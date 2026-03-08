Japanese in Middle East evacuated amid U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran

People who evacuated from the Middle East on a chartered flight from Oman arrive at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday.

Over 100 Japanese people and other nationals who evacuated amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East arrived in Japan from Oman on a chartered flight on Sunday.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, 60 of them had arrived by land in Muscat, the capital of Oman, from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, while 30 reached the city from the UAE capital Abu Dhabi also by land.

The ministry also said that 13 Japanese nationals, including embassy staff in Tehran, and one foreign family member had been evacuated by bus from Iran to neighboring Azerbaijan.

Some Japanese nationals also arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, overland from Kuwait, the ministry said, with the Middle East in turmoil since the surprise joint attack of the United States and Israel on Iran.

The ministry said eight Japanese and one foreign family member from Bahrain arrived by land in Riyadh.

Masayuki Kino, a Kyoto resident who had been staying in Oman since early this year, said, "It was all unexpected and I didn't know what to do. I'm just glad I was able to come home safely."

In a post on X, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan will continue to provide the necessary assistance for its nationals who wish to return home.

An Air Self-Defense Force KC-767 refueling and transport aircraft, meanwhile, arrived in the Maldives in the Indian Ocean on Sunday to prepare for a possible further evacuation of Japanese nationals.

The government, which plans to use chartered flights to transport Japanese nationals wishing to leave from countries near Iran, said the transport plane was dispatched as a precaution in case the flights could not operate.

Evacuation of Japanese nationals by the SDF is carried out following a request submitted by the foreign minister to the defense minister. In the latest case, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi asked Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday.

The SDF has conducted such transport missions nine times in the past. ASDF aircraft transported Japanese nationals from Israel in 2023 and from Lebanon in 2024.

ASDF aircraft were also sent to Djibouti in Africa to stand by after Israel and the United States attacked Iran in June 2025, but they returned home without evacuating any Japanese nationals.

