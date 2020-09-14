Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese airline removes passenger refusing to wear face mask

6 Comments
HAKODATE

An airline in Japan on Saturday removed a male passenger who refused to wear a face mask from a domestic flight, airline officials said Monday, in the latest case in which a flight operator refused service to a passenger due to fears over the novel coronavirus.

A subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co said it forced the passenger to disembark from the flight before it took off on Saturday afternoon in northern Japan because he refused requests by the flight crew to put on a mask and would not say why.

"We decided that (the man's) actions ended up disrupting order on the plane," an official of Hokkaido Air System Co said. "If there was an explanation, we would have made adjustments for him to take the flight without a mask, such as reserving other seats for him."

The male passenger, however, said after the incident that he often develops a rash or feels suffocated when he wears a mask, adding he did not want to talk about his condition in front of other passengers.

The flight, connecting Okushiri and Hakodate in Hokkaido, northern Japan, departed about 30 minutes behind schedule with 21 passengers aboard, according to the company.

The case follows a similar incident earlier this month. A plane operated by a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc. made an unscheduled landing during its flight to drop off a passenger who refused to wear a mask.

The Peach Aviation flight from Kushiro airport in Hokkaido landed at an airport midway through after the passenger raised his voice and intimidated the staff on the plane. The flight arrived at its destination at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture, about two hours and 15 minutes late.

The man who was ejected from Saturday's flight said, "I was worried because of what happened on Peach (Aviation), but I didn't think I would be kicked off."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

The man who was ejected from Saturday's flight said, "I was worried because of what happened on Peach (Aviation), but I didn't think I would be kicked off."\

Alright, while I understand the views of the anti-mask faction, just put up with them when in a public place to avoid being singled out and being a bother to others. After wearing masks for several months outside the house, I still feel like being waterboarded whenever I have to wear a mask but you gotta do what you gotta do.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But then it’s ok to take them off during drinks and meals. The virus understands.

Hence why I don’t see the point of them on flights

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I should be able to complain to the airline when the person next to me removes their mask to sip coffee.

What’s more important? Coffee or reducing my virus load?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

But then it’s ok to take them off during drinks and meals. The virus understands.

Hence why I don’t see the point of them on flights

Research how viral loads work. It will enlighten you, and reduce the stress from the confusion in not understanding why they've made those choices.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“just put up with them when in a public place to avoid being singled out and being a bother to others. “

On trains, buses and at work I endure the damned things, only for this reason

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Don’t like masks?

Don’t fly!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

It is beyond the pale how people can continue to deny that masks reduce the spread of COVID given the scientific consensus is that masks are effective.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog