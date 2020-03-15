Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan virus infections, including cruise ship cases, rise to 1,484

11 Comments
TOKYO

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.

Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

11 Comments
Login to comment

1484 Is still a small number. Hopefully Japan will follow what South Korea is doing. Seems to be working.

https://www.voanews.com/science-health/coronavirus-outbreak/south-korea-shows-world-how-slow-spread-coronavirus

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Even without the ship, that's 800 infections, in almost every prefecture of the country. With only minimal testing (even with people taking safety measures), it's clear that the number is going to rise, especially when you have individuals expressing ideas like (a) safety measures don't work, (b) the disease won't kill me so I don't care, (c) Japanese people are immune, etc etc.

If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries, everything from tourism to the (now hypothetical) Olympics are going to take a big hit. It's going to be impossible to maintain the idea that Japan has no problem with the disease while refusing to actually test for it.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I think the number that should be reported, if possible, is the number of those actually sick with corona. As soon as they are well, drop them from the count. BTW, is anyone still on that ship?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If you believe this is the actual number, I have a nice rainbow-colored bridge to sell you.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries

Well, since Japan managed to somehow only test around 12 thousand people in roughly 2 months, which is what other countries manage to test in a day, its safe to say that particular horse has bolted.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

It's obviously much lower than the reality :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_coronavirus_pandemic_in_Japan#Controversies_and_criticisms

Anything to keep the Olympics this summer.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Most international sites that are tracking this virus by country have eliminated the cruise ship from the count for Japan.

Japan should as well!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Japan looks ok compared to everyone else.

LOL...Again with the LDP propganda nonsense not even the average Japanese believe anymore.

When you test 10 times less than the rest of the world you get 10 times fewer cases...is that simple enough for you?

As you very well know, even NHK reported on people with symptoms, fulfilling texting criteria being denied tests due to " no capacity " by the public health centres.

Shinzo and the little sidekick Kato yep about having a capacity to test 6 to 8 thousand people per day yet they only test 6 to 8 hundred on average ( anywhere between less than 100 up to 1800 max on any given day ) . Gotta try to maintain safe Japan imagine and keep Olympics at any cost. LDP Japan , on par with China and NK.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

if you trust the numbers that are coming out from China and Japan you need to have your head checked as it’s business first as ever.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Always counting that ship. Makes me wonder. And the actual numbers concerning the infection . . . . Classified? For Abe's eyes only?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan looks ok compared to everyone else.

LOL...Again with the LDP propganda nonsense not even the average Japanese believe anymore

When you test 10 times less than the rest of the world you get 10 times fewer cases...is that simple enough for you?

LOL at the lack of stats and Science. For some reason the moderator keeps taking down posts. But one time about testing:

because as the Doctor said:

“We don’t test everybody — we don’t test you if you have no symptoms,” preventive medicine physician Maj. Andrew Fisher said during a U.S. Forces Japan virtual town hall on coronavirus concerns March 2.

“This is a limited resource, so we test the people who it makes sense to test and there’s specific criteria that governs who qualifies to get tested based on who’s most at risk,” said Fisher, who serves as the public health emergency officer at Yokota Air Base.

Please listen to the Doctor. I am'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

if you trust the numbers that are coming out from China and Japan you need to have your head checked as it’s business first as ever.

But you believe the number of Japanese being tested don't you?

If you believe Japan isn't testing enough you have tested positive scientific stupidity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo