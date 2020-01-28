Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to send chartered flight to Wuhan to bring back its nationals

14 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.

Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.

The flights had been planned to begin on Tuesday morning but were delayed due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities.

About 650 Japanese citizens in Wuhan will be brought back. Kyodo News reported that a doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer will conduct an in-flight check for symptoms such as fever and cough, according to the Japanese health ministry.

Passengers will be asked to monitor their health condition for two weeks after their return to Japan and report to the nearest public health center if they develop symptoms of the new coronavirus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

14 Comments
Login to comment

Negotiations?

Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?

-9 ( +5 / -14 )

oldman_13Today  10:25 am JST

Negotiations?

Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?

It's not as easy as it sounds. You'd need to:

1) Identify those individuals eligible to be repatriated and their contact information,

2) Contact them and find out of they do actually wish to be repatriated (eg family commitments etc)

3) Arrange for them to be at a given place at a given time.

4) Arrange for special transport (exempt from travel restrictions, because remember the city is in complete lock down. No cars, buses, trains, subway etc) to collect collect them at the given place time.

5) Arrange transport to the nearest airport.

6) Medically screen them.

7) Exempt an aircraft from flight restrictions etc

8) Deal with the usual issues of immigration, visas etc etc etc because you are not going through the normal channels.

All while a number of other countries are trying to do the same thing.

19 ( +19 / -0 )

Evacuees will talk freely when they arrive in Japan what’s happening in Wuhan. CCP doesn’t like it.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

@oldman_13

Negotiations about what? 

China is not letting non-Japanese family members of Japanese citizens or dual citizens from leaving China.

Only Japanese citizens may leave. Anyone holding Chinese citizenship(including dual citizenship) must stay.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Would like to see if other nations' evac plans like the U.S. amd U.K. are progressing or running into same delays as well.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

They should stay in China if they are infected

2 ( +7 / -5 )

I hope they quarantine and monitor everyone on these flights (for a few days) when they return to Japan.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Extremely regrettable that the Tuesday flights have been delayed by PRC. It would not shock me if these "negotiations" involved PRC demanding big cash payments ($ Millions) to allow the evacuation.

Let these Japanese people escape to safety, as well as in some cases their Chinese spouses and dual national kids. Less mouths to feed in the coming weeks/months, so PRC should be happy.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

I hope they quarantine and monitor everyone on these flights (for a few days) 

It wont be a few days - it will be a 2 week quarantine.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Extremely regrettable that the Tuesday flights have been delayed by PRC. It would not shock me if these "negotiations" involved PRC demanding big cash payments ($ Millions) to allow the evacuation.

Demanding millions $ in cash payments?....any factual basis for this assumption?

Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate

InspectorGadget post above sums it up pretty well.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

OSSANAMERICA - apparently all countries have the same problem. With everything on lockdown the first problem is getting landing permission ( or actually takeoff permission ) for any flight....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Like I asked yesterday, did Abe clear this with China before making his announcement? Obviously he hadn't.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

After arrival into Japan will they be quarantined here or let go freely? The virus might be inside a person without any symptoms for up to 2 weeks and can transmit from one person to another during this time. So are there appropriate measures by the Japanese Government to protect the general public from this outbreak? A lot of unanswered questions as the article doesn’t mention anything in this regards.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

oldman_13: "Get them home now!"

Thank the gods China is not in a rush to send potentially virus-plagued people back here, surprisingly enough. It seems like they are taking the proper steps and precautions. I don't want them to spend any more time there than necessary either, but I also don't want to transport a bunch of potentially infected people to my doorstep without thoroughly clearing them first, either.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog