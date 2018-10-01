Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Nobel Prize laureates for Medicine or Physiology 2018, American James P Allison, left, and Japan's Tasuku Honjo, are announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday. Photo: TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS
national

Japanese, American win Nobel medicine prize for cancer therapy

STOCKHOLM

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology has been jointly awarded to James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Japan's Kyoto University for discovering a form of cancer therapy.

The 9 million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize was announced Monday by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute.

The two winners made discoveries that "constitute a landmark in our fight against cancer," according to a statement from the institute.

Allison and Honjo did parallel work to stimulate the body's immune system's ability to attack tumors.

Allison studied a protein that acts as a brake on the immune system and the potential of releasing that brake.

Honjo separately discovered a new protein on immune cells and eventually found that it also acts as a brake.

"Therapies based on his discovery proved to be strikingly effective in the fight against cancer," the assembly said in a statement.

Releasing the potential of immune cells to attack cancers joins other treatments including surgery, radiation and drugs.

The physics prize is to be announced Tuesday, followed by chemistry. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be named Friday. No literature prize is being given this year.

Congratulations on such an important research. As for the literature prize, it will take years to recover from the fiascos of Bob Dylan and the in-house sexual imbróglio.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Omedetou!! Japan has now won Nobel prizes in physiology/medicine in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Quite an accomplishment!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

These prizes are intended to recognize contribution to a given field, not nationality. This is not the Olympics (yet).

Hats off to these two scientists, wherever they may come from.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Congrats to both.

James Allison seems to be quite "The Dude".

Here's a video of him playing blues harmonica with his fellow professors, scientists, researchers at a Cancer Immunotherapy event. Love the vocalist and lead guitarist too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPsjsdNsdgs#action=share

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@obladi, it's too bad that level of excellence in medicine doesn't seem to apply to Japanese hospitals, from everything we read here on JT

0 ( +0 / -0 )

