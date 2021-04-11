Japan to start COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly

Japan will start vaccinating elderly people against the novel coronavirus Monday, the second group to be inoculated in the country following health care workers.
The government is planning to secure the vaccine, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc, for roughly 36 million people aged 65 or older and deliver it to all municipalities by late June. The elderly tend to develop more serious symptoms than younger people when infected with the virus.
The vaccinations come amid growing concern about a resurgence of infections in some areas, including Tokyo as well as Osaka and Kyoto prefectures, after the country fully lifted a second coronavirus state of emergency last month.
On Monday, local governments in at least 39 of the nation's 47 prefectures are expected to start vaccinating elderly residents at clinics as well as facilities such as public halls and gymnasiums, according to a Kyodo News tally.
In February, Japan began inoculating about 4.8 million health care workers.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered twice, three weeks apart. As of Friday, 1.1 million people had received at least one shot, according to health ministry data, equivalent to less than 1 percent of Japan's population.
The vaccination rate in Japan, which depends on imports of coronavirus vaccines, is far behind Britain and the United States, and lower than the global average of 5 percent.
Following the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, and those working at elderly care facilities are slated to be inoculated next, after which vaccinations will eventually be extended to the rest of the population.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Finally innoculation for for public will start in mid April. So far only less than 1% of Japan population being vaccinated.
robert maes
Japan is the laughing stock of the world where vaccination is concerned and if it doss not cancel the Olymlics its image will be tainted for decades
thepersoniamnow
What they don’t mention is that half of those over 65 will refuse the vaccine.
didou
Please, no need to say Japan is late or bashing Japan.
Many countries are “late” or haven’t started yet and we all know that is depends on the makers production capacities and priorities to deliver to some countries. And priority countries like the US or UK have been badly hit by the virus, thanks to the incompetence of the top leaders being on the deny, catching themselves the covid
Yubaru
They started with medical workers in February! I mean really now, its the middle of April and they havent finished yet.
With nearly 1/3 of the population being "elderly", it's going to take literally months, if not until the end of the year, before they get theirs!
This is a crying shame!
zichi
We haven't received any info to date?
virusrex
If only the government had some time, like a year, to plan and build the infrastructure for a swift distribution of the vaccine as soon as they are approved and the doses available...
Mr Kipling
More than two thirds of health care workers have yet to receive the vaccine along with medical students who visit medical facilities. Opting for the Pfizer vaccine was a mistake. It is difficult to store and transport. This is leading to holdups in the delivery chain. They should have gone with the Sputnik from Russia but politics came first.