurance cards in fall 2024 and integrate them into the "My Number" national identification system.

The plan is part of efforts to promote cards issued under the ID system, which have proven unpopular with only half the population currently carrying them.

The government will also consider moving up the date for integrating driver's licenses into the system from the current goal of the end of fiscal 2024, Digital Minister Taro Kono told a press conference.

The plan to integrate driver's license data into the national ID system was announced in June 2020. The Digital Agency said Japan is at this point not considering abolishing the current format of licenses.

The ID card system, launched in 2016, issues a 12-digit number to each citizen and foreign resident in Japan to incorporate a range of personal data such as information related to taxes and social security.

As part of efforts to push the country's digitalization, the government aims to have almost all citizens obtain My Number cards by March 2023.

But only 49 percent had created and collected cards as of the end of September, partly because people remain concerned about leakages of personal information.

The government says the system will make it possible for various procedures to be done electronically, increasing convenience for people. For instance, holders of the cards can issue certificates of residence at convenience stores without going to municipal offices.

To promote the use of the My Number system, it has decided to give shopping points worth up to 20,000 yen ($136) to individuals who have acquired the cards or who file applications by the end of this year.

Kono said My Number cards can be added to Android smartphones from May 11 next year. But he said it is still undecided when the cards can be used with iPhones.

I got my card recently.

now how do I get the 20,000 shopping points?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Fxgai-I got mine recently as well, they explained exactly how to get the ‘points’ and supplied a leaflet with it explaining everything again. It wasn’t hard….

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I got my card recently.

now how do I get the 20,000 shopping points?

You can register for it using the PayPay app.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is a disaster in the making.

I'm a tech guy and I support more modernization, but some documents are better left physical. They need to improve the technology/infrastructure rather than drastically overhauling everything.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Big Brother coming in strong. They want to monitor everything about you in one fell swoop. No thanks.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Digital Health Servers will crash in 3, 2, 1,

3 ( +3 / -0 )

You'd think that with My Number everything would work so the left hand finally knows what the right hand is doing, right? Eccept they still managed to make a mess of my taxes and double charged me even though I went in an paid. Then I got a huge amount back as well. So doesn't seem the My Number card makes a difference.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“As part of efforts to push the country's digitalization, the government aims to have almost all citizens obtain My Number cards by March 2023.”

Going to need a whole lot of guts pose posters between now and then to hit that target.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@YeahRight

Big Brother coming in strong. They want to monitor everything about you in one fell swoop. No thanks.

It depends who 'they' are. If they are good people who practice servant leadership and genuinely act in the best interests of the community then great. Unfortunately that's usually not the case.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

scrap in principle

in principle:

as a general idea or plan, although the details are not yet established or clear.

used to indicate that although something is theoretically possible, it may not actually happen.

so, that's a definite maybe then....

I wish them all the success they achieved with MyNumber. （＾＿－）

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Android, yes, iPhones, no?

How about Sega Megadrive?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yes, great plan. Let's all share our banking details, insurances, driver's license, taxes, employment, passport details and much more under one umbrella. At the same time, let's also encourage the people to share the same number with commercial companies so they can discount coupons or some points. What could go wrong here?

One you do that you basically encourage all cyber criminals to hack into the system because one number gives you access to a person's life. And we all know how good Japan is at cyber security

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I might be more enthusiastic if I didn't have to keep renewing the nm card, which requires going to city hall, wait in line, filling out forms and then waiting a month for the post office to deliver it, aka "Japanese digitalization."

The paper system is more convenient.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

fxgai

I got my card recently.

> now how do I get the 20,000 shopping points?

You need to go to a store and register your points card with them. Like the one, you use for shopping. Ask at the service counter. That's what I did last year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

MU cards only need renewing every five years which I did recently. They are issued on the spot. You need a need photo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don’t have one and don’t want one either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

