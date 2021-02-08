Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese submarine, Hong Kong ship collide off Shikoku

3 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

A Japanese navy submarine and a commercial ship collided off Japan's southern coast on Monday, causing minor injuries to three crew members of the submarine and damage to its mast, defense officials said.

The submarine Soryu was in the process of surfacing about 50 kilometers south of Cape Ashizuri on Japan's southwestern island of Shikoku when it collided with the commercial ship, the Maritime Self-Defense Force said in a statement.

There was slight damage to the submarine's mast but it was able to continue sailing on its own, it said.

The navy did not identify the commercial ship, but NHK public television said it was the Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier Ocean Artemis. It was transporting 90,000 tons of iron to Okayama in western Japan after leaving the Chinese port of Qingdao last Friday with 21 Chinese crew members, it said.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the collision was "extremely regrettable."

He said the submarine temporarily lost communication signals due to the damage to its antenna mast.

The commercial ship left the scene but later told Japanese coast guard officials that it sustained no damage and its crew did not even feel the impact, Kishi said.

He said the cause of the accident wasn't known and an investigation is underway.

I wonder if there will be as much uproar, finger pointing, and recriminations here in Japan as there was in 2001 when a US sub hit a Japanese ship.

I highly doubt it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The navy did not identify the commercial ship, but NHK public television said it was the Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier Ocean Artemis.

NHK can identify that ships better than Navy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

David, are you trolling on purpose? The accident you mentioned resulted in the sinking of the fishing boat and 9 people dead, can you spot the difference?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

