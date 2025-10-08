 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A high school classroom in Japan Image: iStock/urbancow
national

Japanese teachers' working hours longest in OECD surveyed nations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's elementary and junior high school teachers clocked the longest average working hours among countries participating in an OECD survey in 2024, highlighting persistent challenges in curbing excessive workloads.

In terms of working hours of the teachers, Japan has ranked top since it began to participate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development survey held once in every five or six years.

According to the Teaching and Learning International Survey, elementary school teachers in Japan worked an average of 52.1 hours per week, the longest among 16 countries and regions participating in the survey, with junior high school teachers' 55.1 hours, the longest among 55 participating countries and regions.

The averages of surveyed countries and regions were 40.4 hours for elementary school and 41 hours for junior high school teachers, according to the survey.

The figures of Japan remain significantly higher than the international average, though the working hours at both levels of school in Japan declined four hours since 2018 when the last survey was conducted, due to efforts by the country's education ministry, such as reforming work styles and clarifying tasks that should not be delegated to teachers.

The 2024 survey in Japan was conducted from February through March, covering 6,914 teachers and 402 principals from 403 elementary and junior high schools.

The results showed that the average class times per week were 23.2 hours for elementary school and 17.8 hours for junior high school, while communication with parents averaged 1.4 hours for both levels, being shorter than the international average.

Japanese teachers continue to record the longest working hours in the OECD survey, which non-member countries also participated in, since Japan began to participate in 2013 for elementary school and 2018 for junior high school, with administrative and management duties taking up much of their time.

Hours spent on club activities have fallen due to efforts to move them to community programs but still far exceed international averages. The survey also showed rising stress from paperwork and parental demands, along with increasing staff shortages reported by school principals.

Seeking to ease the strain on educators, the government has pledged to tackle excessive workloads and improve teachers' well-being, with a goal of cutting average overtime to 30 hours a month by fiscal 2029.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo