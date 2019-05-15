Japanese seniors turning to flea market apps to declutter

Peer-to-peer flea market trading apps, frequently used by young people in Japan, are becoming increasingly popular with the elderly as they look to clear away a life's worth of clutter.
Once considered taboo, end-of-life preparations, or shukatsu, are being embraced by more and more seniors who live alone, with no one to assist them and no children.
Shukatsu has become a buzzword, and seminars offering advice on everything from investments and inheritance to making funeral arrangements have become commonplace.
But with the touch of a smartphone flea market app from companies like Mercari Inc or Yahoo Japan Corp, seniors are now able to start clearing out their cupboards by selling unwanted possessions so that others will not be burdened with the task of disposing of their lives' accumulations when they pass.
Although seniors are attending seminars to learn how to use the apps, they are also warned about possible pitfalls of selling online.
Yoko Katsumi, a 61-year-old housewife in Tokyo, attended a shukatsu seminar in the capital's Sugamo, a trendy shopping district popular with older people.
In late January, some 10 participants in their 50s to 70s listened intently with smartphones in hand as a lecturer walked them through the process of posting and selling their superfluous belongings.
"You need to clearly and honestly show damage and stains on items in photographs," advised the lecturer, while giving step-by-step instructions on how to make a post. "You might want to include shipping costs in the price because it will increase the chance of your items selling."
Katsumi became interested in flea market apps after she struggled to get rid of the enormous amounts of tableware and clothes left behind by her parents when she sold their house after their deaths several years ago.
"In my case, I wanted to gradually tidy up while I am still capable and healthy," she said.
Immediately following the seminar, she took photos with her smartphone of clothes and other items she had stored away and posted them on an online flea market. She sold more than 80 items over two months and earned about 150,000 yen ($1,360).
"I could earn some pocket money by getting rid of stuff I couldn't bring myself to throw away. My closet is tidy now, too," Katsumi said.
The seminar she attended was held by a shukatsu association based in Tokyo, which has organized around 20 such workshops, mainly in urban areas, so far, since it held its first events in Tokyo and Osaka last spring.
"Flea market apps are very effective and fun tools to use as a means of organizing...We have received many requests for such events from around the country," said Yoshihiko Takeuchi, head of the association.
According to Mercari, a major flea market app operator boasting over 10 million users per month, items posted with "shukatsu" and similar keywords in 2018 increased about 2.5-fold from the previous year. The number of seniors using the app is expected to grow even further as companies raise awareness of their service through events and newspaper inserts.
While flea market apps are handy tools because they can easily connect sellers and buyers, problems have also arisen with their growth in popularity.
According to the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan, the number of inquiries for consultations across the country jumped to 4,406 in fiscal 2018 from 173 in fiscal 2012, reflecting, in some cases, troubles that are becoming increasingly prevalent between online buyers and sellers.
For example, according to the center, consumers have complained of being duped by sellers who misrepresented the type, quality and condition of the items posted.
The consumer center has warned the public that items posted in online flea markets are traded between individuals. It says consumer-to-consumer disputes should, in principle, be resolved by the parties concerned. Operators generally, it adds, do not intervene in disputes between users.
"People need to keep in mind that parties concerned are asked to solve problems between them if they want to use the service," a consumer center official said.© KYODO
Do the hustle
It’s not just the seniors. More and more families are turning to cheaper used goods as Abenomics continues to put the economic crunch on families. At present, the most successful businesses in Japan are the ¥100 stores. I think that tells you everything you need to know about Abenomics.
Cameron
I am glad to see that more people of the upper age group, who generally are not entirely comfortable with the internet (and often far too trusting), are beginning to use the auction sites.
I use Sugamo as a transfer station on my daily commutes. I can think of many descriptors for the area but “trendy” certainly isn’t one of them.
GW
I have been begging to mrs to start dealing with clutter...…….little success so soon I will no longer have to ask, I will be doing it for her(as well as my clutter of course), come Chiba ken if you want to see some FIREWORKS LOL, wish me luck!
Goodlucktoyou
Visit 2nd street twice a month.
papigiulio
This! When will Japan stop this foolish abenomics, Japan is starting to become a 2nd world country.
