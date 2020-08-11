Japanese bulk carrier that caused Mauritius fuel spill passed annual checks

This photo provided by the French Army shows fuel leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, on Tuesday.

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tons of fuel passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday.

The ship, MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, ran onto the reef on July 25, and the resulting fuel leak has raised fears of a major ecological crisis the Indian Ocean island.

Having already declared a state of emergency, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the ship has now stopped leaking fuel, but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario.

"We will do our utmost toward resolving the situation quickly," Mitsui OSK said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it doubted whether the incident would have a large enough impact on its earnings to warrant issuing a disclosure notice to investors.

The company said it has sent six employees to the site was considering sending more, along with transport supplies. The deployed staff were tested for coronavirus before being sent.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said it had joined international efforts to help Mauritius tackle the fuel spill by providing technical advice and coordinating the response. U.N. agencies and other international organizations were also mobilizing environmental and oil spill experts.

Mauritian volunteers fished dead eels from oily waters on Tuesday as they tried to clean up damage to the pristine beaches.

Activists told Reuters that dead eels were floating in the water and dead starfish were marked by the sticky black liquid. Crabs and seabirds are also dying.

"We don't know what may happen further with the boat, it may crack more," said clean up volunteer Yvan Luckhun.

The MV Wakashio is still holding some 2,000 tonnes of oil and it is expected to eventually break up, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said late on Monday, warning that the country must brace for the worst.

Tourism is a leading part of the Mauritius economy. The government, which declared an emergency on Friday due to the spill, is working with former colonial ruler France to try to remove the oil.

The spill has set back two decades worth of restoring the natural wildlife and plants in the lagoon, which started after the government banned sand harvesting in the area back in 2000, said Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

The fragmentation of the oil in the sea is expected to damage corals when the heavier particles in the oil settle on them, he said, adding that the steps taken by the government to prevent the disaster are also being scrutinised.

"There is some anger and some criticism from the civil society that the government may have taken too much time to respond," Tatayah said. The ship was grounded for nearly two weeks before it started leaking oil.

There was no immediate comment from Mauritian government officials.

