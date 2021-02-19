Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to use state-owned facilities as COVID-19 vaccination sites

TOKYO

Japan has decided to utilize its state-owned facilities that remain unused as venues for COVID-19 vaccination as the government is preparing to expand the vaccine rollout to people nationwide.

The central government will offer for free its office buildings, apartments for its workers and other facilities at the request of local governments tasked with administering vaccinations against the coronavirus to secure inoculation sites, one of the major hurdles to promoting the anti-virus measure, according to government officials.

In response to the health ministry's request, the Finance Ministry, which manages national properties, has started accepting applications from municipalities that lack facilities, the officials said.

Some governmental facilities have already been offered as venues for polymerase chain reaction tests, they also said. National properties will also be provided as parking lots for those who come to get the vaccine and other purposes, they added.

The Finance Ministry intends to respond to local governments' requests as much as possible even by stopping bidding for state-owned facilities undergoing sales procedures, according to one of the officials.

From the private sector, retail giant Aeon Co will make its shopping malls available for vaccinations and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will also offer resort houses and training centers owned by companies under its umbrella to municipalities.

Earlier this week, Japan began administering the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE, starting with hospital staff in the Tokyo metropolitan area before expanding the roll-out nationwide.

