The National Institute of Infectious Diseases Photo: NIID.go.jp
national

Japanese woman returning from Congo tests negative for Ebola

TOKYO

A Japanese woman who recently returned from Congo underwent testing at a Tokyo medical institution for a possible Ebola virus infection, but tested negative on Sunday, the health ministry said.

The Saitama Prefecture woman in her 70s was hospitalized at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases after developing a high fever on Saturday, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Her fever went up to 39.2 C on Saturday night, it said. The virus can be deadly if it goes untreated. No one in Japan has so far been confirmed to have contracted the disease.

The ministry said the woman, who returned to Japan on Wednesday, has tested positive for influenza, adding she did not have any contact with Ebola-infected people during her stay in Congo.

The government has set up a liaison unit at the prime minister's office to collect information on the matter.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

