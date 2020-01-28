Japan to send chartered flight to Wuhan to bring back its nationals

Japan's government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.
Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.
The flights had been planned to begin on Tuesday morning but were delayed due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities.
About 650 Japanese citizens in Wuhan will be brought back. Kyodo News reported that a doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer will conduct an in-flight check for symptoms such as fever and cough, according to the Japanese health ministry.
Passengers will be asked to monitor their health condition for two weeks after their return to Japan and report to the nearest public health center if they develop symptoms of the new coronavirus.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
14 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Negotiations?
Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?
InspectorGadget
oldman_13Today 10:25 am JST
Negotiations?
Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?
It's not as easy as it sounds. You'd need to:
1) Identify those individuals eligible to be repatriated and their contact information,
2) Contact them and find out of they do actually wish to be repatriated (eg family commitments etc)
3) Arrange for them to be at a given place at a given time.
4) Arrange for special transport (exempt from travel restrictions, because remember the city is in complete lock down. No cars, buses, trains, subway etc) to collect collect them at the given place time.
5) Arrange transport to the nearest airport.
6) Medically screen them.
7) Exempt an aircraft from flight restrictions etc
8) Deal with the usual issues of immigration, visas etc etc etc because you are not going through the normal channels.
All while a number of other countries are trying to do the same thing.
jj1067
Evacuees will talk freely when they arrive in Japan what’s happening in Wuhan. CCP doesn’t like it.
Samit Basu
@oldman_13
China is not letting non-Japanese family members of Japanese citizens or dual citizens from leaving China.
Only Japanese citizens may leave. Anyone holding Chinese citizenship(including dual citizenship) must stay.
OssanAmerica
Would like to see if other nations' evac plans like the U.S. amd U.K. are progressing or running into same delays as well.
CitizenSmith
They should stay in China if they are infected
towingtheline
I hope they quarantine and monitor everyone on these flights (for a few days) when they return to Japan.
Fighto!
Extremely regrettable that the Tuesday flights have been delayed by PRC. It would not shock me if these "negotiations" involved PRC demanding big cash payments ($ Millions) to allow the evacuation.
Let these Japanese people escape to safety, as well as in some cases their Chinese spouses and dual national kids. Less mouths to feed in the coming weeks/months, so PRC should be happy.
Fighto!
It wont be a few days - it will be a 2 week quarantine.
marcelito
Extremely regrettable that the Tuesday flights have been delayed by PRC. It would not shock me if these "negotiations" involved PRC demanding big cash payments ($ Millions) to allow the evacuation.
Demanding millions $ in cash payments?....any factual basis for this assumption?
Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate
InspectorGadget post above sums it up pretty well.
Niloc2806
OSSANAMERICA - apparently all countries have the same problem. With everything on lockdown the first problem is getting landing permission ( or actually takeoff permission ) for any flight....
expat
Like I asked yesterday, did Abe clear this with China before making his announcement? Obviously he hadn't.
MikeH
After arrival into Japan will they be quarantined here or let go freely? The virus might be inside a person without any symptoms for up to 2 weeks and can transmit from one person to another during this time. So are there appropriate measures by the Japanese Government to protect the general public from this outbreak? A lot of unanswered questions as the article doesn’t mention anything in this regards.
smithinjapan
oldman_13: "Get them home now!"
Thank the gods China is not in a rush to send potentially virus-plagued people back here, surprisingly enough. It seems like they are taking the proper steps and precautions. I don't want them to spend any more time there than necessary either, but I also don't want to transport a bunch of potentially infected people to my doorstep without thoroughly clearing them first, either.