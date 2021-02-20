Japanese airman, U.S. instructor killed in training jet crash in U.S.

A U.S. military plane crashed near an airport in Alabama on Friday while on a training exercise, killing two people aboard including a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.
The ministry said the ASDF officer, in his 20s and a first lieutenant, was aboard a U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft, which was about to land at Montgomery airport. An instructor from the Air Force also aboard the plane died. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
The plane, which belonged to the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, went down in an area about 3 kilometers from the airport at around 5 p.m., according to the ministry.
It remains unknown which of the two was piloting the plane.
The ministry said the ASDF member belonged to an air training unit based at the Hamamatsu air base in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, and had been studying in the United States for about two years to earn a pilot's license.
According to news reports, the T-38 trainer aircraft is assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at the base. The wing specializes in undergraduate pilot training.© KYODO
JeffLee
How about writing instead, "killing a member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and his American instructor.
Nah, why bother.
William Bjornson
@JeffLee
"An instructor from the Air Force also aboard the plane died."
Not enough? It's difficult to parse your actual [presumed] complaint...
JeffLee
Really? Two humans died: why does only the Japanese national deserve to be mentioned in the lead? Further, in the case of only two elements (A+B), it is odd and awkward to write "including A," rather than "A and B." The first pattern is usually used for multiple elements to save space, but this is not the case in this incident.
Writing is subjective, and in this case reflects the mentality of the writer and/or editor. Take my word for it - I've been writing for a living for the past 30 years.
Samit Basu
There is something wrong with the readiness of Japanese Air SDF then.
Normally, basic flight training is done at home. Only for stuff like tactical training for qualified combat pilot maybe performed overseas.
This Japanese pilot trainee was flying a T-38, meaning he was in basic flight training, not in tactical training.
Basic flight training is outsourced to another country when the country is incapable of performing training itself, which apparently is Japan now.
I have known about the deteriorating readiness and training of SDF for some time(ie Japan isn't ready to battle China or Korea, both would crush Japan in a week if Japan went to war with either), but I didn't know it deteriorated to the point where Air SDF needed to outsource basic flight training to another country.