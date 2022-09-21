Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stand in front of cross walk in Tokyo on July 25. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: report

TOKYO

Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.

The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of the Diet next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said.

The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its COVID-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to debate border easing measures on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister, who departed on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly Meeting, may announce the border easing during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Currently, the wearing of masks is not compulsory in Japan but is strongly recommended indoors and on public transport.

Excellent !!!.. Antimask/Antivaxx losers must be banned !!..

0 ( +1 / -1 )

to control infection during an outbreak

What is the definition of an "outbreak"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: report

How will they enforce that? You want visitors then adapted.

BTW That doesn't sound like a non-plan approach. Whoever says otherwise is not paying serious attention to the situation.

Not a good plan, but a plan non the less.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is kinda mental.

Japanese people do love their masks. Bets are they are here to stay, long after covid.

As if interpersonal communication wasnt already hard in this place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

