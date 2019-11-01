Japanese retailers to be required to charge for plastic bags from summer 2020

Japanese retailers including supermarkets and convenience stores will be required to charge for plastic bags from next summer, a government panel agreed Friday.
The move brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure, but it will only come into effect in July 2020.
There will be no set price for a bag, with each retailer able to decide how much to charge.
The government will try to "ingrain the habit among consumers of bringing bags" and help them understand the move as "a step towards transforming their lifestyle", according to documents on the plan.
It comes after the G20 major economies agreed in June a deal to reduce marine plastic waste at a meeting in the host nation Japan.
Campaigners have criticized Japan for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption -- particularly as it produces more plastic packaging waste per capita than any nation apart from the United States, according to the U.N.
Japan touts an enviable waste-management system, and the government says that 86 percent of its plastic waste is recycled.
But much of that "recycling" involves simply incinerating plastic, often to produce energy -- a process that generates carbon dioxide and contributes to climate change.
Japan exports around 10 percent of its plastic waste for recycling overseas. But research by environmentalists shows the waste can end up in the ocean or emit harmful pollutants when burned improperly.
In 2018, Japan's government unveiled a proposal to tackle plastic waste, with the goal of reducing the 9.4 million tons produced by the country each year by a quarter by 2030.© 2019 AFP
oldman_13
Good about time
kohakuebisu
Good news. It is all retailers or just food?
"Recycling" of plastic in Japan can mean "burnt, with some heat recovered". It doesn't necessarily mean "turned into other plastic".
Do the hustle
It’s quite funny how these two paragraphs totally contradict each other and show, yet again, how Japan fiddles statistics for boasting rights. It’s also funny how they fail to mention what percentage is incinerated. Incinerating plastic is not recycling it.
Japan has a serious problem with the overuse of plastics. A bag of candies, chocolates or cookies is a good example with every one individually wrapped in plastic inside a plastic bag. Then, go into the to fruit and veges section of the supermarket to find potatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers and many more all wrapped in individual plastic bags, which I find absolutely absurd.
it’s also interesting how convenience stores will start charging for plastic bags. The robots in the stores are trained to put every purchase in a plastic bag. You buy a pack of breathe mints and they automatically put them in a plastic bag.
Single use plastic shopping bags are only a small part of a much bigger problem of plastic addiction and overuse of plastics in Japan. Most supermarkets and many other stores already charge for plastic bags. While it may seem like a step in the right direction it is only a very small and somewhat insignificant step.
gogogo
They already have it, most supermarkets will give you 4 yen off if you bring your own bags
Serrano
Aeon's been charging for bags for awhile now.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Old news.
2 Year Old
It is not the one plastic bag at the checkout that is the problem, it is the extreme amount of plastic packaging everything else comes in.
Ah_so
Psychologically it is actually completely different. Offer someone a discount if they bring some bags then not many do. Charge them extra, and then they will all being their own bags.
Aly Rustom
Japanese retailers to charge for plastic bags from 2020
Then shouldn't the headline read
Japanese retailers to charge for plastic bags from July 2020?
because when I first read it I thought that charge would come into effect in 2 months.
Now if only Japan could do the same with smoking..
Ah_so
@Do the hustle - off it is insignificant, how many single use plastic bags do you think Japan gets through a year?
Let's say it is just one a week for everyone in the country - probably a massive under estimation - that is 6.8bn a year. Is that really "insignificant"?
ifd66
So in other words another toothless law that will have minimal impact, yet allow the govenment to say they are taking action.
rainyday
I am very glad this applies to conbinis as well, they are the worst offender. Supermarkets mostly already charge for bags, but the clerks at convenience stores just automatically throw even the smallest purchase into a bag before you can tell them “No!”
Laguna
I'm a "my bag" type - I only gather enough plastic bags to deal with household garbage. But I agree with Do the Hustle: packaging is the biggest problem. Shop at your local greengrocer: not only do they use less plastic, you're supporting the local economy.
proxy
We should ban single use plastic feminine menstrual products. A silicon menstrual cup costs $40 and lasts for 10 years. But I want a sterile plastic bag when I go shopping to avoid the spread of O157 e-coli. Sterilizing reusable bags requires more energy than using a plastic bag and sending it to the incinerator to produce electricity.
Norman Goodman
The over-blown focus on plastic bags and straws over the ridiculous amounts of single use plastic being used, thrown away, and burned is a testament to human stupidity and gullibility. Its like taking a cough suppressant, feeling better, and immediately declaring yourself cured of colds....forever.
Strangerland
Ever since Canada announced they would ban single-use plastics, I've noticed just how many of these I use, in ways I didn't realize. For example, the cases on my disposable contact lenses, as well as the contact lenses themselves (one-days). I applaud the move, and I think we need to move towards it as a planet, but just as the discovery of plastic made for extreme convenience, so are we going to have to accept a little less of that convenience for the sake of using less plastics.
blue in green
Until you have solid, irrefutable proof, stop fobbing this off on the general public.
10% consumer tax, plus we are taxed by the city, which includes garbage removal,
but yet we are forced to pay for the plastic bags to take it away.
Now, we are forced to pay for plastic bags for purchases.
I uses a cloth bag, but I resent all this money grubbing, when there is no outright
reason for it, other than squeezing money.
RiskyMosaic
blue in green,
I’m sorry,
I don’t
quite understand
your point.
Belrick
How is this even news?
Retailers have been charging for bags for years already!
Disillusioned
@Do the hustle - While it may seem like a step in the right direction it is only a very small and somewhat insignificant step.
It is insignificant by comparison to the rest of the wasteful single use plastics packaging like, individually wrapped potatoes, bags of candies individually wrapped and many more wasteful plastic practices.
rgcivilian1
Confused as I'm being charged already or did I jump out of time in the future again.