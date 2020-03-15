Japan virus infections, including cruise ship cases, rise to 1,484

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.
Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
11 Comments
Slickdrifter
1484 Is still a small number. Hopefully Japan will follow what South Korea is doing. Seems to be working.
https://www.voanews.com/science-health/coronavirus-outbreak/south-korea-shows-world-how-slow-spread-coronavirus
Jim Harper
Even without the ship, that's 800 infections, in almost every prefecture of the country. With only minimal testing (even with people taking safety measures), it's clear that the number is going to rise, especially when you have individuals expressing ideas like (a) safety measures don't work, (b) the disease won't kill me so I don't care, (c) Japanese people are immune, etc etc.
If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries, everything from tourism to the (now hypothetical) Olympics are going to take a big hit. It's going to be impossible to maintain the idea that Japan has no problem with the disease while refusing to actually test for it.
hooktrunk2
I think the number that should be reported, if possible, is the number of those actually sick with corona. As soon as they are well, drop them from the count. BTW, is anyone still on that ship?
Arrrgh-Type
If you believe this is the actual number, I have a nice rainbow-colored bridge to sell you.
marcelito
If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries
Well, since Japan managed to somehow only test around 12 thousand people in roughly 2 months, which is what other countries manage to test in a day, its safe to say that particular horse has bolted.
gakinotsukai
It's obviously much lower than the reality :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_coronavirus_pandemic_in_Japan#Controversies_and_criticisms
Anything to keep the Olympics this summer.
Yubaru
Most international sites that are tracking this virus by country have eliminated the cruise ship from the count for Japan.
Japan should as well!
marcelito
Japan looks ok compared to everyone else.
LOL...Again with the LDP propganda nonsense not even the average Japanese believe anymore.
When you test 10 times less than the rest of the world you get 10 times fewer cases...is that simple enough for you?
As you very well know, even NHK reported on people with symptoms, fulfilling texting criteria being denied tests due to " no capacity " by the public health centres.
Shinzo and the little sidekick Kato yep about having a capacity to test 6 to 8 thousand people per day yet they only test 6 to 8 hundred on average ( anywhere between less than 100 up to 1800 max on any given day ) . Gotta try to maintain safe Japan imagine and keep Olympics at any cost. LDP Japan , on par with China and NK.
Kobe White Bar Owner
if you trust the numbers that are coming out from China and Japan you need to have your head checked as it’s business first as ever.
klausdorth
Always counting that ship. Makes me wonder. And the actual numbers concerning the infection . . . . Classified? For Abe's eyes only?
Caliboy
LOL at the lack of stats and Science. For some reason the moderator keeps taking down posts. But one time about testing:
because as the Doctor said:
“We don’t test everybody — we don’t test you if you have no symptoms,” preventive medicine physician Maj. Andrew Fisher said during a U.S. Forces Japan virtual town hall on coronavirus concerns March 2.
“This is a limited resource, so we test the people who it makes sense to test and there’s specific criteria that governs who qualifies to get tested based on who’s most at risk,” said Fisher, who serves as the public health emergency officer at Yokota Air Base.
Please listen to the Doctor. I am'
Caliboy
if you trust the numbers that are coming out from China and Japan you need to have your head checked as it’s business first as ever.
But you believe the number of Japanese being tested don't you?
If you believe Japan isn't testing enough you have tested positive scientific stupidity.