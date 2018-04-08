Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese feel 64 is starting age for being called 'senior:' survey

TOKYO

A new survey shows that Japanese people think individuals become "seniors" when they reach an average of 64.2 years, up from 62.4 in a similar survey five years earlier.

Research and Development Inc., the Tokyo-based market research firm which conducted the surveys, noted that the respondents were not asked about the starting age for "senior citizens" or "elderly people," which have connotations of older people than "seniors" in Japanese.

The latest survey was conducted in October 2017 with 3,000 people ranging in age from 18 to 79 in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures. The research company compiled results from answers by respondents aged 20 to 74 to compare with a survey conducted in 2012.

In the 2012 survey, many respondents thought 60 was the starting age for being called seniors because it is the mandatory retirement age at many Japanese companies, the firm said.

However, the respondents' ideas about such an age increased in the latest survey as they see many people continue to work beyond 60 as post-retirement employees, it said.

Older people tend to set an older age for being called seniors, as answers averaged at 65.2 among respondents aged between 60 and 64, 68.0 among those between 65 and 69, and 70.1 among those aged 70 and 74, while the average answers from respondents in their 20s to 50s were roughly the same -- around 63.

I wonder what the Japanese word was that people were asked about.

In British English we don't call the elderly 'seniors' and so I'm not sure when one would become a 'senior'. So I'm really none the wiser. I certainly would call someone in their early 60s 'elderly'

1 ( +1 / -0 )

高齢者　Kourei-sha is the word typically used to describe a senior citizen here, at least it's the most polite.

老人 Rou-jin is less polite, but acceptable, and would be "old person"

年寄り Toshi- yori, is also used for "old people/person" and is less formal as well. It can be used insulting as well with people who are "younger"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

