Japan to suspend Go To Travel campaign for whole country from Dec 28-Jan 11

The Japanese government will temporarily suspend its subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.
The Go To Travel campaign will be stopped nationwide from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11, with further decisions to be based on how the situation develops after the New Year holidays, Suga told a meeting of the government's task force on the coronavirus response.© KYODO
Do the hustle
Talk about leaving it to the last minute! Most people would have already made plans and bookings. Many would have paid in advance expecting to get the rebate. Now, they don’t have to pay anybody. Seems more like a governmental cash grab than an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
kyushubill
Well glad they are on top of things in a timely manner.
And to think I thought there incompetance at play.
AG
Well, while this is a good start, only this measure will obviously not be enough to reduce numbers.
Hoping for a strong message from Suga soon, to ensure the population takes this virus seriously and stops packing izakayas, restaurants, bars like pre covid times.
Also, something as promoting remote working would be a strong measure, that would result in a decrease in cases, as many clusters happen in workplaces and who knows... maybe in the peak hour packed trains!
Goodlucktoyou
Damn! I have a second booking for Japan 2-4. Hate Suga.
Larr Flint
Sad news but it's necessary.
After that, we will have a vaccine ready!
Better register ASAP guys so we will quickly go back to normal life.
Let's hope for quick vaccine distribution as well!
Fanny Greene
Only country I know actively encouraging travel during a pandemic. At least in Hawaii you need a negative test to get in. Madness.
Zoroto
Weren't we told that GoTo had nothing to do with the spread of virus, since only 200+ got infected from it?
Was this a lie after all?