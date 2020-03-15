Japan virus infections, including cruise ship cases, rise to 1,496

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,496 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.
Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 31. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
27 Comments
Slickdrifter
1484 Is still a small number. Hopefully Japan will follow what South Korea is doing. Seems to be working.
https://www.voanews.com/science-health/coronavirus-outbreak/south-korea-shows-world-how-slow-spread-coronavirus
Jim Harper
Even without the ship, that's 800 infections, in almost every prefecture of the country. With only minimal testing (even with people taking safety measures), it's clear that the number is going to rise, especially when you have individuals expressing ideas like (a) safety measures don't work, (b) the disease won't kill me so I don't care, (c) Japanese people are immune, etc etc.
If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries, everything from tourism to the (now hypothetical) Olympics are going to take a big hit. It's going to be impossible to maintain the idea that Japan has no problem with the disease while refusing to actually test for it.
hooktrunk2
I think the number that should be reported, if possible, is the number of those actually sick with corona. As soon as they are well, drop them from the count. BTW, is anyone still on that ship?
Arrrgh-Type
If you believe this is the actual number, I have a nice rainbow-colored bridge to sell you.
marcelito
If Japan acquires an international reputation for not testing on anywhere near the same level as other countries
Well, since Japan managed to somehow only test around 12 thousand people in roughly 2 months, which is what other countries manage to test in a day, its safe to say that particular horse has bolted.
gakinotsukai
It's obviously much lower than the reality :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_coronavirus_pandemic_in_Japan#Controversies_and_criticisms
Anything to keep the Olympics this summer.
Yubaru
Most international sites that are tracking this virus by country have eliminated the cruise ship from the count for Japan.
Japan should as well!
marcelito
When you test 10 times less than the rest of the world you get 10 times fewer cases.
Even NHK reported on people with symptoms, fulfilling texting criteria being denied tests due to " no capacity " by the public health centres.
Shinzo and the little sidekick Kato yep about having a capacity to test 6 to 8 thousand people per day yet they only test 6 to 8 hundred on average ( anywhere between less than 100 up to 1800 max on any given day ) . Gotta try to maintain safe Japan imagine and keep Olympics at any cost. LDP Japan , on par with China and NK.
Kobe White Bar Owner
if you trust the numbers that are coming out from China and Japan you need to have your head checked as it’s business first as ever.
klausdorth
Always counting that ship. Makes me wonder. And the actual numbers concerning the infection . . . . Classified? For Abe's eyes only?
ulysses
Unless someone shows me alternate numbers, I will believe the govt.
If you follow the updates they are testing everyone who was directly in contact with the infected people.
That sounds like a rational approach.
Caliboy
1484-697= 787 Infections in Japan, the ship does not count.
Fuzzy
In around 2 weeks from now there's a good chance this whole argument of ship in or out will be long forgotten.
OssanAmerica
At this point COVID19 is in community spread everywhere. And asymptomatic people can infect others. Undoubtedly there are more infected people in every country than are reported. So why this obsession with Japan's numbers? Who cares what they are. You can get tested and if positive all you can do is weather it out and hopefor the best, which is the likely outcome for young healthy people. Or you might test negative this week and positive the next as has happened in a few cases.
It's not up to Japan to decide whether the 2020 Olympics will go on as planned, it's up to the IOC. "Hiding" actual csase figures and holding the Olympics as scheduled would be a total disaster on a historic level. Furthmore, if in fact there are considerably more COVID19 infection cases than reported in Japan, there should also be a correspondingly high death rate. And yes anyone who dies from respiratory causes are checked, as several cases were found only after person died. So what exactly is this fixation on the numbers? At this point in time, it doesn't matter. You are either going to get infected or not no matter what the case numbers are. Or does everyone want to live in a lockdown as in China, Italy, etc?
Fuzzy
The rest of the world has their own problems to deal with. No one else cares about Japan. If you live here, you gotta do what ever you think is right.
