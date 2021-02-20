Japanese airman, U.S. instructor killed in training jet crash in U.S.

A U.S. military plane crashed near an airport in Alabama on Friday while on a training exercise, killing two people aboard including a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the ASDF officer, in his 20s and a first lieutenant, was aboard a U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft, which was about to land at Montgomery airport. An instructor from the Air Force also aboard the plane died. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The plane, which belonged to the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, went down in an area about 3 kilometers from the airport at around 5 p.m., according to the ministry.

It remains unknown which of the two was piloting the plane.

The ministry said the ASDF member belonged to an air training unit based at the Hamamatsu air base in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, and had been studying in the United States for about two years to earn a pilot's license.

According to news reports, the T-38 trainer aircraft is assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at the base. The wing specializes in undergraduate pilot training.

© KYODO