Japan to start COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly

Japan will start vaccinating elderly people against the novel coronavirus Monday, the second group to be inoculated in the country following health care workers.

The government is planning to secure the vaccine, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc, for roughly 36 million people aged 65 or older and deliver it to all municipalities by late June. The elderly tend to develop more serious symptoms than younger people when infected with the virus.

The vaccinations come amid growing concern about a resurgence of infections in some areas, including Tokyo as well as Osaka and Kyoto prefectures, after the country fully lifted a second coronavirus state of emergency last month.

On Monday, local governments in at least 39 of the nation's 47 prefectures are expected to start vaccinating elderly residents at clinics as well as facilities such as public halls and gymnasiums, according to a Kyodo News tally.

In February, Japan began inoculating about 4.8 million health care workers.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered twice, three weeks apart. As of Friday, 1.1 million people had received at least one shot, according to health ministry data, equivalent to less than 1 percent of Japan's population.

The vaccination rate in Japan, which depends on imports of coronavirus vaccines, is far behind Britain and the United States, and lower than the global average of 5 percent.

Following the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, and those working at elderly care facilities are slated to be inoculated next, after which vaccinations will eventually be extended to the rest of the population.