GW
I remember when I first landed here, the sodai gomi days blew my mind at the stuff people just tossed! I furnished my first place bigtime with furniture & kitchen stuff, LITERALLY it got me up & running, those were the days!
NOW if there is anything remotely usable people often scavenge it, my oh my what difference a couple decades make!
kohakuebisu
I buy pretty much everything second hand, on Yahoo Auctions mostly, but sometimes Mercari where free postage is more common. I would not be able to afford my hobbies, or would be stuck at beginner level. Most of our furniture is second hand too. Cars too, of course.
Many Yahoo Auctions have an auto extend that stops them being sniped at the very end like Ebay. The best you can do is bid with just over five minutes to go. That will not extend the auction. If you see something rare and very desirable or something ridiculously underpriced, I recommend preemptively raising the price to thin out the wishful thinkers before they get emotionally involved. You do not want a prolonged battle with many other people at the end where egos can take over. In other cases though, do not bid early, since it will attract attention to the listing. Just use your watch list instead. Many people seem to search by category and rely on the presence of other bids to judge what products in that category are good.
Spitfire
GW,
I hear you.
People chucked out things that had become obsolete in Japan at that time but hadn't even been launched in other countries.I remember finding a laser disc player and a DAT player in the garbage.Both of them wouldn't go on sale for another year or two in the West.
You are so right,now the garbage collection consists of only trash and if there is anything decent someone will take it in a heartbeat.
indeed,how Japan has changed in the past two decades.
Jalapeno
Just get Marie Kondo and her minions to help.
Do the hustle
Oh, yeah! I remember those days too. It was a real treasure hunt. I pulled a near-new Fender Japan Stratocaster our of a pile. I’ve been playing it for nearly twenty years now and it’s still worth a lot of money.
However, these days, there are many scalpers driving around in their little trucks and taking this stuff to sell in their recycled shops. The only things left on the streets these days are true garbage.
nandakandamanda
The problem with selling stuff in Japan is those buyers from hell who complain about the slightest little thing, jamming up the process, despite pages of warnings covering every possibility.
Bugle Boy of Company B
My first bicycle in Japan was taken from the trash. Risky, but that's what happened.
GW
DTH
Sounds like you scored one of those good 80s fenders, well done!! Does it have a JV serial #.
GyGene
Oh the Golden Days where ichiman yen bills flowed like water and the Oriental Free Market (sodai gomi) overflowed with Solomon skis, nice color TVs, excellent coffee cup sets, etc. We got some of all of this from that free market back in the 1980s, Golden Days of the ¥10,000 bill. Now, we hit up the ¥100 shops. If I were just starting out in Japan, I'd furnish my house from places like Hard Off.
mmwkdw
It is unusual to find hoarders in Japanese Society, especially when it comes to Technology. I recall once, whilst dropping off my usual garbage within a communal block, that I came across a Silicon Graphics Workstation !!! (The Apple Mac in design of Workstations before Design became a cosideration). In that case, the hard drive had failed, but once replaced - wohay!! . That also made me wonder... The local "recycle" shops are a scam here (and still are).
Why does Japan not have a proper Charity recycling infrastructure in place ? Or am I missing something ?
A lot of old equipment could be easily recycled into usable devices for people less fortunate, doing this, would take some funding/sponsorship and perhaps also a change in attitude. But why is it that I see no Charity Shops here ? (Well very few, and those that I do see are labelled 2nds...)
Back in the UK I donated a lot of my older (collector items) equipment to a museum that needs "spare parts" to keep their originals working. In reality the Japanese way of thinking is correct - we need to declutter ourselves from Junk, but the way that this is currently done, does not benefit anyone - which is odd, for a Country that appears to have a very keen focus upon garbage segregation.
For Seniors, Flee markets can simply become an addition.... I've seen that happen too, (sadly), it's a social event, so they buy stuff, and sell it on again (regardless whether at a profit or not), .. it's a Social event to them. This should be looked into and monitored more carefully.
zichi
The laws changed in many city's which now have recycling centers for everything electronic/electric. Large items require a fee made at the PO and label stuck on for collection day. Gone are the days when you could go down to the garbage point and find really good or useful stuff.
Unfortunately because of the new laws more dumping in the mountains or by river beds. Second hand stores might take some items.
Don't see so many flea markets usually clothes.