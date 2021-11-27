Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to tighten entry rules for 3 more African nations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will add Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia to its list of nations subject to tighter entry rules from Sunday following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Kishida told reporters Saturday his government wants to make sure that "border control measures are firmly implemented," one day after it started requiring travelers who have recently been to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe to spend 10 days in a government-designated facility upon arrival.

During the 10 days, travelers from the designated countries must take a coronavirus test on the third, sixth and 10th day after their arrival.

The World Health Organization said Friday a new coronavirus strain detected in South Africa is a highly transmissible "variant of concern" and named it "Omicron."

The emergence of the B.1.1.529 variant, first reported to WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, has caused authorities worldwide to react with alarm, with many nations moving quickly to tighten travel restrictions.

Britain was among the first countries to suspend flights from southern African countries.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Why not the 2nd, 5th, 8th, and 10th days? I'd love to hear the logic behind the policy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo