Japan whaling ship returns after taking 25 fin whales in Sea of Okhotsk

A commercial whaling ship returned to a port in northeastern Japan on Monday carrying 25 fin whales taken in the Sea of Okhotsk.
The fin whale hunt in Japan's exclusive economic zone, north of the northern island of Hokkaido, was conducted for the first time since Japan formally withdrew from the International Whaling Commission in 2019.
About 320 tons of fin whale meat were unloaded at Sendai port in Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, with some 1.6 tons set to be transported to six markets across the country including Tokyo and Osaka as raw meat.
The ship departed Shimonoseki port in the western Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi on April 21.
The Japanese Fisheries Agency added fin whales to the list of commercial whaling target species in 2024, setting a catch quota of 60 for this year.
As an International Whaling Commission member, Japan halted commercial whaling in 1988 but continued to hunt whales for what it called research purposes.
The practice was criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.© KYODO
quercetum
Another triumphant return from the high seas, bearing not gold nor spices, but 25 fin whales, as if the 19th century never ended and Moby Dick were still on the bestseller list. Now, let’s unpack this with the sort of bemused horror one might reserve for discovering someone still uses leeches for medicine.
Japan, having politely excused itself from the commission —presumably because the rules were just too inconvenient—has resumed commercial whaling with all the subtlety of a cannonball in a teacup.
Fin whales are the second-largest creatures on Earth. Majestic, intelligent, and, until recently, enjoying a modest reprieve from being turned into sashimi. But no longer. For now, 320 tons of whale meat are being divvied up like a grim butcher’s special.
KazukoHarmony
How much of our taxes were used?
Peter14
Most of this 320 ton catch will be wasted, eaten as pet food or sold well under cost as food offerings to the poor.
These magnificent creatures deserve to be left alone to live their precious lives in full. More money is to be made through whale watching than through whale hunting.
Jay
Why? With their sky-high mercury content, eating whales today is basically a fast-track to neurological retardation.
Also, and the Apologists may not like it, but we need to stop pretending this is some sacred tradition that must be shielded from all criticism. “Because CULTURE” is not an excuse for stupidity, especially when the practice offers basically nutritional benefit (in fact, effectively poisons people who eat it), endangers species and upsets the ecology of the ocean.
Occasionally, at some point, preserving heritage becomes enabling harm.
wallace
Estimates suggest approximately 50,000–90,000 fin whales are left worldwide. The ¥8 billion cost of the new whaling ship was paid by the taxpayers. The industry employs fewer than 1,000 workers.