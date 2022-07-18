Japanese junior high school girl removed from class for three days for grooming her eyebrows

Japanese schools tend to be very particular about student conduct and appearance. In recent years, we’ve seen a gradual loosening of some of the stricter rules, but that doesn’t mean they’ve disappeared entirely, as shown by what happened at a school in Fukuoka Prefecture.
In April, a public junior high school in the Fukuoka town of Kurume was conducting a check to see if students were complying with the school’s rules regarding hairstyling and dying. But while the hairs on the head of one third-year student passed inspection, the school had a problem with her eyebrow hairs, or, more specifically, the eyebrow hairs she no longer had.
The school’s rules prohibit the students from cutting or shaving their eyebrows. However, the 14-year-old girl had been removing hairs at the edges of her eyebrows to give them a more groomed appearance. The school ruled this to be an infraction. She was punished with three days of besshitu toko, “separate-room schooling,” a form of disciplining in Japanese schools where students who have broken a rule must do their day’s schoolwork in a separate room, away from the rest of the class, essentially a form of in-school suspension. She was also made to write an essay reflecting on her transgression.
Miki Hata, Kurume’s 55-year-old director of education, was asked about the incident, and she said “I believe the school may be worried that, being at a developmental age, children may become distracted by overly focusing on their eyebrows and hairstyles, and neglect essential aspects of their education and lifestyles.” But while it’s easy to see how, say, teachers might think hair dyed bright pink or spiked into a mohawk could be “distracting,” what sort of problems could they see arising from students’ eyebrows?
There are two likely explanations. The first is that the school may see styled eyebrows as being effectively the same as using makeup, something most schools in Japan have rules against under the philosophy that students should be spending their energy on learning, not trying to look good. The second is that shaved eyebrows have an association with juvenile delinquents and street gangs in Japan, thought it’s a bit of an old-school look and usually involves completely, or almost completely, shaving off the eyebrows.
On the other hand, though, Japanese etiquette stresses the importance of a neatly groomed appearance when going out in public, and excessive hair on the face or body is often considered to look unkempt.
The major point of contention seems to be between at what point removing errant or excessive hairs goes from “grooming” your eyebrows to “cutting” them. 61-year-old Kurume city councilwoman Mutsumi Kaneko, though, feels that the school went too far in punishing the girl. With the incident getting national attention in Japan this week, Kaneko said “How is it wrong for he to groom her eyebrows? By not letting her study in her regular class, and making her study in a separate room, did they think that was going to make her eyebrow hairs grow back? This school’s eyebrow rule is outside the bounds of logic.” Perhaps her words will spur the school to reexamine its policy.
Sources: Abema Times via Livedoor News, Tele Asa News, Kurume City
John Noun
Social ineptitude gone wild.
100% behind the young lady!
zones2surf
JT Editors: May I offer a suggested correction to what I am sure was an inadvertent typo?
Swap the words 'for' and 'from' in the headline.
Moderator: Thank you. It has been fixed.
Mr Kipling
Its a slippery slope... one day plucking an eyebrow the next injecting heroin behind the bike sheds. Thank God the school has saved her from this life just in time.
Or just maybe, they over-reacted a little?
diagonalslip
lock her up! throw away the key! oOor.... make your lessons interesting and relevant....
Cricky
Stupidity abounds in the education system, how about actually being educators rather than eyebrow inspector’s.
Mark
SAD. it really is.
Disillusioned
"The nail that stands up must be hammered down!"
I went into battle with the high school my daughter attended. The school had a strict no dyed hair policy. However, my daughter's hair was brown. The school insisted she dye it black. I had a meeting with the principal about it and told him his rules were no dyed hair, but he is telling to dye my daughter's hair. After over an hour of arguing with this butt head he changed the school rules to state that the students' hair must be black. She was a straight A student in the top 5% of the school. This wombat wanted to use her as a poster child for his school. That's why he persisted in her dying her hair black.
The totalitarian discipline of Japanese schools serves no purpose other than making the teachers 'feel' like they are in control by intimidating and bullying the students. I worked in over 25 differnet Jr/Sr high schools both public and private and can tell you for a fact that the schools with less strict totalitarian discipline had much greater academic success with the students. Although, some of the public high schools are just a zoo run by teachers frightened of monster parents and pass all students on bonus points.
"Children should be taught how to think, not what to think!"
John Noun
@Disillusioned
Feel your pain, chap.
Can't stand all the rules schools demand from kids here.
Then, when I meet said kids as 18/19 year olds in a university classroom, I'm unsurprised by how socially inept alot of them are. Completely the fault of schools and socially inept parents who don't fight the awful system.
GuruMick
Well it's not the student "overly focusing on eyebrows " is it ...you knuckleheads !!!!!!!!!!!
Toshihiro
I agree with Japan's learning philosophy, but let these kids style themselves up. It's not like dressing yourself up is new in this age, adolescents have been doing this probably since the olden times, come on and cut these people some slack. And what's more, if these kids feel good about themselves, then they're in a better mental state to learn. If that's the case, then they should require all boys to either never get a haircut or just have all of them have shaved heads since looks take a back seat in learning. This view is very archaic, student life is not monastic life.
I get this, a guy with blonde hair, gaudy clothes and wears heavy cologne is likely a chimpira and someone who dresses as plain as white rice is your average Tanaka and is most likely a decent person. Stereotypes exist for a reason, but this is just unfair and just downright discriminatory. I've dealt with flashy looking people that are actually more polite and decent than those that just blend in. I get that the nail that sticks out gets hammered down, but come on. I can say all of this with authority as I came from a private catholic learning institution from preschool until college, where we can't even wear a g-shock watch because it's too flashy.
Sanjinosebleed
Better to be expelled than walk around with a mono brow.. /:)
Aly Rustom
Seems to me that its the school that is distracted by overly focusing on the students' eyebrows and hairstyles, and neglect essential aspects of their education and lifestyles.
Kumagaijin
This rule explains why Ayako Imoto's character is so realistic.
Yrral
Lashed out
GuruMick
So many questions, so little time...
1/ What's the school policy on nasal hair removal?
2/Does the student have to replace the lost eyebrow hairs ?
3/Will her punishment essay reference Kafka ?
I see three outcomes moving forward
1/ Student becomes a recluse
2/ Student opens "eye brow " salon opposite school.
3/ Becomes a human rights lawyer at the Hague.
Michael Machida
This is why America had the Space Shuttle and Japan did not.
Chico3
I think I remember your post from last year. The reason I remembered this was because my oldest daughter's hair was not jet black, even though my wife is Japanese and I am Mexican American. Yes, at first, there were concerns about her hair color, since my wife's is jet black. She and the Administrators went back and forth with this nonsense for about an hour. Finally, I get an email from my wife to have me come to my daughter's school and meet with them. I went in and asked what the problem was. After meeting me and me telling them that most of my daughter's pnysical traits were from my side of the family (I even showed them my family in the US), the Administrators dropped their argument and apologized to my wife and we. I was okay with it, but my wife was furious for the Administrators wasting our time.
Sheikh Yerboaby
what a lot of absolute garbage! Imagine being so nazi about a person's eyebrows. These stupid rules infuriate me. And teachers will all be buzzing with the gossip of such a transgression.....garbage