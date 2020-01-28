Japanese nationals return from virus-hit Wuhan on charter jet

A charter jet carrying about 200 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a deadly virus outbreak, arrived in Tokyo Wednesday morning.
Medical personnel traveled on board to check on passengers who are being asked to stay at home for two weeks and be on the lookout for symptoms.
None of the passengers is infected with the new pneumonia-causing coronavirus, according to the Foreign Ministry.
As of Tuesday morning, there were about 650 Japanese nationals who had requested evacuation from Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.
A second charter flight for Japanese nationals may leave Japan around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a government official said, and further flights are expected to be arranged.
The virus has already claimed at least 131 lives and infected more than 5,000 people in China while also spreading globally, with cases confirmed in Japan, the United States, Europe and elsewhere.
China has imposed a virtual lockdown on Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province in an effort to contain the outbreak during the Lunar New Year holiday.
The plane carrying the first Japanese evacuees left Japan on Tuesday night, also delivering masks and protective suits requested by China.
Many other countries are trying to evacuate citizens from Wuhan. The United States sent a plane to the Chinese city on Tuesday to evacuate diplomats and citizens, with South Korea saying it will do the same on Thursday and Friday.© KYODO
kurisupisu
An incubation period of up to two weeks without fever?
The passengers not displaying a fever allowed home?
Sounds logical then...
Jeff Ko
What's starkly missing from this article is the fact that the Japanese Gov't is charging each passenger 80000 yen for the ticket home. Tax not included. Korean Gov't, on the other hand, is charging 28000 yen inc. tax for the same service.
sensei258
WTF, no freaking plans to quarantine these hundreds of people from Wuhan? What are you going to do, bow and apologize for all the deaths that you caused in Japan?
sensei258
Don't worry, they will all be quarantine during the flight. that's just plain stupid
Aly Rustom
Talking about Abe and the LDP here. Logic doesn't factor into this.
YES! What's wrong with you? Don't you understand JAPANESE CULTURE?? Everything is OK if you bow and apologize.
Again, see my first comment.
Akie
There are better ways than this, as simple as that.
jj1067
Right now from Wuhan ANA 767 is headed to Tokyo and Kalitta Air 747 is headed to Anchorage US. Can be seen on FL24 search with WUH. Evacuation begins.
MarkX
I read that the US is evacuating its personnel to San Francisco, where they will be kept on a base for two weeks to see if the develop any symptoms. If they are fine, they will be free to go. This makes sense, not quarantining them on a plane for 4 hours and then declaring they are fine! What are they thinking.
Dio
Let me guess they all stay in hotel room till they show symptoms?!
GW
Come on Japan stop being an IDIOT I beg you!!
Book these folks a nice room for about 2wks, THEN send them home!!
Anything else is Russian Roulette ……… gross utter stupidity!
I really wish I would read some common sense from time to time, alas....a rare bird!
APG1205
I am baffled at the fact that the Japanese government is just going to let the 200 people they bringing in free without a quarantine. So less is known about the coronavirus this is an extremely risky move. Heavens forbid if this goes south it is going to be a disaster.
sumikonagoya
Come on Japan stop being an IDIOT I beg you!!
Hey guys, let asks something, the Japanese nationals who are coming back from China get quarantine for two weeks, but what about the Chinese tourist in Japan. Should they be sent home and travel be banned?
Tokyo-Engr
@Markx
Actually, the U.S.plane will fly to Anchorage and then Ontario, California. The passengers will be screened, interviews, and advised in Anchorage and then released in Ontario, California with the same conditions the Japanese govt. are placing on those returning to Japan.
https://apnews.com/1558bd0126456982638e7681cdc22f8a
MarkX
Jeff Ko, whrre did you find this information about the government charging each person Y80000 to fly home. That is the first for me to read that. They just released a huge amount of money to pay for hospitalizations and the like, so I assumed the costs of flying these people home would come from that.
sumikonagoya
What's starkly missing from this article is the fact that the Japanese Gov't is charging each passenger 80000 yen for the ticket home. Tax not included. Korean Gov't, on the other hand, is charging 28000 yen inc. tax for the same service.
But it is longer flight from Wuhan to Japan than to Wuhan to Korea. America is also charging for the flight as well.
Passengers will be asked to sign a promissory note for the cost of the flight, which is expected to cost many times the price of a commercial flight from China to the U.S., the person familiar with the matter said.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-plans-to-evacuate-americans-with-charter-flight-from-epidemic-stricken-wuhan-2020-01-25
tamanegi
Japanese media reporting two people with fever on board the flight.
Aly Rustom
Canada is tellin its citizens in Wuhan to stay put and follow local authorities' orders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P52JP2sxm78
Tokyo-Engr
@tamanegi
Please share the link. This would be good information to read and have.
jj1067
If they don’t charge for the flight it would be unfair to those who somehow managed by themselves to leave and came home earlier. As an act by government it is understandable they charge for the evacuation flights.
Tokyo-Engr
@Aly. Feel sorry for the Canadians abandoned there. That’s a tough one.
borscht
On the news just now, two passengers on the plane from Wuhan have coughing and a fever. And Still the government of Safety Japan is allowing all the others to go home and watch for symptoms. IF they suspect they might have Coronavirus, they are ‘urged’ to go to a hospital.
Tokyo-Engr
If the above is true about coughing and fever then they must quarantine those who are on the plane. There’s no other logical solution
MikeH
Two passengers onboard are sick meaning the entire flight is infected! Letting these people go free into the general public is simply plain stupidity on the Japanese authorities! The virus will spread rapidly and expected deaths to occur. All this will happen because of the stupidity of the Japanese authorities who don’t plan to quarantine / isolate those arriving in that flight!
Reckless
In Ginza for dinner last night there were Chinese tourists everywhere! Is the gig up for me?
USNinJapan2
I am all for enabling the voluntary evacuation of citizens from the afflicted area, but to not quarantine every single evacuee for the full incubation period upon repatriation is idiotic.
jj1067
If J Gov has Japanese evacuees under quarantine, they will have to do the same to Chinese tourists especially from Wuhan and other major affected cities for the same reason. Considering the number they simply can’t do that.