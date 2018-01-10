Japanese CEO, 3 other men sue gov’t over inability to use separate surnames after marriage

Yoshihisa Aono, the CEO of the Tokyo-based software company Cybozu, and three other men have filed a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court, claiming that the current law, which does not permit Japanese married couples the right to use separate surnames after marriage, is unconstitutional.
Aono, 46, who was officially registered under his wife’s surname, Nishihata, on Japan’s Family Registry after their marriage in 2001, but goes by his birth name Aono, filed the suit with three other plaintiffs on Tuesday, claiming that the system is flawed and leads to a number of inconveniences and financial burdens.
The plaintiffs requested a total of 2.2 million yen in compensation from the government.
Aono and his attorney based his arguments on the fact that the country’s Family Registry Law allows Japanese married couples to decide what surname to use in case of divorce, but allows either partner the choice of which surname to use between Japanese and foreign partners in case of divorce and marriage. Aono argued that there is a clear discrepancy in the law.
The current law requires Japanese couples to use a common surname after marriage and the only choice they are given is whether to use that of the wife or the husband.
Aono told the court that it had cost him almost 800,000 yen to change the ownership name of his company stocks and he was requested to use his registry surname on a number of work-related documents despite using the name Aono at work. He argued that this causes him great inconvenience and an emotional burden on a daily basis.
This is the first lawsuit filed by a man in Japan demanding the right to use a separate surname after marriage, Tomoshi Sakka, the attorney representing the plaintiff, said at a press conference following the filesuit.© Japan Today
Flawed system, much more easier system available but NO it's a "cultural" thing let's make it as complicated as we can to show how complicated and special we are. Dumb is as dumb does.
International couples are free to have separate names, and the world keeps spinning, but Japanese-Japanese couples are restricted - for no real reason.
It is a burden to change your name. It costs time and money. It can cost career opportunities as you lose the reputation you built under your original name and have to start over. Either that, or you commit to using two separate names - the one on your early publications and patents and the other one on your passport. That makes travel to conferences / other business travel difficult. Your the key note speaker, but the name on the international conference site doesn't match your passport.
Unfortunately judges have no experience in the business world and have no idea how things like this really work. They also tend to be old men who married career housewives ages ago.
This time, seeing as it is men making the case, perhaps the courts will listen to sense.
Good for this guy! I just wish it would never had gotten to this point, it should have been decided when the women brought the same case!