Fuzzy
@OssanAmerica
You don't get the point of testing. The point of testing is to know whether you should isolate to avoid further infecting others.
holyholly
@ Ulysses A friend of ours told us of an unfortunate incident earlier this month. A person suspected of Covid went to a clinic in Tokyo and the staff told the person to leave the clinic. Clinic staff were thinking that IF the person is infected with Covid, the clinic would have to be closed down. After the patient left, the staff had a meeting and all agreed to stay "hush-hush" about the incident. That patient later went to a different hospital to get tested and it came back positive for Covid.
Abe should have taken an aggressive approach to this, unlike other countries, like S. Korea. It's gonna bite him hard in the you-know-what.
As for Olympics, I don't think so.
ulysses
@Holyholly, there are a lot of rumors flying around and it’s difficult to believe what’s what.
If this clinic turned away an infected person, it will come to the attention of the authorities. Patients are questioned extensively on their travel history including the people they came in contact with, so this clinic definitely will be taken to task.
Plenty of down votes for my earlier post, but as I said I don’t pay attention to rumors.
Ironic as it may sound, most of them are Chinese whispers.
Flute
@OssanAmerica
To which case are you referring ? There is several cases were the results came after the death but the test was still done before the death.
Because some people are at risk or know people which are at risk, so as they live in Japan, they are concerned about the management of the situation.
Already explained : the death rate is not fix in between countries neither inside the same countries with time and countries have some counting specific. You can not extrapolate just like that the number of cases from the number of deaths.
There is also the non-diagnosed people at time of death but that should appear in further studies.
Jonathan Prin
Clearly Japan find reasons of dying but no to Covid 19.
How on Earth can virus remain low with means of transport open in Japan and hordes of Chinese tourists just a month ago or so ? Common sense. No better no worse.
Governement showing lack of transparency in my humble opinion. Will this strategy?
OssanAmerica
It has already been established that (1) Asymptomatic people can ibfect others at least 2 days possibly as high as 5 days prior to showing any symptom and (2) a person can get tested today and show negative, only to be be tested a week or two later and show positive. Therefore how does testing determine whether a person should self isolate?
Haaa Nemui
South Korea has done a great job of testing but how many of those who’ve tested negative have had follow up tests? If there is no follow up then what’s the point? Simply posting the number of tests performed means nothing. It needs context.
OssanAmerica
"The Japanese woman from Kanagawa Prefecture, just southwest of the capital, was found to be infected with the virus after she died, Kato said at a press conference. The woman had been diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalized since Feb. 1, the health ministry said, adding her breathing deteriorated on Feb. 6."
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/02/13/national/science-health/tokyo-taxi-driver-coronavirus/#.Xm4Beagza00
I myself am one who is at risk as you describe. However I do not see how being fixated on the case numbers helps me. Self isolation, proper care, santitization, avoiding crowded places, in fact limiting such exposure only to that which is absolutely necessary is far more helpful.
Please explain again. While there may not be direct corelation between infection cases and deaths, if Japan actually had more infection cases than reported the deaths would have to be higher, no?
holyholly
Numbers of infected are climbing in every democratic country around the world. China has claimed the numbers of infected are decreasing, and Japan's numbers are increasing at a snail's pace. Who are you to believe...China and Japan or the world? Japan isn't that much different from China when it comes to the style of government and the way she treat her people.
ulysses
Japan’s numbers are climbing steadily, at a worrying pace. There was a sudden spike yesterday in Hokkaido, Osaka and Tokyo. So comparatively they are slow, but not in real terms.
The government might not be fully accurate in their estimates but I don’t be they are way off mark, at least there is no evidence to it.
Conspiracy theories without proof are just that, conspiracy theories!!!
Seth M
@holyholly Trust me, as of now China is safer than what ever "free world" part you are from.
Jonathan Prin
You can't be " safer " if you have been required to stay in a cage for nearly 2 months.