Japan to send chartered flight to Wuhan to bring back its nationals

Japan's government will send a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday night to evacuate its nationals wishing to return home.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added about 650 Japanese citizens are hoping to come back to Japan.

Motegi said the government is making arrangements for additional flights that will leave for Wuhan as early as Wednesday.

The flights had been planned to begin on Tuesday morning but were delayed due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities.

About 650 Japanese citizens in Wuhan will be brought back. Kyodo News reported that a doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer will conduct an in-flight check for symptoms such as fever and cough, according to the Japanese health ministry.

Passengers will be asked to monitor their health condition for two weeks after their return to Japan and report to the nearest public health center if they develop symptoms of the new coronavirus.

