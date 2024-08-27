Japanese gov't appeals for calm as panic rice buying continues

The threat of a megaquake, a series of typhoons, and a week-long national holiday have some Japanese scrambling to buy rice -- the nation's cherished staple food -- with the government appealing to the public Tuesday not panic buy.
"We could only procure half the usual amount of rice this summer and bags of rice get quickly sold out," a clerk at a branch of the popular Fresco supermarket chain told AFP in the Japanese capital.
Rice shelves in some stores emptied or stocks were rationed after a government warning this month -- since lifted -- of a possible megaquake, as well as several typhoons and the annual Obon holiday.
Other factors include lower harvests caused by hot weather and water shortages, as well as increased demand related to record numbers of foreign tourists.
At one food store in Tokyo, a sign seen by AFP read: "In order for many customers to be able to buy, we ask you to purchase one (bag of rice) a day per family."
A worker at another store in Tokyo said: "We can't purchase any rice at all, and there's no prospect of buying anytime soon".
The Fresco worker told AFP that daily stocks ran out by midday.
"Customers queue up before the store opens but piles of bags, each of which contains 10 kilograms, are always sold out during the morning," he said.
Farm minister Tetsushi Sakamoto appealed for calm Tuesday.
"Please be cool-headed in your purchase activity by buying only the amount of rice you need," Sakamoto said, stressing "the supply shortage situation will be gradually resolved.
Rice is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture and its harvesting has shaped the nation's landscape -- even being used as a currency in the 7th century.
With an annual consumption of seven million tons per year, it is by far the most consumed food staple in the country.
Demand has been falling for some time, however, because of a declining population and changing eating habits by many Japanese as they opt for alternatives.
The nation's stockpile in June was the lowest since 1999 when comparable data was first collected, but officials believe the inventory is sufficient.
A new harvesting season has started with 40 percent of the crop available by the end of September, a farm ministry official told AFP.© 2024 AFP
falseflagsteve
Most people are daft as a brush and believe any old cobblers they see on the box or social media. Remember in the west stores being cleaned out of bog roll during the pandemic, lol
Asiaman7
The main rice-producing regions start to harvest new rice in September, so the shortage should end soon.
sakurasuki
When everything fails just blame to foreigners.
What's the plan to solve supply problem?
Asiaman7
Quote from Mainichi article “Why has Japan been hit with rice shortages, soaring prices despite normal crops?”
—
As for the suggestion that inbound visitors are consuming more, we cannot say this is a major factor. Even if around 3 million visitors were to stay in Japan each month for a week and eat rice for breakfast, lunch and dinner like many Japanese people, it would still only account for around 0.5% of total consumption. And in actual fact, not many visitors have rice for all three meals, so their consumption must be even lower.
—
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20240823/p2a/00m/0bu/024000c
factchecker
I thought it was all those pesky foreigners gobbling it up based on the last few articles here.
リッチ
Japanese rice farmers caused this and the Japanese people need to wake up and see they are being manipulated to pay way more for rice than needed so a few can be wealthy and not even plant. This self punishment mindset people do with needless suffering in the benifit if a few amazes me.
Gaijinjland
It doesn’t help that the Japanese government has been pursuing a policy of rice acreage reduction for the past 50 years… purposely incentivizing farmers to reduce their rice yields with subsidies so as to push up the prices. Thanks Japan, real smart!
Gene Hennigh
Too bad, Japan. Here in the US, nothing like this ever happens. There are no hoarders no matter how bad the situation is. It's never, ever, even once happened here. You should be like us.