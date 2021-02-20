Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese airman, U.S. instructor killed in training jet crash in U.S.

2 Comments
TOKYO

A U.S. military plane crashed near an airport in Alabama on Friday while on a training exercise, killing two people aboard including a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the ASDF officer, in his 20s and a first lieutenant, was aboard a U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft, which was about to land at Montgomery airport. An instructor from the Air Force also aboard the plane died. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The plane, which belonged to the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, went down in an area about 3 kilometers from the airport at around 5 p.m., according to the ministry.

It remains unknown which of the two was piloting the plane.

The ministry said the ASDF member belonged to an air training unit based at the Hamamatsu air base in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, and had been studying in the United States for about two years to earn a pilot's license.

According to news reports, the T-38 trainer aircraft is assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at the base. The wing specializes in undergraduate pilot training.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

killing two people aboard including a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force...

How about writing instead, "killing a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and his American instructor.

Nah, why bother.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

@JeffLee

"An instructor from the Air Force also aboard the plane died."

Not enough? It's difficult to parse your actual [presumed] complaint...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It's difficult to parse your actual [presumed] complaint...

Really? Two humans died: why does only the Japanese national deserve to be mentioned in the lead? Further, in the case of only two elements (A+B), it is odd and awkward to write "including A," rather than "A and B." The first pattern is usually used for multiple elements to save space, but this is not the case in this incident.

Writing is subjective, and in this case reflects the mentality of the writer and/or editor. Take my word for it - I've been writing for a living for the past 30 years.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is something wrong with the readiness of Japanese Air SDF then.

Normally, basic flight training is done at home. Only for stuff like tactical training for qualified combat pilot maybe performed overseas.

This Japanese pilot trainee was flying a T-38, meaning he was in basic flight training, not in tactical training.

Basic flight training is outsourced to another country when the country is incapable of performing training itself, which apparently is Japan now.

I have known about the deteriorating readiness and training of SDF for some time(ie Japan isn't ready to battle China or Korea, both would crush Japan in a week if Japan went to war with either), but I didn't know it deteriorated to the point where Air SDF needed to outsource basic flight training to another country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel