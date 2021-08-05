Japan to ship total of 1.6 mil COVID vaccine doses to Nepal

Japan is set to ship a total of 1.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
Japan will fly about 510,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine made domestically under license on Thursday, and 330,000 more the following day.
Nepal has seen an increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections since April, while only around 6.7 percent of its people have been double-vaccinated, according to the Japanese ministry.
The move comes as many people in the South Asian country have little prospect of receiving a second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the ministry said.
The cumulative total of coronavirus infections in Nepal reached 700,000 as of Monday, with the death toll standing at about 10,000, it said.© KYODO
24 Comments
smithinjapan
And yet, in my area they've cancelled reservations and won't take anymore because of a shortage.
Tristis Quepe
Yup. Same. I looked up one of the most prominent clinics in my area yesterday and the very first thing on the website is:
現在、ワクチン供給不足のため予約は休止しております。申し訳ございません。
It's puzzling, too. Politicians never do anything without ulterior motives, and the people who are going to be the recipients of thus munificence can't vote. There's no way that Japan's doing this out of altruism.
hmmm1
Two of those doses are mine. Since I can not get in my area.
YeahRight
Why is the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine made domestically under license, but not approved for use in Japan?
YeahRight
Oh, wait. I looked it up and it appears it has been approved. Must have missed the news.
egads man!
Astra was approved for use in Japan on July 30 for people age 40 and older. It wasn't used until now because of the possibility of blood clots forming. Japan has been exporting Astra to other countries.
virusrex
Mostly because the officials in charge of approving their use profit more from "protecting" people from exaggerated side effects than from a much more deadly disease. COVID deaths are seen as unfortunate but "natural" while the much less important problems from vaccines are considered fully the responsibility of the approving institutions.
So one person being hospitalized because of vaccines is more scare to them than 1000 dying from the infection.
Fiddlers
Let people here have the choice to use AstraZenaca if they want. I would have jumped at the choice earlier in the year or even now if I couldn't have got a vaccine shot.
Kwakkers
I wonder if the decision makes have ever paid attention to an airplanes safety announcements.
You know that part where they tell you to put on your own lifesaving device before helping anyone else. Because you can't help anyone else if you are overcome helping that first person before yourself.
The logic does work for more than just oxygen masks.
Northernlife
It's time to uproot the family and leave...there is simply no way I cant forgive the goverment for their incompetence and do not wish my children to be subjected to it.....enough is enough.
shogun36
So Japan makes them, but it's too good for the Japanese people to use? I don't get it.
jeancolmar
Welcome to Japan's knuckle-dragging politicians and bureaucrats. Shipping the vaccine to Nepal is easier than organizing vaccinations in Japan. The latter requires organisation, time and critical thinking. Which Japan governance has a severe shortage of, save for a few rare bight spots. Fortunately, I live in one of them.
Dee
It's not as effective, so they ship it to these other countries in Asia.
Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine had an effectiveness of 93.7% at preventing symptomatic alpha infections, and 88% for the delta variant.
Two doses of AstraZeneca were found to be 74.5% effective at preventing symptomatic alpha infections, and 67% for delta.
n1k1
I guess that is one way to confirm everything is okay with production
Robert Cikki
That's completely irrelevant. What is relevant is the fact that the vaccines were simply bought with our money and then donated. So why were they bought in the first place? Why don't we sort out the vaccination problem here first and then help foreign countries? It is certainly better to be vaccinated with some efficacy than not to be vaccinated at all.
Meanwhile, this is still the same argument made by government officials and LDP propagandists - that XYZ vaccine has such and such percentage of efficacy and is therefore being donated. But no one is questioning the money that has been thrown out the window in this way.
Partyice
It's time to uproot the family and leave...there is simply no way I cant forgive the goverment for their incompetence and do not wish my children to be subjected to it.....enough is enough."
I know how you feel, that is why most Japanese are getting the heck out western countries.
Partyice
Good J government! Let s try to help out as much as possible.
EvilBuddha
Nepal bought vaccines from China but China was unhappy that the price of their useless vaccine was disclosed by the Nepali media since that will make it clear to the entire world that China is taking smaller nations for a ride. But some Nepali citizens still prefer the crumbs thrown out by China over the genuine concern shown by other countries without any strings attached.
Pukey2
egads man:
So, in other words, Japan has no qualms about Nepalese and other foreigners developing blood clots?
kurisupisu
There are many words to describe TPTB in Japan but what are the concerns?
The situation is untenable.Work and income are falling.Bills are rising.Being unvaccinated is a disadvantage and for some a worry.
Taxes are being wasted on boondoggles and foreign aid.
What to do?
Well, the obvious one is to leave Japan
Bradley
Japan is doing a good thing. Motive is irrelevant. Outcome is what matters in cases like this.
garypen
As they have so much AZ that is going unused here, maybe they'll make it available as boosters later on down the road.
A number of studies have shown that when a different vaccine from the first course is given later, it can increase the number of antibodies.
I'm cool with that. I'd take an AZ, or Moderna or even J&J, in 3-6 months from now as a booster for my original Pfizer course. Even a 3rd Pfizer shot taken months later has shown a lot of promise. So, that would be fine with me, as well.
Yohan
The situation about available vaccine shots in Japan seems to be very different from province to province, some are good in organization and some are nothing but a chaos. It really depends where you are living.
We both got the vaccination coupons from the ward office by mail, date as promised on its homepage.
I (foreigner, permanent resident) and wife (Japanese) had no problem to find a clinic not far away from our home to accept us and we got a reservation with date and time for both of us for the 1st and 2nd shot - when we came there on these two days for our shots at 12:00 noon everything was prepared. No waiting, just a few minutes and it was done.
We got 2 x comirnaty (pfizer/biontech) and so far no side effects noticed, except being a bit tired for 2 days and some little pain in the left arm after these two vaccinations.
We also received a medical certificate from the clinic, which can be used to apply for international vaccination certificate at the ward office anytime.
Very satisfied, no complaints.
Mark
Well Done Japan. Glad to see this happening.